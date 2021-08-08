Protests
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, along with 3 other well-known activists and leaders in the protests against the government turned themselves in at the National Police Headquarters today after arrest warrants were issued for protesting in violation of the Emergency Decree. Sirichai “New” Nathuang, Nutchanon Pairote, and Promsorn “Fah” Veerathamjaree also surrendered to the Royal Police today. They are accused of planning the protest on August 2 that demanded the release of Jatupat “Pai Dao Din” Boonpattararaksa.
The warrants for their arrest focused on the violation of the Emergency Decree and Communicable Disease Control Act which currently bans any gathering of more than 5 people in dark red zones, rather than focus on the harsher charges like violating the lese majeste laws against the monarchy that earlier crackdowns on protesters centred on. Government authorities stand firm that these crowd control measures are solely to prevent the spread of Covid-19, but the declarations have often come suspiciously close to the start of planned mass protests.
The 4 prominent young protest leaders were all taken into custody and transported to Khlong Ha police station around 3 pm to be questioned. They are currently at the Region 1 Border Police Bureau, the same location of the August 2 demonstration, awaiting transfer to the Thanyaburi Provincial Court tomorrow.
Bail was denied for the 4, but Penguin made a point to announce that the car-mob protest on Tuesday organized by United Thammasat for Demonstration would still take place, even if the 4 activists remained in police custody.
Meanwhile, despite widespread support for much of the political messaging the protesters advocate for, prominent protest group Free Youth is experiencing some backlash after the more aggressive and violent nature of yesterday’s demonstrations that rerouted on the fly after meeting police resistance several times.
The protests yesterday were marked with protesters aggressively trying to break through barriers and setting fire to a police detainment van, as well as crowd control police firing rubber bullets and teargas into the crowds, resulting in multiple injuries of police and protesters, but also innocent bystanders. Many supporters of the cause condemned this style of protest and a trending Thai hashtag called for the Banning of Free Youth.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Fire takes on timber factory
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections2 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Recent comments: