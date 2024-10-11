Thailand and China’s friendship to shine on 50th anniversary

Photo courtesy of The Nation

China is rolling out the red carpet for Thailand as both nations prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang vowed to boost traditional friendship and build a China-Thailand community with a shared future in a power-packed meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Vientiane, Laos.

Advertisements

“China and Thailand are close friends and neighbours linked by mountains and rivers,” Li declared, adding that their relationship is set to deepen with strategic communication and enhanced cooperation across industries.

Premier Li emphasised China’s unwavering support for Thailand’s development path and pledged to be its trustworthy and reliable partner. He outlined a bold vision for the future, including aligning development strategies, speeding up the China-Thailand railway project, and expanding cooperation in cutting-edge sectors like digital economy, new energy vehicles, and industrial parks.

Li further stressed the need for cultural and educational exchanges, encouraging stronger ties between the people of both nations.

“The concept of ‘China and Thailand as one family’ has gained greater popularity.”

Li added that the two countries’ friendship will bring more benefits to their citizens.

Advertisements

On her part, Thai PM Paetongtarn congratulated China on its 75th anniversary, praising its rise under President Xi Jinping’s leadership. Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary, she confirmed Thailand’s commitment to working closely with China on celebrations and cooperation in sectors such as economy, agriculture, and crime prevention.

Both leaders called for strengthened ties within regional bodies like ASEAN, with a shared goal of fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in East Asia, reported The Nation.

In related news, Thailand should embrace trade opportunities with China rather than follow Indonesia’s lead in banning the Chinese e-commerce platform TEMU, say experts. In light of Indonesia’s recent decision to prohibit the TEMU application, the International Institute for Trade and Development (ITD) voiced its opposition to a similar move by Thailand.