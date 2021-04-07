Sony, Amazon Falls to set up amusement park in Thailand | Thaiger

Tourism
Sony, Amazon Falls to set up amusement park in Thailand
Sony Pictures Entertainment is setting up an amusement park in Thailand that is based on its Columbia Pictures movies. The entertainment giant is working with Thailand’s Amazon Falls to plan the venture, with an opening date set for this October.
The water park, named Aquaverse, will be spread out among 14 acres and feature rides and attractions with Jumanji, Bad Boys, Men in Black, Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters themes. This is the first of its kind in Thailand, as amusement parks are slowly reopening worldwide after being shuttered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Walt Disney’s 2 Californian theme parks are slated to reopen later this month to a limited amount of guests, after being closed for over 1 year. The US has led the world in the amount of Covid infections, with a running total of almost 32 million infections reported since the pandemic began. The amount of deaths in the US is also the highest worldwide, sitting at around 556,000.
Meanwhile, Thailand is looking at reopening to international tourists, which could be the reason the new amusement park is set to open at the same time as the country’s reopening. Recently, the tourist island of Phuket was approved to reopen in July with vaccinated travellers being allowed to skip quarantines. The rest of the country has been approved to reduce mandatory quarantine times for incoming travellers to 10 days for unvaccinated travellers, and 7 days for those vaccinated.
But recent developments in Thailand may push back its plans to reopen in October as new clusters of Covid have popped up after many who visited Bangkok nightlife venues became infected. So far, Bangkok has imposed a shutdown of those venues with officials taking to actively testing those thought to have been either at the venues or in close contact with people who visited the venues.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Thailand tourism leaders come together to discuss the industry’s future
The following story was submitted by Bill Barnett, the managing director for C9 Hotelworks.
The Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest global crisis tourism has ever faced. Against this unprecedented upheaval, many of Thailand’s leading hotel operators and other key players came together under the #ThaiTourismUnited banner at an event in Bangkok, creating a single unified voice to drive the Kingdom’s recovery.
More than 400 tourism leaders and industry gurus gathered in Bangkok last month – in a safe and socially-distanced format – for the 10th annual Thailand Tourism Forum 2021 (TTF), Thailand’s premier travel, tourism and hospitality powwow organised by C9 Hotelworks hospitality consulting group and hosted at the Conrad Hotel Bangkok.
Despite the challenges faced by hoteliers and tourism providers in Thailand this year, registrations for TTF 2021 were full in 3 hours for the in-person event during which guests were presented with a content-packed agenda featuring some of industry’s most respected figures, including owners, presidents and chief executives.
The event kicked off with a “Thai Hotel Leaders’ Roundtable” discussion which saw the CEOs of Thailand’s biggest hotel groups discuss ways to revive the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The top-level debate included Thirayuth Chirathivat, CEO of Centara Hotels & Resorts; Stephan Vanden Auweele, Chief Hospitality Group Officer of Asset World Corporation; Bill Heinecke, CEO of Minor International; Dirk De Cuyper, CEO of S Hotels & Resorts; Marisa Sukosol, President of the Thai Hotels Association; and Salanroj Sutaschuto, Director of the Central and Eastern Regional Office of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau.
Bill Barnett, Managing Director of C9 Hotelworks, kickstarted TTF 2021 in his own inimitable style, with an opening address entitled “Lost in Thailand, The Ultimate Survival Story.” Attendees were then able to choose from a series of quick-fire “Bang Bang” forums and discussions, including an economic assessment of Thailand’s tourism sector; an overview of the Kingdom’s beleaguered aviation industry; an insight into innovation and disruption within the hotel sector, and many more.
One of the most eagerly-anticipated sessions saw Jesper Palmqvist, STR’s Area Director for Asia Pacific, reveal the latest hotel performance data and analysis for Thailand, including forecasts for the future.
“After a particularly challenging January 2021, Thailand’s hotels at least end the first quarter with similar patterns as seen by the end of 2020. There are early signs of reservations in June but also some for November-December. In light of Thailand’s dependency on international arrivals… the STR forecast for Bangkok has been downgraded for the full year of 2021. We do foresee 2022 as a bigger comeback year on many fronts across the country.”
