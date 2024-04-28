Bangkok traffic cop killed by drunk driver during charity event

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A sobering incident occurred this morning when a traffic policeman was tragically killed by a drunk taxi driver while he was on duty facilitating traffic for a charity run event organised by a prominent university in Bangkok.

The driver’s blood alcohol level was found to be a staggering 287 milligrams percent at the scene on Phaholyothin Road, in front of the Bang Khen bus depot, in the Anusawari sub-district of Bang Khen district.

At the time of the accident, Deputy Inspector Assada Jumniansee was actively managing the flow of traffic to ensure the safety and smooth progression of the event. The green and yellow taxi, with the Bangkok licence plate 1มค67, swerved and collided with him, causing severe injuries. The impact was so severe that he was thrown into the air before landing. Despite being rushed to the hospital, his injuries proved fatal.

The latest update on Deputy Inspector Assada’s condition was grim. His wife reported that he was in critical condition, suffering from extremely low blood pressure. The medical team at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital was unable to provide any further information due to the severity of his condition.

Tragically, subsequent reports confirmed that Deputy Inspector Assada had succumbed to his injuries and passed away following his admission to the hospital. In response to this tragic event, the chief of the Bang Khen Police Station, Police Major General Anant Worrasat, ordered a thorough review of all entitlements and benefits for government officials, reported KhaoSod.

He ensured that Deputy Inspector Assada’s family would receive full assistance with religious ceremony arrangements and be granted all the rights they were entitled to. This includes coordination regarding welfare rights and preparing the necessary orders related to the case to ensure the family receives complete entitlements in the future.

