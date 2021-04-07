Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks | Thaiger

Politics
Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks
Taiwan officials say they are ready to duke it out if China decides to take its military activities a step further. The announcement, made by its foreign minister, comes after China has stepped up its aircraft carrier drills near the island along with other military activities in the past few months.
“From my limited understanding of American decision makers watching developments in this region, they clearly see the danger of the possibility of China launching an attack against Taiwan. We are willing to defend ourselves without any questions and we will fight the war if we need to fight the war. And if we need to defend ourselves to the very last day we will defend ourselves to the very last day.”
Washington, Taiwan’s most important international ally has been pushing for Taiwan to modernise its military and spend more on defence in order to make it harder for China to successfully attack the island.
“The defence of Taiwan is our responsibility. We will try every way we can to improve our defence capability.”
Taiwan’s Defence Ministry said they will run 8 days of computer-aided war games this month which would simulate a Chinese attack on Taiwan. The Han Kuang exercises are the island nation’s largest annual war games. The next phase of the games will include live firing drills, according to general Liu Yu-Ping.
“The drills are designed based on the toughest enemy threats, simulating all possible scenarios on an enemy invasion on Taiwan.”
Taiwan has not indicated if the Chinese carrier group is planning to go to the South China Sea, which is a disputed territory where a US carrier group is operating. But deputy defence minister Chang Che-ping says Taiwan is closely monitoring the carrier’s movements, saying that, for now, it seems the carrier is just doing routine drills.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure
Thailand’s Transport Minister and the newly-appointed Education Minister are both self-isolating after contact with 2 separate Covid-19 patients. Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is self-isolating at her home in the eastern province of Sa Kaew, after receiving a visitor who subsequently tested positive for the virus.
According to a Nation Thailand report, Treenuch’s visitor came to her home on Sunday to congratulate her on her appointment. The minister learnt yesterday that her well-wisher had tested positive for Covid-19 and announced her intention to self-isolate. The results of her own test are not yet known.
“Out of social responsibility, I will go into self-quarantine and will perform my duties from Wednesday via the Zoom application.”
Treenuch was appointed to her role last month after the Criminal Court convicted former Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, for his part in 2013 – 2014 protests against the Yingluck Shinawatra administration.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister, Saksayam Chidchob, is also self-isolating for the next 14 days, after a member of his team tested positive for the virus. It’s understood the staff member in question had been to a nightlife venue in the Thonglor area of Bangkok, an area now at the centre of a new cluster of infections.
According to a Thai PBS World report, Saksayam says he went to a hospital in the north-eastern province of Buriram to request a Covid-19 test after learning of his staff member’s positive diagnosis. He says he has also instructed other employees to self-isolate for 14 days and is having the office deep-cleaned.
Saksayam adds that he has made PM Prayut Chan-o-cha aware of his need to self-isolate and that his deputy will cover for him during the 14 days he is away from the office.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand unlikely to join ASEAN in pressuring Myanmar junta to stop bloodshed
Thailand’s government is unlikely to join other members of ASEAN in calling for Myanmar’s junta to stop the bloodshed. Fears over receiving a flood of refugees across the Burmese border and damages to its military ties may be of more importance to the Kingdom, despite the government’s recent claims that it is “gravely concerned” over the situation in Myanmar.
If Thailand refuses to join increasing calls for Myanmar’s junta to step down, it could, however, place it in a unique position as a mediator. Political scientist, Panitan Wattanayagorn, at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University, told Reuters that Thailand may be in a unique position to act as a mediator if it doesn’t join sides with the ASEAN community.
“(Thailand’s position) is difficult, but I think there is an opportunity because we’ve become an important partner.”
But such a relationship between the countries doesn’t promote democracy, and instead, promotes exactly what people are protesting against, quite simultaneously in both countries. After the February 1 coup, it became evident that Myanmar’s coup leader reaching out to Thailand’s PM Prayut to ask for his support of democracy, was a sign of both juntas willingly ignoring democracy’s true meaning.
