Thai woman sends husband to prison for raping 13 year old niece

A heartbroken Thai woman sent her husband to jail after discovering he sexually abused their 13 year old niece, within their shared home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani. The devastated woman revealed she loves the girl like a daughter.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers were called to a house in the Nong Nakham sub-district to arrest the 53 year old rapist, Nattaphon. He was apprehended outside the house by a community leader and his wife, 49 year old Noi.

Noi told police she had been married to Nattaphon for over a decade. She caught him in multiple affairs in the past but never imagined he would dare to abuse an underage girl. Noi said the girl was the daughter of Nattaphon’s sister, Ae.

Noi and Nattaphon pleaded with Ae to allow them to keep the girl, expressing their deep affection for her as if she were their own daughter. Noi admitted that she was still feeling confused and shocked by her husband’s actions.

In her statement to the police, Noi recounted the moment she discovered her husband in a compromising situation. She explained that she had noticed some suspicious behaviour and had been keeping a watchful eye on him.

One night, she heard him get up and head to the bathroom, but there was no sound of running water or any indication that he was using the facilities. Concerned, Noi decided to investigate and discovered that he was no longer in the bathroom.

Noi then grabbed a key to her niece‘s room and entered to witness the shocking scene. Nattaphon was removing his clothes when she entered. He fled the room as soon as she caught him.

The girl told Noi that her uncle abused her for nearly a year and threatened her to keep it a secret. Nattaphon had threatened to beat her up if she told her aunt. He had once attacked her, so she was afraid.

Nattaphon admitted to assaulting the girl multiple times but claimed it was due to drunkenness. He also insisted that he had never forced her into sexual activity or threatened her as she mentioned. He apologised to his sister, the girl’s mother, but she would not forgive him.

Police conducted a drug test on Nattaphon, which came back negative. Officers then charged him with sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 15. The penalty for this crime is imprisonment from five to 20 years and a fine from 100,000 to 400,000 baht.