Sell your home with FazWaz
image
Connect with us

Politics

Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks

Avatar

Published 

30 seconds ago

 on 

Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks | Thaiger
Stock photo via Flickr

Taiwan officials say they are ready to duke it out if China decides to take its military activities a step further. The announcement, made by its foreign minister, comes after China has stepped up its aircraft carrier drills near the island along with other military activities in the past few months.

“From my limited understanding of American decision makers watching developments in this region, they clearly see the danger of the possibility of China launching an attack against Taiwan. We are willing to defend ourselves without any questions and we will fight the war if we need to fight the war. And if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day we will defend ourselves to the very last day.”

Washington, Taiwan’s most important international ally has been pushing for Taiwan to modernise its military and spend more on defence in order to make it harder for China to successfully attack the island.

“The defence of Taiwan is our responsibility. We will try every way we can to improve our defence capability.”

Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said they will run 8 days of computer-aided war games this month which would simulate a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The Han Kuang exercises are the island nation’s largest annual war games. The next phase of the games will include live firing drills, according to general Liu Yu-Ping.

“The drills are designed based on the toughest enemy threats, simulating all possible scenarios on an enemy invasion on Taiwan.”

Taiwan has not indicated if the Chinese carrier group is planning to go to the South China Sea, which is a disputed territory where a US carrier group is operating. But deputy defence minister Chang Che-ping says Taiwan is closely monitoring the carrier’s movements, saying that, for now, it seems the carrier is just doing routine drills.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure

Maya Taylor

Published

6 hours ago

on

Wednesday, April 7, 2021

By

2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure | Thaiger
Stock photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Thailand’s Transport Minister and the newly-appointed Education Minister are both self-isolating after contact with 2 separate Covid-19 patients. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is self-isolating at her home in the eastern province of Sa Kaew, after receiving a visitor who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

According to a Nation Thailand report, Treenuch’s visitor came to her home on Sunday to congratulate her on her appointment. The minister learnt yesterday that her well-wisher had tested positive for Covid-19 and announced her intention to self-isolate. The results of her own test are not yet known.

“Out of social responsibility, I will go into self-quarantine and will perform my duties from Wednesday via the Zoom application.”

Treenuch was appointed to her role last month after the Criminal Court convicted former Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, for his part in 2013 – 2014 protests against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, is also self-isolating for the next 14 days, after a member of his team tested positive for the virus. It’s understood the staff member in question had been to a nightlife venue in the Thonglor area of Bangkok, an area now at the centre of a new cluster of infections.

According to a Thai PBS World report, Saksayam says he went to a hospital in the north-eastern province of Buriram to request a Covid-19 test after learning of his staff member’s positive diagnosis. He says he has also instructed other employees to self-isolate for 14 days and is having the office deep-cleaned.

Saksayam adds that he has made PM Prayut Chan-o-cha aware of his need to self-isolate and that his deputy will cover for him during the 14 days he is away from the office.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

Monday, April 5, 2021

By

Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed | Thaiger
Stock photo via Flickr

Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties may be of more importance to the Kingdom, despite the government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.

If Thailand refuses to join increasing calls for Myanmar’s junta to step down, it could, however, place it in a unique position as a mediator. Political scientist, Panitan Wattanayagorn, at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters that Thailand may be in a unique position to act as a mediator if it doesn’t join sides with the ASEAN community.

“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an opportunity because we’ve become an important partner.”

But such a relationship between the countries doesn’t promote democracy, and instead, promotes exactly what people are protesting against, quite simultaneously in both countries. After the February 1 coup, it became evident that Myanmar’s coup leader reaching out to Thailand’s PM Prayut to ask for his support of democracy, was a sign of both juntas willingly ignoring democracy’s true meaning.

But getting to this stage in their relationship didn’t come easily, as historically, Siam and Burma, their previous names, were rivals. Only recently did the countries’ relationship evolve to that of a brotherhood or understanding between military leaders. Evidence of this newfound alliance, came when Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta leader, was awarded Thailand’s King Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant. The award recognises his support of the Thai military, which took over in a bloodless coup back in 2014. One professor at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Lalita Hingkanonta, says the countries’ military brotherhood is very important.

“I don’t think that the escalation of violence will change the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees…I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”

Thailand may have more at stake when hardening its language over Myanmar’s military violence than other ASEAN members, as it shares a 2,400 kilometre border. But even though Thailand has denied that it is pushing back Burmese refugees, Thai border guards are supposedly acting by policy to bar entry to the asylum-seekers.

Lalita points towards the business relationship between the 2 countries as another deterrent to Thailand stepping up its stance. As Thailand was responsible for more than a quarter of exports in 2019, as well as employing a large number of Burmese migrants. She says she expects Thailand to do little more than it has already done, with all future acts being just for show on the international stage.

SOURCE: WHBL

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading

Politics

Why was this female reporter banned from Thai Government House? Posture or disinformation?

Avatar

Published

6 days ago

on

Thursday, April 1, 2021

By

Why was this female reporter banned from Thai Government House? Posture or disinformation? | Thaiger
mfa.go.th - PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at a press conference

Controversy surrounds the banning of a female Thai reporter from Government House, with confusion whether she was banned for “inappropriate posture” or alleged disinformation in her reporting. The reporter for a Japanese news agency received the temporary ban after a press conference by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday. a spokesman from PM’s Office acknowledged the reporter’s “unbefitting body position” but claims it is not the reason for the banning. Instead, the Office pointed to what they called a distortion of facts regarding the work environment at Government House.

The offending pose? The reporter was sitting cross-legged with one leg raised a bit causing her foot to point at the podium. The position was noticed by PM Prayut who requested that the reporter shift her stance and sit in a different way. In Thai culture, feet are considered unclean and offensive, so raising your feet or pointing your feet at someone can be construed as “very rude” (in older Thais, less-so with younger Thais).

The Spokesman insists that, while they considered the foot positioning to be inappropriate, the real reason the reporter was banned was over her negative portrayal of the workplace at Government House. The reporter complained about this on social media, along with later comments bemoaning herself and other reporters being left waiting outside the building where the press conference was scheduled.

The chair of the committee of the Thai Journalists Association conceded that it’s common for modern women to sit cross-legged, Thai culture dictates respect towards seniority in clothing, stance and conduct, so the reporter should have been more respectful and mindful of PM Prayut.

While Thai authorities and the media have clashed frequently over bans and censorship, the confusion over whether this reporter was banned over the negative coverage of the Government House work environment or the offensive foot positioning makes this a unique reporter rebuke.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.

Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.

Continue Reading
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2 | Thaiger
Phuket1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23 | Thaiger
Thailand1 month ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO | Thaiger
Tourism1 month ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8 | Thaiger
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Follow Thaiger by email:

Trending