Barnett says Covid-19 has impacted almost every country around the. While Thailand has been considerably successful in controlling the spread of infections, Barnett says the “pandemic’s impact on tourism has been cataclysmic.”
“International visitors previously accounted for more than 70% of tourism spending in Thailand*, so this year’s border closures have left a huge hole in the economy. But the recovery starts here; TTF 2021 is a unique opportunity for the Kingdom’s travel, tourism and hospitality industry to unite, unify and usher in a bright future.”
TTF 2021 will be hosted in compliance with all necessary health and safety regulations. The host venue, Conrad Hotel Bangkok, is Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) certified and all attendees will be required to follow SHA guidelines, including temperature checks upon arrival, the wearing of face masks, and social distancing.
The 10th annual Thailand Tourism Forum 2021, #ThaiTourismUnited, is a free-to-attend event, but advanced registration is required. To book your place, please CLICK HERE. For more information, please visit www.thailandtourismforum.com.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: Spike in cases linked to nightlife in Bangkok and Phuket
Bar and club hopping has led to numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections and a spike in the number of daily infections in Thailand. 334 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases are in Bangkok. The steep rise in new infections comes just days before the mass migration of Thais to their homes ‘up country’ for Songkran celebrations.
Most cases are linked to one of 12 “mini clusters,” according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“Most of them are related to clusters at various entertainment venues… Monitor yourself and check whether there have been positive cases coming out of those entertainment venues.”
Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 300 cases linked to “entertainment clusters” in Bangkok and metropolitan areas, according to BBC Thailand. Dozens of people have tested positive for virus after going out in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas off Sukhumvit Road. 196 entertainment establishments in Bangkok’s Klong Toey, Watthana and Bang Khae districts have been ordered to close due to reports of Covid-19 infections.
A neurosurgeon tested positive for Covid-19 after he visited pubs in the Victory Monument and Ekkamai areas. Health officials suspect the doctor contracted the virus at a pub in Ekkamai. Non-urgent surgeries at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital are now cancelled.
Thailand’s Transport Minister tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly after coming in contact with a staff member who visited a bar in Thong Lor. Some have been skeptical of the minister’s whereabouts, but he insists he did not visit any bars or nightlife venues in the area.
9 Thong Lor police officers have also tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the nightlife venues while they were on duty, according to the Royal Thai Police spokesperson. 189 officers have been tested for Covid-19 and 22 officers who are considered to be at high risk of infection are now ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
The Phuket Health Chief also reported 8 cases this morning in Phuket, including a case linked to a nightlife venue in Thong Lor and 4 cases linked to entertainment venues in Phuket. The other 3 cases are being investigated. He also told the media that there are ‘many’ other cases currently awaiting results.
A band member who attended 3 “Kolour” events in Phuket over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a Bangkok club that reported a cluster of Covid-19 infections.
As of this afternoon, the CCSA reported 1,741 active Covid-19 infections. Cases reported by the Royal Thai Police and Phuket health chief will be included in a later report.
Out of the 334 new cases reported by the CCSA, 221 were detected in Bangkok, 30 in Samut Prakan and 20 in Sa Kaeo. 5 others were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,905 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: CCSA | Nation Thailand | BBC Thailand
Bangkok
Thailand’s Transport Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand’s Transport Minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Minister Saksayam Chidchob checked in at a hospital this morning with a high fever, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Bar hopping in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas off Sukhumvit Road have led to an outbreak infecting dozens of people.
Some have been skeptical about Saksayam’s whereabouts, but the minister has insisted that he did not go to bars or entertainment venues in Thong Lor, according to Thai media.
Reports say that the minister is now being treated at a hospital and has symptoms of a high fever. Saksayam had also received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month and was due to get the second dose today.
After learning of his team member’s Covid-19 infection, Saksayam said he would self-isolate for the next 14 days.
In a separate case, another Cabinet minister decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient. Newly-appointed Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is self-isolating at her home in the eastern province Sa Kaew after a visitor came by her home and later tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
