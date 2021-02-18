image
Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Burmese nationals in Bangkok gather at US Embassy, call for action after military coup | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Burmese people living in Thailand are calling on the United States government to step in and protect their fellow citizens after the military coup in Myanmar. A group of Burmese nationals gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok to submit a letter addressed to the US president. A demonstrator told Nation Thailand that they are worried about their families back in their home country.

The Burmese military took over power of the government on February 1, citing what they call a fraudulent election. The military also arrested State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who had won the democratic election in a landslide, as well as other civilian leaders. Aung San Suu pushed for democracy in Myanmar for decades and won the Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts.

Democratic Forces in Thailand gave a letter to the US Embassy in Bangkok, calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action against the Burmese military.

Dear Mr. President of the United States of America,

We are citizen of Myanmar (Burma). We need your help in emergency. Our officially President U Win Myint, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and members of the government are arrested by Burmese military leaders who are rebellion against the state. The people of Burma emergency need your help for taking your military action against the Burmese military leaders. Our hope and future are now depend on your immediate action.

The Biden administration has already launched a new sanctions regime in response to the military coup in Myanmar. The US government blocked property and interests related to 10 current and former military officials who the US government found responsible for the military coup in Myanmar as well as property and interests related to 3 Burmese entities.

In a news release from last week, US Departent of the Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said the department stands with the people of Myanmar and they are doing what they can to help them secure freedom and democracy.

“We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma’s military not change course. If there is more violence against peaceful protestors, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | US Treasury

4 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Steven Hughes

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    This has nothing to do with the USA or the EU or the UK sort your problems out your self, stop trying to bring others in to you problems.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Gobsmacked_1

      Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:29 pm

      That’s a bit harsh, Mr. Hughes.

      The more democratic countries there are around the world, the less “pinch points” for major wars and the safer it will be for everyone. There will always be bullies in the playground of life, but even children will hold them to account sooner or later.

      The US has already imposed sanctions, and other countries will surely follow. Hopefully there will be no military interventions, but to do nothing is not an option.

      Reply
  2. Avatar

    Bill

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:19 pm

    Does Burma have oil?!?!?! We’ll be right over boys!!!

    Reply
  3. Avatar

    EdwardV

    Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    What is going on in Burma is horrible, but the last thing the US needs to do is intervene militarily. Besides the US is slowly getting out of the policeman of the world business. Personally I think this is a problem best solved locally instead of internationally.

    Reply

