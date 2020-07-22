Connect with us

Politics

Isaan students say they’ll defy protest ban

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Isaan students say they&#8217;ll defy protest ban | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Isaan Record
    • follow us in feedly

Students at Isaan’s Mahasarakham University say they’re going ahead with a planned anti-government rally despite a ban from the institution. Organisers of the protest made the announcement earlier today.

The university initially said yesterday that any rallies held on campus grounds must abide by the laws and refrain from anti-monarchy rhetoric. The university later revised its policy and banned all gatherings within the school grounds, citing Covid-19 concerns.

“The activities must not have deceptive intent or hidden agenda seeking to defy the Constitution, the laws, or overthrow the constitutional monarchy.”

But the MSU Democracy Front said their rally against the government of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will go ahead regardless of the ban, and moved the the protest from 5pm to 3pm. The organisers also threatened to escalate the rally into a call on the university rector to resign.

The gathering follows Saturday’s rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where protesters demanded that the government call a new election and redraft the Constitution.

That protest has since spread into other provinces throughout the week. Youth groups across the country have voiced their intention to continue holding anti-government rallies, while the PM has said they may be violating the law.

“This should not be happening. I won’t make comments now, but the 3 demands (dissolution of parliament, rewriting of the Constitution and an end to threats against the public for the military to hold on to power) will be proposed in the House and a committee established to handle it.”

SOURCES: Khaosod English | Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in North East Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    July 22, 2020 at 4:35 pm

    Good for the students. and keep the masks on – remember virus protection.
    which also has the bonus of the government cannot identify you for prosecution for rioting later.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    rinky stingpiece

    July 22, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    What kind of realistic alternative are they hoping for? Sometimes it seems like things are going round and round in circles and rarely fixing any of the real underlying problems.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Pattaya students get toilet training

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Pattaya students get toilet training | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: The Pattaya News

Students in Pattaya’s’s Nongprue district attended a unique training course this weekend – on how to properly use public toilets in the Covid-19 era. The course took place yesterday at the Wat Suthawas school. Nong Prue municipality teachers led the training, which several dozen students attended. The course focused on keeping proper hygiene as well as 7 steps for proper handwashing, to be used after a visit to a public toilet. Students were taken to public toilets after the class to demonstrate what they’d learned. The course follows renewed concern in local schools around the spread of Covid-19 after an […]

Continue Reading

Education

Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher

Maya Taylor

Published

1 week ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Opposition party threatened with boycott over comments about “haircut” teacher | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Members of the Kao Klai party - Thai PBS World

The president of The Association of Secondary School Administrators says the group will boycott the Kao Klai party unless one of its members apologises for comments he made about the teacher at the centre of the “ugly haircut” debacle. In a report in Thai PBS World, Ratchachai Sornsuwan calls Wirote Lakhana-adisorn’s comments offensive and demands an apology. The MP has said that the teacher, who is accused of humiliating a pupil by forcing her to undergo a botched haircut, should resign and think of himself as a criminal. Ratchachai agrees the teacher should be disciplined for his actions but says […]

Continue Reading

Education

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students

Jack Burton

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 11, 2020

By

Education ministry bans forced haircuts for students | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Wall Street Journal

Just days after a teacher who forced a pupil to submit to a haircut was reprimanded and made to apologise, Thailand’s Ministry of Education has issued a letter instructing all schools under its jurisdiction to repeal the 1975 regulations regarding students’ hairstyle and length, and forbidding the arbitrary cutting of students’ hair at school. The practice has long been used by teachers as a ‘punishment’ to shame students in front of their peers. The permanent secretary of education, who also serves as spokesman for the Education Ministry, says schools that still enforce the 1975 regulation must also adopt the 2005 […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending