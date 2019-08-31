Thai Army chief writing a thesis about the spread of ‘fake news’ | The Thaiger

Politics
Thai Army chief writing a thesis about the spread of ‘fake news’
Thailand’s Army Commander-in-Chief, General Apirat Kongsompong, says he has “serious concerns” over the spread of fake news in Thailand, “some of which seems intended to discredit the government and the military”.
General Apirat is also finishing a thesis about the change of political behaviour in Thailand.
He said that, while he did not want to describe the use of fake news as “mind manipulation”, he had observed that some people, when repeatedly exposed to fake news, gradually become influenced by it and finally believe the fake news is true, according to a report on Thai PBS.
In addition to the police being tasked with investigating fake news, General Apirat said that the Ministry of Digital for Economy and Society is in the process of setting up a centre focusing on fake news and the military has taken steps, within its authority, to monitor the problem.
He pointed out that, although the government and the military have relinquished their powers under Section 44 of the interim constitution to deal with fake news, the military can resort to national security laws to cope with the problem if necessary.
Asked by a reporter about his thesis on “the influence of social media and the change of political behavior of people in Thai society”, the army chief said that he had finished the thesis and it will soon be disseminated, but he was afraid that someone might get into trouble as a result.
When asked "who" will be in trouble, he declined to comment and just walked away.
Politics
PM’s oath-taking ruled unconstitutional
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
The PM’s omission of an important sentence when taking his oath of office has been ruled unconstitutional by Thailand’s ombudsman. The matter is now being referred to the Constitutional Court to rule on whether the government was legally established.
The controversy began on July 16, when PM General Prayuth Chan-o-cha left out a key sentence during his oath-taking ceremony. The sentence refers to an undertaking to uphold the constitution and it’s unclear whether its exclusion was intentional or not.
The PM has continually maintained it’s not a problem, but the ombudsman’s office clearly thinks differently, having made its ruling after complaints from three members of the public.
Parliamentary opposition plans to hold a debate on the controversy and the PM is vowing to defend himself, rather than send a representative.
He has been in power since leading the military coup in 2014, and being re-elected in March of this year. The election was not without controversy, with some speculating that the result was fixed in his favour.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times
Politics
Message from His Majesty the King of Thailand to be read to cabinet today
PHOTO: The Nation
In what is being seen by some as a correction of his oath-taking gaffe, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers will receive a written message from His Majesty the King today.
A copy of the planned itinerary mentions the cabinet swearing-in ceremony of July 16, where General Prayut omitted the final sentence of Section 161 of the charter, which requires the oath-taker to uphold and abide by the constitution.
However, the PM will not be drawn on the matter, refusing to comment on the planned ceremony.
“If I spoke about it, it would take away all the excitement.”
It’s understood that the cabinet will assemble at 8.45am at Government House, and at 9.00am, the PM will present ceremonial offerings before the portrait of His Majesty the King. The King’s message will be placed on a tray to be received by the prime minister, who will then lead cabinet members in giving statements in reply after it has been read.
While Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam acknowledges that today’s ceremony is a departure from the norm, he maintains that it’s not a re-swearing of the oath.
“Anyone who considers this to be a re-taking of the oath is only giving their opinion. But I will play no part in that.”
Two petitions have already been submitted to the Office of the Ombudsman, calling for an investigation into the oath-taking process.
One was from a group of lawyers led by former vice-rector of Ramkhamhaeng University Wiwatchai Kulmat, while the other was submitted by political activist Srisuwan Janya, who maintains that no word in the oath may be omitted, and alleges that General Prayut may have violated the constitution by doing so.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Events
South Korean President to visit Thailand next week
The South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Madame Kim Jung-sook have accepted an invitation to visit Thailand for three days from September 1. During the visit, President Moon will deliver a keynote speech at the Thailand-Korean Business Forum.
The president will meet PM Prayut Chan-o-cha in general discussions to strengthen the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and Thailand.
“The President will meet with His Excellency General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, at the Government House to discuss ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Thailand and the Republic of Korea in the areas of politics and security, economics and people-to-people exchanges and to enhance cooperation in the sub-regional and regional levels as well as in multilateral forums.”
South Korea is currently embroiled in a mini trade war with Japan and ongoing tensions with North Korea. It is estimated that 20,000-25,000 South Koreans work or live in Thailand whilst tourism from the southern Korean peninsula is still popular with 1.8 million visiting Thailand last year.
The announcement was made this morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
