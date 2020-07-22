Politics
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Students at Isaan’s Mahasarakham University say they’re going ahead with a planned anti-government rally despite a ban from the institution. Organisers of the protest made the announcement earlier today.
The university initially said yesterday that any rallies held on campus grounds must abide by the laws and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The university later revised its policy and banned all gatherings within the school grounds, citing Covid-19 concerns.
“The activities must not have deceptive intent or hidden agenda seeking to defy the Constitution, the laws, or overthrow the constitutional monarchy.”
But the MSU Democracy Front said their rally against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will go ahead regardless of the ban, and moved the the protest from 5pm to 3pm. The organisers also threatened to escalate the rally into a call on the university rector to resign.
The gathering follows Saturday’s rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where protesters demanded that the government call a new election and redraft the Constitution.
That protest has since spread into other provinces throughout the week. Youth groups across the country have voiced their intention to continue holding anti-government rallies, while the PM has said they may be violating the law.
“This should not be happening. I won’t make comments now, but the 3 demands (dissolution of parliament, rewriting of the Constitution and an end to threats against the public for the military to hold on to power) will be proposed in the House and a committee established to handle it.”
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Pattaya students get toilet training
Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended. The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned. The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an […]
Education
Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher
The president of The Association of Secondary School Administrators says the group will boycott the Kao Klai party unless one of its members apologises for comments he made about the teacher at the centre of the “ugly haircut” debacle. In a report in Thai PBS World, Ratchachai Sornsuwan calls Wirote Lakhana-adisorn’s comments offensive and demands an apology. The MP has said that the teacher, who is accused of humiliating a pupil by forcing her to undergo a botched haircut, should resign and think of himself as a criminal. Ratchachai agrees the teacher should be disciplined for his actions but says […]
Education
Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students
Just days after a teacher who forced a pupil to submit to a haircut was reprimanded and made to apologise, Thailand’s Ministry of Education has issued a letter instructing all schools under its jurisdiction to repeal the 1975 regulations regarding students’ hairstyle and length, and forbidding the arbitrary cutting of students’ hair at school. The practice has long been used by teachers as a ‘punishment’ to shame students in front of their peers. The permanent secretary of education, who also serves as spokesman for the Education Ministry, says schools that still enforce the 1975 regulation must also adopt the 2005 […]
Sudden downpour floods Pattaya’s main roads
“Priceless” ancient manuscripts vanish from university, feared stolen and sold
6 escaped buffalo rescued by Buddhist nun
Chiang Mai eatery fined for alcohol promotion
Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban
Government says Emergency Decree extension won’t ban protests
310 out of 50,000 repatriates tested positive for Covid-19: minister
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand’s Covid task force to make preparations in event of “second wave”
Bangkok police seize fake drugs, cosmetics, supplements in factory raid
Woman says emergency operator joked and hung up on her as father lay dying
China orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals
PM approves Emergency Decree extension
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok slum fire injures 3, damages 5 homes
Somkid’s departure sees baht drop further
Cabinet to decide on third visa extension for foreigners
Why are Thailand’s Covid-19 numbers so low?
Suvarnabhhumi Airport sees huge jump in traffic
Congratulations! Winners of yesterday’s Thai lottery draw
More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal
Proposal being ‘examined’ by authorities for a possible visa amnesty extension
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thailand to allow medical tourism within 2 weeks
Chinese aviation bans flights from 2 Thai carriers for bringing Covid-19 into China
The future is now: 5G taking off in Thailand
Thailand’s over-zealous virus control is killing the economy
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Huge anti-government protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
- Politics1 day ago
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Toby Andrews
July 22, 2020 at 4:35 pm
Good for the students. and keep the masks on – remember virus protection.
which also has the bonus of the government cannot identify you for prosecution for rioting later.
rinky stingpiece
July 22, 2020 at 6:19 pm
What kind of realistic alternative are they hoping for? Sometimes it seems like things are going round and round in circles and rarely fixing any of the real underlying problems.