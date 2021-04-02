Taiwan and Palau launch the first travel bubble in Asia | Thaiger

Tourism
Taiwan and Palau launch the first travel bubble in Asia
The island nations of Taiwan and Palau have created Asia’s first travel bubble yesterday, allowing citizens of the two countries to fly back and forth without quarantine. After a year of Covid-19 blocking the majority of global travel, this bubble is a promising first step in the new normal of international tourism.
Palau, the tiny Micronesian archipelago of 500 islands dotting the western Pacific Ocean, calls it a “sterile corridor” connecting the two countries. China Airlines, the Taiwanese carrier, flew the 4-hour journey between Taipei airport and Palau’s main airport yesterday afternoon.
To maintain a successful Taiwan-Palau travel bubble, passengers arrived over 5 hours early to receive Covid-19 testing, allowing results to be received an hour before take-off. Tight restrictions are being followed, including mandatory mask-wearing, despite extremely low infections during the pandemic. Palau, with a population of about 18,000 people, managed to ride out coronavirus completely unscathed, without a single infection. Taiwan suffered just 10 deaths amongst the 1,022 total infections within their borders.
If successful, Taiwan plans on attempting a similar travel bubble with Guam next. Thailand had been eyeing the travel bubble concept between several countries including China in the past month.
Once travellers arrive in Palau, they are required to join one of 6 tour groups sanctioned by the government following specific itineraries strictly. The tours will stay in endorsed hotels and visit approved attractions only. Tours include snorkelling the Japanese shipwreck at Lake Yamanaka, stopping at the world’s smallest national park Chang Causeway Park, visiting the famed “jellyfish lake”, a mud bath in Milky Lake’s famously beautifying mud, kayaking, and afternoon tea. These tours sell for about 82,000 baht for 4 days or 104,000 baht for a 5-day package.
While this travel bubble scheme between Taiwan and Palau offers new hope for post-pandemic tourism returning soon and is mostly viewed as positive, there are some potentially controversial connotations in the launch. The Chinese government considers Taiwan to be a self-governed territory still owned by China, thus limiting Taiwan’s ability to enact an international policy like a travel bubble. Palau is one of only 15 nations that officially recognise and have diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
SOURCE: CNN
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Tourism
Vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free flights to boost inter-provincial travel
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says vaccinated foreign tourists may be offered free domestic flights during their holiday in order to boost inter-provincial travel. The proposal comes after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand called for 40,000 vaccine doses to protect airline employees.
“From July 1, inoculated tourists exempt from quarantine might be tempted to extend their stay here after spending 10 days in Phuket if we can provide them free or discounted air tickets to other provinces.”
The Bangkok Post reports that Phiphat’s ministry has been in talks with Bangkok Airways, owner of Samui airport, about how the proposal might benefit tourism in the area. Officials expect Phuket’s “sandbox” model, which begins July 1, to bring around 100,000 foreigners to the southern island during its first 3 months. Phiphat says that, as the island’s re-opening falls in the middle of the region’s monsoon season, the offer of free domestic flights may appeal to tourists once they’ve completed their Phuket stay.
Santisuk Klongchaiya from Thai AirAsia says the carrier could offer discounted fares on domestic flights if tourists participating in the sandbox model are willing to travel.
“We may offer free or discounted tickets, but we have to ensure tourists are confident to travel.”
Meanwhile, Woranate Laprabang from Thai Vietjet says the carrier has signed up to the International Air Transport Association travel pass project, which it expects to pilot on semi-commercial flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Bangkok in June.
Phiphat is also calling on hotels to introduce special packages for tourists who stay longer than 10 days in the Kingdom, adding that if the pairing with Samui works well for nearby communities such as Koh Tao and Koh Phangan, it could be extended to places like Pattaya, using U-tapao airport, and Chiang Mai.
The minister is ambitious with his figures, saying Thailand aims to welcome a further 6.4 million tourists in the last quarter of the year, once the sandbox model is extended to Krabi, Samui, Pattaya, Phang Nga and Chiang Mai. However, he says Bangkok must also be included.
“The six tourism provinces in the planned sandbox plus Bangkok generate 80% of tourism revenue. Bangkok should be the next destination added, with a goal to administer 20 million doses by September to ensure a safe re-opening for both tourists and local communities.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Vaccinated against Covid-19? Quarantine is cut down to 7 days
Travellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 can now undergo a reduced quarantine period of 7 days upon entering Thailand. The new, shorter quarantine period goes in effect today in Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai, and Pattaya.
