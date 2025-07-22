Businesswoman loses 7 million baht in construction bid fraud

A businesswoman from Lampang sought assistance from Thanakrit Jit-Areerat, the secretary to the public health minister, after losing over 7 million baht in a fraud case related to a construction bid in the southern border provinces. The complaint, filed at the Lampang Provincial Police Station, has seen no progress despite attempts to report it to various officials.

The victims, referred to as Phak and her partner, Bom, were allegedly deceived by an individual claiming connections with a former interior minister in 2023.

The accused, presenting themselves as a high-ranking official familiar with senior military officers from the Internal Security Operations Command, approached the victim, who was involved in the construction business. They promised access to billion-baht construction projects in the southern border provinces.

Thanakrit highlighted the complexity of the fraud, which involved numerous claims and people. The accused reportedly persuaded the victim to purchase four bid envelopes at 100,000 baht (US$3,100) each, secure a parliamentary position, and buy gold to ease project approvals.

Additionally, funds were requested for hiring security during project site visits and purchasing a second-hand BMW worth nearly 1.6 million baht (US$49,635) for use in the southern border provinces.

After filing the initial complaint, the victim experienced no progress and sought help from multiple agencies without success. Thanakrit plans to coordinate with the Lampang Provincial Police to ensure a thorough investigation.

He also intends to liaise with Police Major General Jarungkiat Pankaew, the deputy commander of the Central Investigation Bureau, to investigate the claims of impersonating government officials.

The victim fears for their safety due to the alleged impersonation of high-ranking officials and politicians, prompting a request for witness protection, reported KhaoSod.

If the accused is proven guilty, they could face prosecution for fraud with over 50 charges, each carrying a potential three-year prison sentence, resulting in a cumulative sentence exceeding 100 years. The case will proceed with witness examination and legal action.