Thai Airways announces extra flight to Europe and Australia | The Thaiger

Thai Airways International is adding fights to Paris, Vienna and Melbourne effective starting October 27 through to at least the end of March next year.

Flights to Paris will increase from daily to 10 a week, but it will also involve a downsizing of aircraft from the mega A380 to a mix of the Boeing 777-300 and the smaller A350-900 XWB.

The three new services, mid-day departures from Bangkok, will use the 321 seat Airbus A350-900. The daily service will use a Boeing 777-300 with 364 seats.

The new three services depart Bangkok at 1215 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The daily service departs from Bangkok at 0005.

Flights to Vienna will increase from five to daily effective October 27 using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft with 256 seats.

Flights to Melbourne Australia will increase from 11 to 14 (twice daily) using the 321 seat Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft.

The first of the two daily flights will depart Bangkok at midnight and arrive in Melbourne at 1305 while the second daily flight will depart at 0810 and arrive in Melbourne at 2120.