Those who are not vaccinated must quarantine for 10 days, which ends up being 11 nights, while those from countries with mutated strains of the virus, mostly African countries, must quarantine for 14 days or 15 nights.
To be eligible for the cut-down quarantine, travellers need to be inoculated with a vaccine that is approved by the World Health Organisation or the Ministry of Public Health. They must have 2 doses of the vaccine, with the exception of the jab produced by Johnson & Johnson which only requires 1 dose.
The following vaccines are approved:
- AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford University (2 doses)
- ARS-CoV-2 (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses)
- NT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses)
- Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses)
- Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose)
- mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses)
What you need to enter Thailand:
- Vaccine certificate, either a print out or the original document (Only for vaccinated travellers)
- Certificate of Entry issued by the Royal Thai Embassy
- Covid-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of $100,000 USD
- Booking confirmation for an Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel
- Negative Covid-19 test issued no more than 72 hours before departure
Under the 7 day quarantine, travellers are still required to undergo Covid-19 testing before being released. Those on a 10 day quarantine will be tested twice and those on a 14 day quarantine will be tested 3 times.
The reduced quarantine is the first phase of Thailand’s 4-part plan for reopening. For the second phase, starting July 1, foreign tourists who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to Phuket without undergoing quarantine.
In the third phase, set for October 1, quarantine will be waived for vaccinated travellers arriving to Phuket, Krabi, Phang-nga, Chiang Mai and Pattaya from overseas.
Thailand will be fully open to travellers who are vaccianted against Covid-19 starting January 1, 2022.
SOURCE: TAT
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Tourism
Thailand’s aviation authority requests 40,000 vaccine doses to cover airline workers
Airline operators in Thailand are calling for 40,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to cover staff and crew members before July, in time for the reopening plans in Phuket and Koh Samui.
The 40,000 doses would cover 20,000 people in the airline industry who will come in close contact with foreign tourists when they start arriving in July, or whenever the tourists start coming back. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand recently made a request for the Covid-19 vaccine doses with the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. CCAT chairperson Suttipong Kongpool says they aim to vaccinate pilots, flight crews and ground service staff.
“The vaccinations will help reduce the risk of our staff contracting Covid-19, and also strengthen tourists’ confidence in safety from the virus while they travel in Thailand,” according to Nation Thailand.
Under the new “sandbox” travel scheme which allows foreign visitors who are vaccinated against the coronavirus to travel to selected areas in Thailand without quarantine. Phuket officials plan to roll out the scheme in July and are working to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population to reach herd immunity within the next few months.
Quarantine is waived for the foreign tourists arriving to Phuket under the sandbox model, but they must stay in the province for at least 7 days before leaving the island. They must also use a mobile phone application to track their location.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Taiwan and Palau launch the first travel bubble in Asia
Thai baht performs worst of all Southeast Asian currencies
Health Minister “confident” the monk’s death is not related to the Covid-19 vaccine
UN Human Rights Office calls for Southeast Asian countries to protect Burmese refugees
58 new Covid infections, 2 from entertainment venues
Young Chon Buri couple in debt win 12 million baht in Thai lottery
TAT says Phuket beaches have been “revitalised” during the pandemic
Phuket International Airport getting ready for reopening
Court sentences Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” to death
Monk dies after getting Covid-19 vaccine, 3 others treated at the hospital
Thailand’s monsoon season expected to be heaviest in 30 years
Bangkok roadside checkpoint inspected by deputy police chief on first night
Some guidelines for commenting on The Thaiger
“Inside job” allegations as Yangon malls linked to Burmese military burn down
Police arrest 2 Lao men, seize 550 kilograms of methamphetamine at Mekong River bank
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Crude oil imports to Thailand at lowest level since 2015
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Myanmar2 days ago
ASEAN summit will discuss situation in Myanmar and crisis facing Karen people
- Bangkok4 days ago
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket officials plan to vaccinate 100,000 people next month
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Indonesia to introduce new GeNose Covid-19 test for foreign visitors to Bali
- Thailand2 days ago
Tourists in Thailand can apply for another 60 day extension, allowing a stay until July 27
- Crime2 days ago
Police announce return of drink driving checkpoints, just in time for Songkran
- Bangkok3 days ago
Tourism officials push to add Bangkok to “sandbox” travel scheme
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai government denies Burmese refugees are being pushed back over the border