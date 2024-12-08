Drunk Thai officer’s gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

Drunk Thai officer's gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff
A troubling incident unfolded in Pattaya when a police officer, under the influence of alcohol, fired gunshots into the air, causing alarm among locals and necessitating a large police response. Around 2.36pm yesterday, Banglamung police were alerted to gunfire in Soi Wat Boon Samphan, commonly known as Soi Khao Noi.

The officer involved was identified as Police Sergeant Sunthorn Hemphan from Na Jomtien Police Station. He was reportedly intoxicated, exhibiting aggressive behaviour and shouting erratically.

More than 50 officers from Banglamung and Nongprue police stations swiftly arrived at the scene, where they found Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn barricaded in a house within the alley. As a precaution, nearby residents were evacuated to ensure their safety.

After a tense standoff lasting over 30 minutes, police managed to subdue and disarm the officer, confiscating a .357-caliber handgun and three spent cartridges as evidence.

Witnesses in the area noted that Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn had a reputation for drinking alcohol and using cannabis, which often led to unpredictable and disruptive behaviour. It was reported that he would frequently throw objects and discharge his service weapon, either into the air or within his home.

Drunk Thai officer's gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

Despite these recurring incidents, residents were reluctant to confront him due to his position as a police officer, allowing the situation to escalate unchecked.

According to Banglamung police, the officer began by firing his weapon at the entrance and the middle section of Soi Khao Noi before retreating to his residence. Officers then surrounded the house and successfully apprehended the suspect.

At the time of his arrest, he was described as extremely intoxicated and verbally abusive towards the officers.

Some locals suggested that the officer’s outburst may have been triggered by a local shop’s refusal to allow him to run a tab for alcohol and food, an incident that possibly fueled his aggressive actions, reported The Pattaya News.

Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn remains in police custody while police deliberate on appropriate disciplinary and legal actions.

Drunk Thai officer's gunfire terrorises Pattaya, subdued in standoff

