Northeastern Thailand residents reeling after fatal crash fuels ‘enchanted crossroads’ superstition

In a horrifying collision, two university students hailing from Chaiyaphum province lost their lives when a speedily-driven pickup collided with their motorcycle. This incident has stirred residents, who are calling for police to investigate claims related to an “enchanted crossroads,” where fatal accidents occur monthly.

Twenty-three-year-old Worachit allegedly raced the pickup, resulting in a fatal collision with two young university students. The students were 21 year old Kittisap, and 20 year old Isariya. The victims were on their way back to their dormitory at around 1.30am on Wednesday.

Supannee Assajan, a 37 year old local shop owner, provided CCTV footage of the event to reporters. The video recorded the pickup swerving around a garbage truck and colliding with the victims’ motorbike, causing Kittisak’s arm to sever, which was found later. The shaken shop owner, after witnessing the accident, explained the eerie belief that accidents resulting in deaths and injuries almost every month happen at these enchanted crossroads, reported KhaoSod.

The locals firmly believe in the folklore around the deadly spot. They also believe the grim narrative that if someone dies at the crossroads, their spirit will stay there, and cause someone else to die to replace them. Given this, they expressed intentions to invite elder villagers to perform a spiritual cleansing ritual.

Late into the night of the accident, the eeriness escalated as dogs howled continuously, disrupting the sleep of locals. The residents believe that the souls of the two deceased students were still in the vicinity, unable to move to peace.

Meanwhile, responding to this tragic incident, various police inspected the accident site, noticing a lack of streetlights. An agreement to install proper lighting will be discussed with the local governing body to prevent future accidents.

The police located Kittisak’s severed right arm near a restaurant’s entrance, close to the accident site. The deceased students’ relatives have since claimed the bodies and the severed arm, aiming to fulfil religious rituals.