Protests

First death from Myanmar coup protests reported

15 mins ago

First death from Myanmar coup protests reported | The Thaiger
The first death from protestsover Myanmar’s recent couphas been reported after a young woman succumbed to her injuries after being shot in the head last week as police dispersed a crowd.

20 year old Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, had been on life support since being taken to a hospital on February 9, after she was hit, by what doctors say, was a live bullet at a protest in the capital of Nay Pyi Taw. Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, confirmed her death over the phone.

“I feel really sad and have nothing to say.”

News of her death has prompted more protests today, with police arresting 50 people in the northern town of Myitkyina, after halting a crowd who carried banners of detained government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose NLD party won democratic elections by a landslide last November. The election results were contested by the military who said they were fraudulent without offering any evidence of its claims, and instead, staged a coup on February 1.

As well as the protests, a civil disobedience campaign has halted government business, bringing international pressure against the military. Britain and Canada announced new sanctions yesterday with Japan agreeing with India, the United States and Australia on the need for democracy to be restored quickly. But the junta has not reacted to the new sanctions with history showing such actions by the international community are largely ignored. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing was already under sanctions from Western countries following the 2017 assaults on the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 521 people had been detained as of yesterday with 44 of them being released. Suu Kyi faces a charge of violating a Natural Disaster Management Law as well as charges of illegally importing 6 walkie talkie radios. Protesters are calling for her release along with hundreds of other detainees and a restoration of the election results.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Thailand

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

By

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to step in and protect their fellow citizens after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president. A demonstrator told Nation Thailand that they are worried about their families back in their home country.

The Burmese military took over power of the government on February 1, citing what they call a fraudulent election. The military also arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won the democratic election in a landslide, as well as other civilian leaders. Aung San Suu pushed for democracy in Myanmar for decades and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

Democratic Forces in Thailand gave a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok, calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action against the Burmese military.

Dear Mr. President of the United States of America,

We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future are now depend on your immediate action.

The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar. The US government blocked property and interests related to 10 current and former military officials who the US government found responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as property and interests related to 3 Burmese entities.

In a news release from last week, US Departent of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.

“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protestors, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | US Treasury

Protests

Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website

1 day ago

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hackers take aim at Myanmar government website | The Thaiger

Myanmar’s government website is recuperating after hackers took aim in retaliation of the recent military-backed coup. The cyber war ignited after the internet was shut down for a 4th straight day by authorities, as thousands took to the streets to rally against the coup that brought down revered democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government from power.

The group called Myanmar Hackers broke into the Central Bank, MRTV, the state-run broadcaster, the Port Authority, Food and Drug Administration and the military’s propaganda page. It issued a statement on its Facebook page saying the cyber-attack was like a mass protest on government websites.

“We are fighting for justice in Myanmar.”

Despite the recent hacks, another internet shutdown occurred at 1am this morning, with Britain-based group NetBlocks reporting the internet connectivity dropped to 21% of normal levels.

Myanmar’s military assumed control of the country in a coup in the early hours of Monday, February 1st.

The Military’s leaders had been outspoken about the November general elections when Aung San Suu Kyi’s NLD party won all but 33 seats of the 476 seat national parliament.

The generals complained of election fraud in the November 8 election, citing alleged evidence in their reasons for the coup. But none has been presented to the Burmese people so far.

The Army say they will take control for 12 months under emergency powers granted to them in the county’s constitution… a constitution cobbled together by the generals to ensure they never really lost a grip on the control levers.

With thousands of Burmese people expected to flee to Thailand following the coup, Thai immigration police say they have blocked at least 7 natural border passageways. Thai immigration police chief Sompong Chingduang says he estimates around 400,000 Burmese migrants are looking to enter Thailand, adding that the bounty for the arrest of human traffickers has increased.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Protests

Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM

1 week ago

Thursday, February 11, 2021

Myanmar military commander pens letter to Thai PM | The Thaiger

Myanmar military commander is opening a line of communication with Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha detailing why a coup was staged to seize power after a democratic election in the state.

Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing explained why the Tatmadaw had to stage a coup and asked for help to support democracy. He alleged that fraud took place in the November 8 democratic election. The country’s electoral commission had dismissed the army’s complaints of fraud. Prayut responded by saying he always supports the democracy of Myanmar, but won’t interfere with its internal affairs.

“At the very least, we are supportive of the democratic process in Myanmar, while what we also have to do is maintain relations (with Myanmar) as well as possible because that will benefit all Thai people and border trade (with the neighbouring country). Thailand supports the democratic process. The rest is up to him to see how to proceed.”

Prayut says the issue is sensitive but warned that he was not supportive of anti-Myanmar coup protests inside Thailand. Hundreds of Burmese people recently gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, joining their home country in the largest anti-coup demonstration in over 10 years.

Last week’s coup saw Aung San Suu Kyi‘s house arrest, after being voted in officially as a State Counsellor in a landslide democratic victory for the National League for Democracy on November 8, 2020. Her arrest now comes after being accused of illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios.

Her supporters say the reason for the arrest is bogus and are challenging the coup that has brought a halt to a unstable 10 year road to democracy. Anti-coup clashes on the streets of Myanmar have led to a woman being shot and critically wounded in which the USA and UN condemned the military’s use of force against the protesters. That woman, according to her doctors, is not expected to survive. One youth leader, Esther Ze Naw, says those who are against the coup cannot stay quiet.

“If there is bloodshed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country.”

Thousands of demonstrators took to the main city of Yangon, or Rangoon, which included hundreds of government workers and a group of policemen from the eastern Kayah state. The large protests have prompted the military to issue a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings in the state’s larger cities.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

