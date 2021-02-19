40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography | The Thaiger

image
Crime

40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography

Published 

43 mins ago

40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Investigators say at least 40 Thai minors are victims of a Thai child modelling agency, in Pathum Thani, accused of transnational crimes including child pornography and sexual assault. The company, Nene Modelling Agency, which lies north of Bangkok, was raided over a week ago by the Thai Department of Special Investigation, with a 23 year old “agent” being arrested in the process.

Danudet Sangkaew, who goes by “Nene,” was arrested as part of DSI’s Operation Casting Call, which was created after a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police last year. The investigation was led by a team of international agencies, including FBI, Homeland Security, New Zealand Police and a non-profit called Operation Underground Railroad.

The investigation uncovered more than half a million image files related to child sexual exploitation in Nene’s possession, which included thousands of male children worldwide, between 6 and 15 years of age, in addition to the Thai children.

Nene allegedly approached his victims through schools by pretending to search for young models. Gaining access to schools allowed him to develop trust with the victims’ parents who allowed him to take them to his office outside Bangkok, where he is allegedly abused them.

The modelling agency developed a portfolio that boasted it had worked with more than 8,400 child models since 2013, with the DSI claiming it was a famous modelling agency in Thailand.

The recent uncovering of more than 500,000 child pornographic images is considered “the biggest confiscation in history”, according to an Operation Underground Railroad spokesperson. Apart from images, which were categorised by country, the investigative team found hundreds of thousands of child sexual abuse materials. Those children’s costumes, toys, cartoon drawings and electronic devices were all were used to “groom” the children in order to abuse them.

Nene is detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he faces charges including sexually assaulting children under the age of 13 and bringing pornographic data into a computer system that is accessible by the general public.

Operation Underground Railroad says the investigation has opened up other sources to look into, as the child pornography ring spans multiple countries.

SOURCE: ChannelNewsAsia

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Crime

Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram

Published

4 hours ago

on

Friday, February 19, 2021

Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram
PHOTO: Naewna

Police arrested a man in Samut Prakan, southeast of Bangkok, for allegedly possessing war weapons and attempting to sell assault rifles online through Instagram under the account “dewaffen,” the name of a Nazi military branch. The “dewaffen” Instagram page for “Oz John Woo” has a combination of cat photos and gun photos. The bio says “military support/ small arms import/export service. Life is limited, please crazy every day.” The page was deactivated late this morning.

Officers raided the man’s condominium in the Bang Phli district and seized 9 assault rifles and 12,000 rounds of ammunition as well as numerous gun accessories and 2 grenades. Police say they also found 5 grams of methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia.

37 year old Wu Qiang, from China, was arrested at the condominium and taken to the local police station. Police say they believe the weapons seized were being sold through the “dewaffen” Instagram account.

Man in Samut Prakan arrested for allegedly selling assault rifles on Instagram | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Thai Visa

Crime

US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

US charges 3 North Korean officials with stealing cryptocurrencies

The US Justice Department is accusing North Korea of stealing crypto and traditional currencies and is charging 3 military intelligence officials with the alleged crime. President Joe Biden is calling the incident a “global campaign of criminality.”

The accusations include hacking and malware operation cyberattacks to steal $1.3 billion US dollars from banks and other institutions. The actions were allegedly under the radar to avoid UN sanctions that have cut off sources of the government’s income.

The US government says the stealing occurred over the last 7 years as the 3 officials allegedly created malicious cryptocurrency applications, hacking into the marketing and trading companies that include bitcoin. The case has been filed in the Los Angeles’ federal court and is built on the 2018 charges against 1 of the 3 officials, named Park Jin Hyok.

Hyok was accused in 2018, before the other defendants were identified, for allegedly stealing $6.1 million from Pakistan’s Bank Islami ATM machines after gaining access to its computer systems. Now the US government says all 3 worked together in that instance.

Hyok was also charged in 2014 with hacking Sony pictures, creating the WannaCry ransomware as well as the theft of $81 million US dollars from Bangladesh’s central bank.

Jon Chang Hyok and Kim Il join Park Jin Hyok in being accused of working together in the Reconnaissance General Bureau, which is known within the cybersecurity community as the Lazarus Group, or APT 38.

The 3 allegedly operated out of North Korea, Russia and China to hack computers that allowed them to empty victims’ crypto wallets. They also allegedly robbed digital currency exchanges in Slovenia and Indonesia and extorted a New York exchange of $11.8 million US dollars.

Kim Il has also been accused of developing the blockchain-based digital currency-like “Marine Chain Token” which was used as a fake instrument for investors to buy shares of shipping vessels. He is accused of not telling potential investors that it was designed to hide ship ownership identities to help North Korea avoid sanctions.

Assistant Attorney General John Demers says North Korea used keyboards rather than guns to steal cryptocurrency over bags of cash.

“Nation-state indictments like this are an important step in identifying the problem, calling it out in a legally rigorous format, and building international consensus.”

The case is the first open action taken against North Korea by the Biden administration, amid ongoing tensions over Pyongyang’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles that could be dangerous to the United States and allies.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration is “reviewing policy toward the country.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Education

Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student

Published

1 day ago

on

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Another Thai teacher accused of abusing young student

Another teacher is under harsh criticism after a student’s mother accused the educator of slapping her 5 year old child so hard that his lips cracked open causing him to be unable to each lunch. The alleged incident happened when the 5 year old kindergartner swore at his friend, admittedly saying the words, “You ass!” for stealing his pencil box, in which the teacher allegedly responded by slapping the child.

The mom, 35 year old Waraporn Prathetsena, reported the incident to Bansattahip School, but says the school director responded with veiled threats.

“The director said they don’t want me to go to the police because it would damage the school. Then they mentioned that I have another daughter in Matthayom 2who goes here, like they were threatening me.”

After the school director allegedly did not allow Waraporn to meet with the teacher, she went to the Sattahip Police Station yesterday to file a police report. Policeman Tanat Sripraman said that he would see if the teacher, known as Kru Tuk, could be summoned for questioning. But Waraporn maintains that the teacher went too far.

“…. even slapping on the hand or legs is fine, but not the lips like this.”

Violence in Thailand’s government schools is not a new occurrence as incidents like this are reported in the news occasionally. In November of 2020, a kindergarten teacher in northern Bangkok was sentenced to 7 months in jail after CCTV footage showed her slapping and abusing students. The incident then led to an uncovering of multiple abuse allegations at other schools that were listed under the same management.

After the abuse allegations went viral, some of the schools were found to have employed uncertified teachers, prompting calls for them to be fired. Bansattahip School is a public school for kindergarteners through Matthayom 3. According to the school’s website, it lists Kanchana Tewasaranyadit as its director.

SOURCE: Khaosod English

