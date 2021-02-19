Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse | The Thaiger

Economy
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai industry leaders are warning that if tourists don’t return soon, the economy will soon collapse with daunting consequences. And, as the Covid-19 vaccination programme is slow to take off, the window is closing for this year to make any kind of substantial recovery through reopening the country.
Just this week, an opposition MP drew the government’s attention to the loss of 250 billion baht a month to the country’s economy caused primarily by the stall in tourism. Even PM Prayut has stated that this year’s economic challenge is immense.
Foreign tourism accounts for 20% of Thailand’s GDP but also dumps money into the hands of Thais who fall into the low socioeconomic category. Government subsidies and new industries have proven that they cannot replace in providing what the tourism sector has done for the economy.
But the Thai government has insisted on placing the health of its people over the economy as it joins other nations in the experimental game of balancing new virus variants with vaccine expectations. The lack of data on the newly rolled out vaccination campaigns has placed governments worldwide in a conundrum as they attempt to deal with the pandemic while financially bleeding out.
The President of the Thai Hotels Association, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, is sounding the alarm by pointing to the country’s 60 year old tourism industry infrastructure as on the brink of death.
Marisa estimates that, already, 50% of the hotels in Thailand are closed indefinitely while the rest are going to extreme lengths to minimise losses. Those hotels who are left, have been placing employees on minimum wages, required time off and allowing them to live inside their places of work.
She warned that this year’s situation is even graver than last year’s as businesses have already used up financial reserves with no firm end in sight for when money will start to trickle in again.
‘When we seek loans, banks always request our business plan or the period we can earn a profit, but under these circumstances, hotels don’t really have a clue when the business will get back to normal. ‘We need support from the government, or else we could see the whole tourism industry collapse before things get back to a better shape.’
The Bank of Thailand still maintains that the country will see over 5 million tourists this year, but The National Economic and Social Development Council is suggesting a much lower number of only 3.2 million visitors.
The Kasikorn Research Centre is warning that tourism may not return to Thailand this year, making the economy continue to rely on government supports.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government think tank says vaccine rollout vital to tourism recovery
The National Economic and Social Development Council says the recovery of Thailand’s tourism sector is heavily dependent on the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the establishment of herd immunity in the Kingdom. The Bangkok Post reports that Danucha Pichayanan from the NESDC says the government needs to come up with a better plan for the rollout, including prioritising workers in the tourism sector.
“The recovery of the tourism industry depends on the government’s capability to arrange vaccine distribution. The faster the government distributes vaccines, the better the country’s tourism industry recovery as well as Thailand’s economic growth.”
Danucha adds that there is a need for vaccination to be prioritised at the main tourist hotspots, as well as manufacturing production sites. He says the government should be in a position to provide the jabs during the last quarter of the year, adding that this should lead to quarantine requirements being relaxed for foreign arrivals.
The NESDC has already revised downwards its forecast for international arrivals this year, from 5 million to 3.2 million. The downgrade is due to the resurgence of the virus late last year, coupled with the ongoing spread in other countries and a lack of proof of vaccine efficacy.
“The new wave of Covid-19 spreading in countries such as Italy, Finland, Brazil, Turkey, Iran and our neighbouring nations like Malaysia and Indonesia will definitely freeze the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry.”
Meanwhile, the NESDC predicts that developed nations will have vaccinated 50% of their populations by the first half of this year and 75% by year end. For developing countries, the numbers drop to 50% inoculated this year and 75% during the first half of next year. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the first 200,000 doses of China’s Sinovac jab will arrive in Thailand next Wednesday and will be distributed by the end of the month.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Airlines, hotels say 2021 likely to be even worse than last year
Thai airlines and hotels fear that the tourism crisis in 2021 is set to dwarf last year’s in terms of its impact, as they appeal for government aid. The Bangkok Post reports that Asia Aviation, the largest shareholder in Thai AirAsia, has warned that when international tourism eventually does resume, there may not be enough suppliers to meet demand as most operators have had to shut down.
Executive chairman Tassapon Bijleveld says despite the government’s domestic tourism stimulus campaign, over 1.3 million airline seats, out of a quota of 2 million, remain available. Even though the subsidy has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000 baht, Tassapon says the low take-up is indicative of people’s reluctance to fly, opting to travel to destinations within driving distance instead. He says this is particularly true following the resurgence of Covid-19 late last year.
Earlier this week, the National Economic and Social Development Council stated that international tourism numbers are likely to drop to 3.2 million just year, half that of last year’s 6.7 million arrivals.
