Temple tension: RTA threatens shutdown over border clashes

Military ramps up patrols as tensions rise over landmines, crowd control, and cross-border provocations

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
2 hours ago
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 22, 2025
75 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Hello Angkor

A sacred tourist site on the Thai-Cambodian border is fast becoming a powder keg — and the Thai military is ready to shut it down if things get out of hand.

Commander of Thailand’s 2nd Army Region Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang issued a stern warning about managing tourism at the historic Ta Muen Thom Temple in Surin province’s Phanom Dong Rak district. The message? All are welcome — but only if they play by the rules.

“If there are any disruptions or provocations, I’ll close the temple for seven days,” Boonsin said. “Tourists from every nation are welcome, but they must follow Thai regulations.”

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In response to escalating tensions, Police Region 3 and Border Patrol Police are now on-site, equipped with crowd control units and weapons screening. Boonsin stated that contingency plans are in place, but remains hopeful that no serious incidents will occur.

The general also held direct talks with the commander of Cambodia’s 42nd Infantry Division.

“I made it clear that Cambodia must control its people. If they can’t, we’ll act,” he said.

He advised Cambodian officials to screen visitors thoroughly, especially those with known links to hardline groups, and floated the idea of capping tourist numbers at 100 per day.

The situation comes on the heels of a recent incident in which Thai soldiers were injured after stepping on landmines near the disputed area. While Cambodia denies planting the mines, Boonsin didn’t mince words.

“We’re not taking chances anymore. No more foot patrols. We’ll send in bulldozers — if a mine explodes, let it,” he said, calling on the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formally protest the violation of the Ottawa Convention.

On infrastructure, Boonsin confirmed that roadworks near the border will continue under full military protection. The routes will serve both security and logistical purposes despite the unknown locations of potential landmines, reported The Nation.

As for the future of the 2nd Army Region, Boonsin expressed full faith in the Army Commander-in-Chief’s decision-making.

“I trust the next leader will be dedicated to the nation. I’ll continue supporting from behind the scenes as a good citizen,” he said.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
