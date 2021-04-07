Top doctors say Thong Lor cluster might be the UK Covid-19 variant | Thaiger

Bar and club hopping has led to numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections and a spike in the number of daily infections in Thailand. 334 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases are in Bangkok. The steep rise in new infections comes just days before the mass migration of Thais to their homes ‘up country’ for Songkran celebrations.

Most cases are linked to one of 12 “mini clusters,” according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.

“Most of them are related to clusters at various entertainment venues… Monitor yourself and check whether there have been positive cases coming out of those entertainment venues.”

Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 300 cases linked to “entertainment clusters” in Bangkok and metropolitan areas, according to BBC Thailand. Dozens of people have tested positive for virus after going out in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas off Sukhumvit Road. 196 entertainment establishments in Bangkok’s Klong Toey, Watthana and Bang Khae districts have been ordered to close due to reports of Covid-19 infections.

A neurosurgeon tested positive for Covid-19 after he visited pubs in the Victory Monument and Ekkamai areas. Health officials suspect the doctor contracted the virus at a pub in Ekkamai. Non-urgent surgeries at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital are now cancelled.

Thailand’s Transport Minister tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly after coming in contact with a staff member who visited a bar in Thong Lor. Some have been skeptical of the minister’s whereabouts, but he insists he did not visit any bars or nightlife venues in the area.

9 Thong Lor police officers have also tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the nightlife venues while they were on duty, according to the Royal Thai Police spokesperson. 189 officers have been tested for Covid-19 and 22 officers who are considered to be at high risk of infection are now ordered to quarantine for 14 days.

The Phuket Health Chief also reported 8 cases this morning in Phuket, including a case linked to a nightlife venue in Thong Lor and 4 cases linked to entertainment venues in Phuket. The other 3 cases are being investigated. He also told the media that there are ‘many’ other cases currently awaiting results.

A band member who attended 3 “Kolour” events in Phuket over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a Bangkok club that reported a cluster of Covid-19 infections.

As of this afternoon, the CCSA reported 1,741 active Covid-19 infections. Cases reported by the Royal Thai Police and Phuket health chief will be included in a later report.

Out of the 334 new cases reported by the CCSA, 221 were detected in Bangkok, 30 in Samut Prakan and 20 in Sa Kaeo. 5 others were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,905 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.

SOURCE: CCSA | Nation Thailand | BBC Thailand