But getting to this stage in their relationship didn’t come easily, as historically, Siam and Burma, their previous names, were rivals. Only recently did the countries’ relationship evolve to that of a brotherhood or understanding between military leaders. Evidence of this newfound alliance, came when Min Aung Hlaing, the Myanmar junta leader, was awarded Thailand’s King Grand Cross of the Most Exalted Order of the White Elephant. The award recognises his support of the Thai military, which took over in a bloodless coup back in 2014. One professor at Thailand’s Kasetsart University, Lalita Hingkanonta, says the countries’ military brotherhood is very important.
“I don’t think that the escalation of violence will change the decision of the Thai government to accept more refugees…I think they just want to be friends with Myanmar more.”
Thailand may have more at stake when hardening its language over Myanmar’s military violence than other ASEAN members, as it shares a 2,400 kilometre border. But even though Thailand has denied that it is pushing back Burmese refugees, Thai border guards are supposedly acting by policy to bar entry to the asylum-seekers.
Lalita points towards the business relationship between the 2 countries as another deterrent to Thailand stepping up its stance. As Thailand was responsible for more than a quarter of exports in 2019, as well as employing a large number of Burmese migrants. She says she expects Thailand to do little more than it has already done, with all future acts being just for show on the international stage.
SOURCE: WHBL
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Politics
Why was this female reporter banned from Thai Government House? Posture or disinformation?
Controversy surrounds the banning of a female Thai reporter from Government House, with confusion whether she was banned for “inappropriate posture” or alleged disinformation in her reporting. The reporter for a Japanese news agency received the temporary ban after a press conference by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday. a spokesman from PM’s Office acknowledged the reporter’s “unbefitting body position” but claims it is not the reason for the banning. Instead, the Office pointed to what they called a distortion of facts regarding the work environment at Government House.
The offending pose? The reporter was sitting cross-legged with one leg raised a bit causing her foot to point at the podium. The position was noticed by PM Prayut who requested that the reporter shift her stance and sit in a different way. In Thai culture, feet are considered unclean and offensive, so raising your feet or pointing your feet at someone can be construed as “very rude” (in older Thais, less-so with younger Thais).
The Spokesman insists that, while they considered the foot positioning to be inappropriate, the real reason the reporter was banned was over her negative portrayal of the workplace at Government House. The reporter complained about this on social media, along with later comments bemoaning herself and other reporters being left waiting outside the building where the press conference was scheduled.
The chair of the committee of the Thai Journalists Association conceded that it’s common for modern women to sit cross-legged, Thai culture dictates respect towards seniority in clothing, stance and conduct, so the reporter should have been more respectful and mindful of PM Prayut.
While Thai authorities and the media have clashed frequently over bans and censorship, the confusion over whether this reporter was banned over the negative coverage of the Government House work environment or the offensive foot positioning makes this a unique reporter rebuke.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Taiwan ready to duke it out if China attacks
Sony, Amazon Falls to set up amusement park in Thailand
Thailand tourism leaders come together to discuss the industry’s future
UPDATE: Divers rescue monk stuck in flooded cave in northern Thailand
Covid-19 update: Spike in cases linked to nightlife in Bangkok and Phuket
Thailand’s Transport Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Covid-19 patient in Phuket worked at Thong Lor nightlife venue
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
10 new infections in Chon Buri – many linked to Bangkok nightlife
2 Cabinet ministers self-isolating after potential Covid exposure
Thailand hoping to be upgraded to a Tier 1 nation in anti-human trafficking efforts
Australia sets travel bubble with New Zealand, Asian countries by August
Chiang Mai records 6 new infections after nearly 3 months virus-free
Phuket man shot by off-duty police officer now paralysed
Songkran travel okay to visit elderly relatives, not to party – Health Minister
“James Bond Island” to be assessed for stability after the collapse of similar rock formations
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
2,000 Burmese refugees sheltering in Mae Hong Son, northern Thailand
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
Health Ministry launches mobile app for booking vaccine appointments
Miss Grand Myanmar finds refuge in Thailand for 3 months
Tourism operators pinning hopes on Songkran holiday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar3 days ago
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
- Hot News3 days ago
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
- Bangkok1 day ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Business1 day ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok1 day ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
6 Covid-19 infections in Surat Thani from prison
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Bangkok2 days ago
New Covid-19 clusters at bars in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas