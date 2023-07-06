Blastoff blunder: Rocket festival misfire leaves Isaan locals injured on main road

Photo via ThaiRath

The rocket from a recent Rocket Festival in the Isaan province of Amnart Chanroen fell onto the main road of a community and exploded, resulting in injuries to three locals.

ThaiRath spoke to locals about the rocket accident that occurred on the evening of July 4 at Baan Pathum Kaew Community, Phana district of Amnart Charoen province. A 53 year old woman named Mayuree Phantima recounted the incident to the media saying she was lucky not to be injured.

Mayuree explained that she, family members, and neighbours were having dinner together outside her house. As she made her way to a nearby grocery shop, she heard the loud cry of her neighbour, 61 year old Promma Manjai, shouting out, warning everyone about the falling rocket.

According to Mayuree, the rocket suddenly fell from the sky and exploded on the road. The community was enveloped in smoke and some of the locals were injured.

Promma’s legs were injured and he required three stitches. He revealed that he attempted to escape from the scene but two parked motorcycles obstructed him, as a consequence shrapnel from the explosion hit his legs.

Another victim, 40 year old Wilawan Thongtarm suffered head and face burns from the explosion. The third victim, 61 year old Puangmalai Kaewthong, collapsed on the road while fleeing the falling rocket.

ThaiRath reported that officers from an insurance company visited the community to estimate the losses and compensation. The Rocket Festival event organiser revealed they would also compensate the victims.

A similar incident occurred in the Isaan province of Kalasin in May when a 20 million baht rocket exploded mid-air after being launched. Fortunately, no one was injured during the accident.

It is evident that the Rocket Festival, known as Bun Bung Fai in Thai, poses inherent risks to both participants and nearby residents. Nevertheless, despite the potential dangers, the people of Isaan provinces continue to celebrate this significant festival in the sixth month of each year.

It is believed that the Rocket Festival ensures a bountiful rainy season, vital for crop growth and subsequent income for the locals. The festival also serves as a cherished opportunity for families to reunite and spend quality time together in their hometowns.