Airlines have already had to vastly decrease the number of flights on offer, with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand reporting more than a 27% year-on-year decrease in domestic passengers in the last quarter of 2020. The decrease in international flights for the same period was over 99%. Tassapon says Thai AirAsia now operates just 20 flights a day, using just 10 of its 62 aircraft. Prior to the resurgence of the virus, TAA was using 40 aircraft. It has also had to suspend 75% of employees this month, with most having to take unpaid leave.
“Not only are airlines facing an impact, but half of the restaurants and shops in Don Mueang airport have had to close temporarily which could indicate the lower level of consumption.”
Meanwhile, businesses are still unclear on the proposal for soft loans, with the government currently focused on this week’s no-confidence debate.
“We really have no idea about the details of the proposal from Exim Bank and don’t know when the cabinet will mull this issue. It’s like we’re walking with blind eyes during the crisis now.”
Meanwhile, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi from the Thai Hotels Association says operators currently have no way of knowing when they might see a return to business as usual.
“When we seek loans, banks always request our business plan or the period we can earn profit, but under these circumstances, hotels don’t really have a clue when will business get back to normal.”
She says half of Thailand’s hotels have now shut down, while the other half continue to limp along. While some hotel workers have managed to keep their jobs, they are missing out on tips, which contributed significantly to their overall pay. Some properties are having to accommodate their workers on site as they are no longer able to pay their rent.
“We need support from the government, or else we could see the whole tourism industry collapse before things get back to a better shape.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
A Phuket tourism economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below the provincial poverty line if something isn’t done to increase revenue. Assistant Professor Chayanon Phucharoen, Associate Dean for Research and Graduate Studies, Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism, Prince of Songkla University Phuket campus, says the news is based off a report by the university.
In it, the report concluded that the forecasted “tourism revenue per capita” from tourists in the coming 6 months averaged about 3,711 baht per month, even with the multiplier effect – the amount the same money generates as income for other people as it passes through the economy. However, the 2019 poverty line of Phuket stands at an income of just 3,068 baht per month.
“After the first lockdown was lifted there were about 2,000-3,000 people [domestic tourists] coming to Phuket each day, and that increased to 5,000-7,000 per day from September through November.We used those numbers to simulate the scenario after this latest lockdown was lifted [following the Samut Sakhon outbreak].”
“We found that the direct tourism income per registered capita in Phuket even in the best case scenario was about 1,963 baht, which resulted in total tourism income per registered capita of 3,711 baht [presuming that all of the direct income circulated within the province only].”
“However, if the number of tourists coming within the next 6 months is lower than the number after the first lockdown was lifted, this will be a difficult situation.”
“Through a simple fact check with statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, before the pandemic Phuket generated about 440 billion baht for the country each year, but only generated 108.46 billion baht last year.”
“This is an inevitable fact: that Phuket’s economy is a purely tourism-led growth economy, so we have low flexibility for this economic shock.”
Chayanon also says that the impact on Phuket spread beyond the island’s borders.
“Everything has a chain effect. This disruption in tourism revenue does not stop in Phuket, it spreads out to other provinces. From our statistics, we found that every 100 baht spent in Phuket contributes about 189 baht to the national economy.”
“We have to promote our unique features to attract people to come, especially the beaches, which are almost indigenous as when Phuket firstly appeared on the tourism map 30 years ago. Through natural rehabilitation over a year, we will become one of the impressive destinations among Thai tourists.”
“We cannot stay still, we have to find a way to reopen and welcome foreign tourists. While finding a way to do this, we need to provide good services to domestic tourists in order to keep our businesses operating. Not only to save our province, but the whole country. If those tourism business operators cannot survive this storm, some competitiveness features [e.g authentic sightseeing, neighborhood nightlife] of Phuket tourism might be at risk.”
“A good lesson learned from this pandemic is that we have to think of collective interest rather than self-interest. For example, if I am sick, I have to call off going to the party, as I can become a creator of a new cluster. If I still go to the party, it will affect my friends and the whole provincial economy.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
L.F.
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 6:24 pm
Somber days are coming, inflation, followed by raising warriors! Yes. Just wait for the next imminent “natural catastrophe” which, on top of Covid, will add another big stress…..
Cheers, it won’t happen this year.
Glenn
Friday, February 19, 2021 at 6:30 pm
“Even PM Prayut has stated that this year’s economic challenge is immense.”
And yet the majority still obediently wear their face diapers in fear of catching a deadly virus that has killed statistically zero (0.00012%).
The govt is certainly aware of the stats but how can they now say ‘oops we goofed’?
As long as the masks stay on, a symbol of obedience, the economy will remain an immense challenge and remain on the brink of collapse. And it could very well go boom too.
Nobody to blame but the Thai people themselves, Thai businesses themselves, and then the govt obviously. Continue your obedience and submission to (insanely stupid) authority and suffer the consequences of a your surrender.
Nuff said.