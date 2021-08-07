Protests
Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
Tensions flared at today’s anti-government protests, as demonstrators had to re-route 3 times due to police pushback efforts. The original plan was to meet at the Democracy Monument at 2 pm today and march to the Grand Palace, as pro-monarchy groups called for the army to step in and fortify the historic complex they called a sacred site. But police were ready and firm, meeting protesters with tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons to drive them back.
Restart Democracy, or Redem, the collection of pro-democracy groups brought together by the Free Youth movement, were set to gather, with a few hundred protesters arriving 2 hours early at noon to Democracy Monument before police closed off the area 20 minutes later and told the crowds to disperse.
At the other end of their planned march, the Grand Palace had a defence perimeter set up using shipping containers and tanker train cars supplied by the State Railway of Thailand. Police were reported to fire rubber bullets into people gathered there around 1 pm in order to clear the crowd away. Journalists just filed a lawsuit against the Royal Thai Police over their use of rubber bullets against protesters and the press. At least 2 arrests were made at that site.
Police pushed the line of frustrated protesters away from the original path to the Phan Fa Bridge where angry demonstrators used catapults and firecrackers to fight back against the police force.
Free Youth decided to reroute after being prevented from their original path, and announced on Facebook they were meet at Government House instead. But shipping container walls were already in place there preventing the demonstration to continue. Then a truck with mounted loudspeakers announced a venue change, directing protesters to move to Victory Monument and prepare to march to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s residence at the 11th Infantry Regiment.
As they began their third attempt at a march, proactive police already had stacked shipping containers and barbed wire along the path to the prime minister and had barriers holding lines of crowd control police as police pushed them back towards Victory Monument.
The situation began to worsen by 3:30 pm as agitated protesters tried to move shipping containers and were met with tear gas canisters launched into the crowd at Din Daeng intersection. Police threatened rubber bullets if protesters didn’t retreat and demonstrators set fire to a police van. at 5:30 pm police made a final strong push to move crowds all the way back to the Victory Monument, using a water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets with police lining the skywalk over the area to fire down upon the crowd.
Free Youth made the call to end the rally officially at 5:30 pm but many protesters remained and clashed with police later into the night.
The ramped-up demonstrations come as the protesters’ cause gains traction with mounting frustration from more of the public about the government’s handling of Covid-19. They called for 3 goals in today’s protest – the immediate resignation of PM Prayut, a budget cut for the monarchy and military to fund Covid-19 release, and a call to move Thailand’s vaccination plans to mRNA vaccines.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Lawsuit against Royal Thai Police filed by injured press members
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
New internet freedom study lowers Thailand to 3rd to last
Assassination plot of Burmese UN Ambassador thwarted
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Covid UPDATE: New high of 21,838 infections, provincial totals
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production
Covid-19 nasal spray vaccines in development in Thailand
Workers still locked up in Thai construction ‘camps’ | VIDEO
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 21,838 new infections – a new record, news briefs
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
Saiyok Floatel given 30 days to remove floating structures
Man arrested for stealing just over 1,000 baht in Wichit, Phuket
Civil Court rules against PM, says he exceeded his constitutional authority
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
16 new dark red provinces and restrictions extended to August 16
Hua Hin Maya Club execs get 3 months for superspreader event
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket2 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime7 hours ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Delta variant now the predominant strain, 78% of Thai infections
- Crime1 day ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Business3 days ago
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
- Crime2 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered