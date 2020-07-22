PM approves Emergency Decree extension | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM approves Emergency Decree extension

Jack Burton

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PM approves Emergency Decree extension
PHOTO: mcot.net
PM Prayut Chan O’Cha has signed off on a proposal by the National Security Council and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration to extend the Emergency Decree until the end of August. The Emergency Decree gives the government sweeping powers to manage the Covid-19 crisis at the national level from a “top down” perspective. It also provides draconian penalties for those who disobey or break regulations that are part of the decree.

The government has repeatedly maintained that the Emergency Decree is needed to effectively manage the Covid-19 situation, especially to control who can enter the country. The NSC has publicly said that without the decree individual provincial governors would have to manage the process directly, which could see different styles of management and approaches that could potentially cause issues.

But opponents say current laws, such as the Communicable Disease Control Act, give more then enough protection to manage the situation without the decree. They also claim that the decree is, or will be, used to stop mass gatherings and anti-government protests versus controlling the virus.

In a speech yesterday afternoon, the PM strongly disagreed with those claiming the decree is to stop anti-government protests. He said the aspects of the decree which affects people’s lives, such as domestic travel restrictions, curfew and all gathering bans, have been removed, and essentially the decree is now just a management tool and not a set of rules and measures.

The announcement, once it appears in the Royal Gazette (which is expected today), will officially extend the decree until the end of August.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Tourism sector facing massive closures
Thailand's Covid task force to make preparations in event of "second wave"
China orders mandatory Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals
