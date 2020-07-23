University students defy ban, hold protest | The Thaiger

Politics
University students defy ban, hold protest
With anti-government demonstrations flaring up around the country, a bid by the dean of the Mahasarakham University to prevent one there failed yesterday as students defied his ban and went ahead with their protest.
University campuses are exempt from the Emergency Decree’s ban on gatherings, and the university initially said only that any rallies held on campus grounds must abide by the law and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The dean later warned that the rally risked spreading Covid-19 and told the students to cancel the protest.
Protest organisers insisted they would continue, and joked that the theme of the rally had been changed to “anti-dean and anti-government”.
Political protests have broken out around the country following the July 18 rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument by the Union of Students of Thailand and a group called Free Youth. The group wants Parliament to be dissolved, the Constitution to be rewritten to be more democratic, and the government to stop official and unofficial harassment of opponents.
A prominent ‘red shirt’ leader today also weighed into the ground swell of youth protests around the country urging them not to bring the Thai monarchy into the issues they were addressing, claiming it would “not end well” if they did.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Hospital steps up security after gang fights
Following incidents at 2 hospitals in greater Bangkok, in which 3 staff were injured, prompting a female doctor to resign, Udon Thani Hospital has set up a new security system to prevent damage from brawls between the northeastern province’s rival gangs. The hospital’s director says tight security is necessary, citing 4 patients recently brought in with severe injuries from a gang fight.
He says that although friends and family are normally allowed to visit patients, members of rival gangs often show up pretending to be kin and further attack the patients and damage equipment and property. In this case, security guards were stationed at the doors of the 4 patients’ rooms and didn’t let in any “friends” or family.
The director said that apart from stationing security officials at doors and informing local police, the hospital has now also set up a system in which loud alarms will sound if anyone tries to break down doors, giving staff enough time to secure expensive equipment. The hospital has also created safe areas for staff to hide in the case of severe violence.
The director saysthe hospital called on the Public Health Ministry to find a solution after it endured 6 gang fights on the premises over 2 months, and the ministry responded by setting up the new security system.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Students at Isaan’s Mahasarakham University say they’re going ahead with a planned anti-government rally despite a ban from the institution. Organisers of the protest made the announcement earlier today.
The university initially said yesterday that any rallies held on campus grounds must abide by the laws and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The university later revised its policy and banned all gatherings within the school grounds, citing Covid-19 concerns.
“The activities must not have deceptive intent or hidden agenda seeking to defy the Constitution, the laws, or overthrow the constitutional monarchy.”
But the MSU Democracy Front said their rally against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will go ahead regardless of the ban, and moved the the protest from 5pm to 3pm. The organisers also threatened to escalate the rally into a call on the university rector to resign.
The gathering follows Saturday’s rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where protesters demanded that the government call a new election and redraft the Constitution.
That protest has since spread into other provinces throughout the week. Youth groups across the country have voiced their intention to continue holding anti-government rallies, while the PM has said they may be violating the law.
“This should not be happening. I won’t make comments now, but the 3 demands (dissolution of parliament, rewriting of the Constitution and an end to threats against the public for the military to hold on to power) will be proposed in the House and a committee established to handle it.”
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
Buri Ram school cleaner claims he was sacked for exposing a predatory teacher
A 50 year old former cleaner at a school in Buri Ram, north east Thailand, has come forward and told police he was sacked 4 months ago because “he knew too much about a teacher”, who was an alleged sexual predator.
A number of stories appeared during May and June about predatory school teachers in the north east.
The family of the 12 year old victim ended up having to move from Nang Rong to the neighbouring Prakhon Chai district in Buri Ram province after receiving threats from the 33 year old teacher. The rape is alleged to have happened on June 24.
The girl’s mother says she notified the Nang Rong Police Station that her daughter had received a message from the teacher saying… “don’t forget to take contraceptives, and don’t tell anyone or I will kill your family”.
Police say that they contacted the teacher in question who allegedly confessed and later apologised to the family. But the family reports that other teachers, who were supporting the alleged offender, visited the girl’s house threatening the family and warning them against complaining to police or filing a lawsuit.
The Line.me story did not name the school where the janitor and teacher were working.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
University students defy ban, hold protest
Transport Ministry says they still want to negotiate the 24 billion baht Hopewell pay-out
Hospital steps up security after gang fights
Chon Buri sees large anti-government rally
Association urges easing visa restrictions for foreign teachers
Red shirt leader warns activists against insulting Monarchy
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
10 returning soldiers found with high fever
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Female doctor resigns after hospital attack; director suggests “gold shop security”
5 star hotels in Phuket to offer alternative state quarantine facilities
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Covid-19 documentary to feature Thailand and New Zealand as success stories
Government to generate thousands of jobs through 3 projects
Bangkok “sadist” arrested for man’s death, woman’s abduction
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Politics2 days ago
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening