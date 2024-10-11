Thai woman sends husband to prison for raping 13 year old niece

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 12:00, 11 October 2024| Updated: 12:00, 11 October 2024
268 2 minutes read
Thai woman sends husband to prison for raping 13 year old niece
Photo via Matichon

A heartbroken Thai woman sent her husband to jail after discovering he sexually abused their 13 year old niece, within their shared home in the Isaan province of Udon Thani. The devastated woman revealed she loves the girl like a daughter.

Mueang Udon Thani Police Station officers were called to a house in the Nong Nakham sub-district to arrest the 53 year old rapist, Nattaphon. He was apprehended outside the house by a community leader and his wife, 49 year old Noi.

Advertisements

Noi told police she had been married to Nattaphon for over a decade. She caught him in multiple affairs in the past but never imagined he would dare to abuse an underage girl. Noi said the girl was the daughter of Nattaphon’s sister, Ae.

Noi and Nattaphon pleaded with Ae to allow them to keep the girl, expressing their deep affection for her as if she were their own daughter. Noi admitted that she was still feeling confused and shocked by her husband’s actions.

Related news

In her statement to the police, Noi recounted the moment she discovered her husband in a compromising situation. She explained that she had noticed some suspicious behaviour and had been keeping a watchful eye on him.

One night, she heard him get up and head to the bathroom, but there was no sound of running water or any indication that he was using the facilities. Concerned, Noi decided to investigate and discovered that he was no longer in the bathroom.

Noi then grabbed a key to her niece‘s room and entered to witness the shocking scene. Nattaphon was removing his clothes when she entered. He fled the room as soon as she caught him.

Advertisements

The girl told Noi that her uncle abused her for nearly a year and threatened her to keep it a secret. Nattaphon had threatened to beat her up if she told her aunt. He had once attacked her, so she was afraid.

Nattaphon admitted to assaulting the girl multiple times but claimed it was due to drunkenness. He also insisted that he had never forced her into sexual activity or threatened her as she mentioned. He apologised to his sister, the girl’s mother, but she would not forgive him.

Police conducted a drug test on Nattaphon, which came back negative. Officers then charged him with sexually assaulting a minor under the age of 15. The penalty for this crime is imprisonment from five to 20 years and a fine from 100,000 to 400,000 baht.

Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Policewoman refuses to return Thai man&#8217;s cash after bank mishap

Policewoman refuses to return Thai man’s cash after bank mishap

Published: 13:55, 11 October 2024
Stocking up: Thai market on a roll with Vayupak, ESG fund boost

Stocking up: Thai market on a roll with Vayupak, ESG fund boost

Published: 13:48, 11 October 2024
Stork raving success: Endangered bird&#8217;s triumphant return to Thailand

Stork raving success: Endangered bird’s triumphant return to Thailand

Published: 13:38, 11 October 2024
Porked &#038; busted: Thai woman nabbed for telling &#8216;pork&#8217; pies 208 times

Porked & busted: Thai woman nabbed for telling ‘pork’ pies 208 times

Published: 13:27, 11 October 2024