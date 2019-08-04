Thai Airways announces extra flight to Europe and Australia | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Thai Airways announces extra flight to Europe and Australia
Thai Airways International is adding fights to Paris, Vienna and Melbourne effective starting October 27 through to at least the end of March next year.
Flights to Paris will increase from daily to 10 a week, but it will also involve a downsizing of aircraft from the mega A380 to a mix of the Boeing 777-300 and the smaller A350-900 XWB.
The new three services depart Bangkok at 1215 on Monday, Thursday and Saturday. The daily service departs from Bangkok at 0005.
Flights to Vienna will increase from five to daily effective October 27 using a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft with 256 seats.
Flights to Melbourne Australia will increase from 11 to 14 (twice daily) using the 321 seat Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft.
The first of the two daily flights will depart Bangkok at midnight and arrive in Melbourne at 1305 while the second daily flight will depart at 0810 and arrive in Melbourne at 2120.
Bangkok authorities roll out voice-guides for vision-impaired at zebra crossings
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says they will install voice-guide equipment at 54 more zebra crossings on major roads next year to assist people with eyesight disabilities to cross roads and add additional safety at the crossings.
The BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department says the department is pursuing a plan to install voice guides at all 522 zebra crossings in the capital, in line with the policy of the BMA governor.
Next year the department will install voice-guide systems at 54 zebra crossings to start with. The system will provide buttons on each side of the road. When pedestrians press the button, the voice-guide system will tell them how long they must wait to cross the road and when they can cross.
BMA Governor Aswin Kwanmuang issued orders to install voice-guide systems at all 522 zebra crossings after he invited a blind woman, Khirin Techawongtham, for discussions. The woman has a guide dog and has been a trending topic in social media.
Read The Thaiger story about her, her dog and her visit to the BMA Governor HERE.
She told the governor that one of the obstacles people with eyesight disability face in accessing public areas is the lack of a voice-guide system at zebra crossings Waithaya said inner Bangkok and areas near schools, communities with heavy traffic, and tourist destinations will get priority for installing the voice-guide systems.
SOURCE: The Nation
Immigration police spruik more successes with their biometrics systems
Immigration police have arrested three more unwanted foreigners for crimes committed in Thailand. The arrests follow people stopped at Immigration queues trying to enter the country last week.
In reporting on the success of the biometric systems, police say the new systems helped identify the people and crimes they been allegedly involved in, even though the process of taking all the fingerprints adds to the processing time of each passenger at the airports. Police identified the men only as A, B and C.
naewna.com reports that Case A was a 32 year old Indian man who on his way to Varanasi from Suvarnabhumi airport on July 12. Immigration officials found a fake stamp indicating entry at the Sadao border crossing into Thailand in 2017.
The case came to light thanks to checking of biometric data at the airport that indicated he had no official entry stamp registered in the system.
Case B was a 32 year old man from the Czech Republic who was travelling to Italy. He was found to be wanted on a warrant issued by the Chana Songkram police in Khao San road for a night time theft. He was handed over to Chana Songkram police for prosecution.
Case C happened at Phuket international airport where a 34 year old Nigerian man arrived from Doha, Qatar. He was found to be wanted in Pattaya for possession of meth amphetamines and for overstaying his visa.
SOURCE: Naew Na
Representative of HM King and Queen visits Bangkok bomb blast patients
King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida instructed His Majesty’s assistant private secretary to visit the five individuals injured by the bomb blasts around Bangkok during peak hour on Friday morning.
AVM Pakdee Saengchuto delivered flowers and gift baskets to the five victims in hospital and conveyed Their Majesties’ concerns.
His first stop was at Saint Louis Hospital in Sathorn district, where 54 year old Ekkarin Yongsantia is being treated for injuries sustained in a blast at BTS Chong Nonsi Station. After that he visited 28 year old Chanajai Lohmud and 39 year old Sasinipha Phethonglang at the Vibharam Hospital in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district.
Chanajai was injured in the explosion in front of the Mahanakhon Building near Chong Nonsi BTS Station, while Sasinipha was injured in the blast that took place in Soi 57/14 off Rama IX Road.
His last trip was to Sirindhorn Hospital in Prawet district where 46 year old Kisna Phongsaisee and 56 year old Sunthorn Rodsianglam are being treated. They too were injured in the blast on Soi 55/74 off Rama IX road.
The patients and their families thanked Their Majesties’ for providing them with help and moral support.
SOURCE: The Nation
3 Bangkok students arrested in connection with yesterday’s bomb blasts
