South
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
After a new outbreak of Covid-19, Koh Lipe island will become the latest Thai destination to go into semi-lockdown and harsh restrictions including a curfew. The governor of Lipe’s province Satun has ordered a month-long near lockdown beginning August 9 and ending September 5.
The order, officially titled Satun Province 1482/2564 on preventative measures and control of Coronavirus disease 2019, comes after a cluster was uncovered with about 30 people infected with Covid-19 on Koh Lipe.
The strict order requires the closure of all businesses related to tourism on the holiday island, so guesthouses, resorts, hotels, hostels, or any other type of accommodation must be closed. This creates an awkward situation where more than 90 tourists currently vacationing on the island will no longer have any place to stay and have to evacuate the island. Under the new restrictions, all travellers will go through a health screening before leaving Koh Lipe back to the mainland.
Once the tourists are cleared out, the piers on Koh Lipe will be closed to any type of tourist boat and any boat in that category like day cruises will not be allowing in close proximity to the island either. From tomorrow until September 5, the restrictions allow only essential travel will be allowed for people with unavoidable business on Koh Lipe. All other travellers will be turned away.
Anyone entering the island must be fully vaccinated for at least 2 weeks before the date of travel or have an RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test no older than 72 hours before arriving in Koh Lipe and be able to produce relevant documentation upon arrival to meet restrictions.
On the island, life will be quieted, with checkpoints set up by the provincial public health authorities to slow and discourage people from travelling around the island more than necessary. And to discourage gatherings, parties, and drinking that can lead to outbreaks, Koh Lipe will have a mandatory curfew in effect from 9 pm to 4 am every night, with restrictions allowing no movement allowed without approval from the authorities.
Violators of the new restrictions face up to 2 years in jail, in line with national Covid-19 laws and orders, but also a fine of up to 100,000 baht, markedly higher than the national emergency decree and Communicable Disease Act that allows for 20,000 to 40,000 baht punishments.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Fire takes on timber factory
Thailand’s Teflon MP denies he is “ready” to be the next Thai PM
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 19,983 infections, news briefs
Police and protesters clash at increasingly aggressive protests
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections2 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime3 days ago
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Recent comments: