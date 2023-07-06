Impacting Asia’s wellness landscape: Highlights from Thailand’s Top Wellness World Summit 2023

Image via CISW.

Thailand, with its successful host of the second annual Thailand Top Wellness World Summit (TTWW) event in 2023, is building a significant path to becoming the wellness hub of Asia. The summit authorities gathered a multitude of international industry leaders to share their visions for the burgeoning wellness industry under the conference theme “Wellness and Well-being: Business Investment Opportunities”.

The TTWW, one of Southeast Asia’s colossal gatherings on wellness, witnessed participation from 20+ countries with over 300 attendees. The event received robust institutional support from Thai organisations such as the Ministry of Public Health, the Thailand National Charter of Health, and Mahidol University, as well as overseas institutions like Life Research Wellness Singapore and B-healthy.

Held on 30th June 2023 at the renowned Grande Centre Point Sukhumvit 55, the summit began with an intensive seminar session followed by an exclusive networking cocktail in the evening which culminated with an award ceremony.

Nurturing Thailand’s wellness industry

During the summit’s opening speech, Jacky Ong, chairperson of CISW Holding Group and chairman of CISW European Wellness World Co., Ltd, underlined the event’s objective. He pointed out that the summit is a testament of unwavering support for Thailand’s wellness industry development and the creation of prospects for the country to distinguish itself as a preeminent destination for wellness services and tourism.

“As new wellness products and services continue to emerge, investment and business partnership opportunities are skyrocketing.”

The main distinguished guests were as follows:

A showcase of innovative wellness solutions

The summit highlighted a range of engaging activities, which included exhibition booths featuring wellness products, lively Wellness Talks, dynamic Business Matchmaking sessions, and several networking opportunities. The event had more than 22 international keynote speakers and four panel discussions debating six pivotal topics. This invigorating collection of activities and panel discussions gave participants a chance to share insights and ideas about wellness initiatives across the globe.

Keynote speakers:

Michael Tan , Founder of Life Research Wellness Pte Ltd

, Founder of Life Research Wellness Pte Ltd Dato’ Sri. Dr. Mike Chan , Chairman of European Wellness Biomedical Group

, Chairman of European Wellness Biomedical Group Kampon Sriwatanakul , Chairman of Thailand National Charter of Health

, Chairman of Thailand National Charter of Health Simon Yefimov , Medical Advisor, Cell Therapist for the European Wellness Academy Stellar Biomolecular Research, and FCTI Progenitor Stem Cells Europe

, Medical Advisor, Cell Therapist for the European Wellness Academy Stellar Biomolecular Research, and FCTI Progenitor Stem Cells Europe Chagriya Kitiyakara , MBBS (Lond), FRCP, Assistant Dean for Research, Director, Medical Innovations Development (MIND) Center, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital

, MBBS (Lond), FRCP, Assistant Dean for Research, Director, Medical Innovations Development (MIND) Center, Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital Prof.Dr. Thavatchai Kamoltham , Director of Cannabis Health Science Program, College of Allied Health Science, Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University

, Director of Cannabis Health Science Program, College of Allied Health Science, Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University Dr. Supa Pengpid , Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University

, Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University Claus F. Nielsen , CTIO & Co-Founder of B-Healthy Asia

, CTIO & Co-Founder of B-Healthy Asia Christopher Jensen , Executive Medical Director of B-Healthy Asia

, Executive Medical Director of B-Healthy Asia Shivek Sachdev , Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association

, Vice President of Thai Travel Agents Association Somporn Kumphong , AACI Board of Director, GHA Advisory Board Member

, AACI Board of Director, GHA Advisory Board Member Saowapa Jongkittipong , Director to Health Technical Officer (Expert Level)

, Director to Health Technical Officer (Expert Level) Pisit Tantiwattanakul , Medical Director and Founder of iBaby Fertility & Genetic Center

, Medical Director and Founder of iBaby Fertility & Genetic Center Pornnaris Chuanchaisit , President of the Thai Real Estate Association

, President of the Thai Real Estate Association Theerathon Tharachai , Board of Director Executive Committee, Project Planning Service (PPS)

, Board of Director Executive Committee, Project Planning Service (PPS) Paul Crosio , Partner at Silk Legal

, Partner at Silk Legal Kalyarat Sukruang , MD, CEO GoldenZone Wellness Co., Ltd.

, MD, CEO GoldenZone Wellness Co., Ltd. Piyamart Sitipredanant , Director of Aesthetic & Hair Wellness Clinic, BDMS Wellness Clinic

, Director of Aesthetic & Hair Wellness Clinic, BDMS Wellness Clinic Prof.Dr. Pansak Sugkraroek , Assistant Professor, Bumrungrad International Hospital

, Assistant Professor, Bumrungrad International Hospital Timothy Emen Lertsmitivanta , CEO of Thonburi Wellbeing Co., Ltd.

, CEO of Thonburi Wellbeing Co., Ltd. Tanya Stockdale , Wellpreneur, Functional Medicine Practitioner, Founder of Arura Wellness

, Wellpreneur, Functional Medicine Practitioner, Founder of Arura Wellness Sunatta Pongcharoen , Foresight Research Director, FutureTales Lab by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC)

, Foresight Research Director, FutureTales Lab by Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Limited (MQDC) Chavakij Bhoomibunchoo, CEO of Origin Healthcare Co., Ltd (Special Guest)

The six topics covered were:

Thailand Wellness Academy and International Accreditation Thailand Wellness Academy Development Real Estate Wellness and Wellbeing Projects Investment Opportunities in Thailand Medical Wellness Tourism Market and Opportunities in Thailand Medical Wellness Tourism Development in Thailand Medical Health – Wellness Innovation and Technology

Prestigious accolades for wellness industry leaders

An official award ceremony during the evening cocktail session acknowledged the expertise of more than 50 professionals spanning across various sectors. Five wellness industry experts were designated as ambassadors of the global wellness world, which can be seen in the image below.

Key sponsorships and official support

The summit was officially sponsored by i-Baby Fertility & Genetic Center as the main sponsor and Life Research Wellness Singapore as the co-main sponsor. Additionally, it was proudly sponsored by domestic and international organisations including The Thaiger, Thonburi Healthcare Group, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Ratchaphruek Hospital, Thailand Health • Fitness • Wellness Expo, Panadchada Inter Co., Ltd., Chawispon Co., Ltd., APC Creation JSC, Yose Production Trading Co., Ltd. and MP1 Cosmeceuticals JSC. The summit was further supported by media partners such as Nation Group (Thailand) Public Co., LTD, Post Today Media Group, and Thailand Today News.

Building future connections

This successful staging of the second CISW TTWW summit has solidified business ties and created numerous opportunities. It has boosted optimism about the future of the wellness industry in the coming years. Looking forward, the organisers eagerly await the 3rd CISW Thailand Top Wellness World Summit 2024.

To keep informed about the CISW-TTWW’s future steps, you can stay in touch through:

