Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week | The Thaiger

Weather
Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week
Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources says 14 provinces are at increased risk from flooding as heavy rains are expected from October 15, with southern parts of the country expected to bear the brunt.
The Pattaya Mail reports that local authorities are being instructed to install equipment such as water pumps, flow accelerators and excavators, and to remain on alert and be ready to inform residents of risks.
The following regions should expect heavy rainfall from the middle of next week:
Chonburi, Chantaburi, and Trat in the east, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the west, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Ranong, and Trang in the south, along with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla.
The south of the country is expected to be the worst hit, according to General Somkiat Prajamwong, Secretary of The Office of National Water Resources.
“What we need to watch out for, is from 15th October in the southern region, particularly in the mid-section of the west coast. 14 provinces will be affected.
“The main issue is, in October from the 15th, so we have already assigned the Royal Irrigation Department and DDPM to relocate their machinery and equipment into flood risk areas to prevent difficulties, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla which could be most affected.”
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
Pattaya
Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking
PHOTO: Pattaya Mail
Good news that there’s little chance of rain for the rest of today but torrential rain last week tested the millions of baht spent on better storm drains around the city (forecast below).
But again, many areas of Pattaya were swamped after the heavy rains on September 26. Last week’s floods came despite huge expense and years of construction to install new drainage systems. But certain parts of the city clearly remain at high risk during the monsoon season and peak deluges.
Pattaya’s third Road is one such area and last week’s deluge saw water levels quickly rise up to 60 centimetres+ and cause a huge tailback of traffic on the city’s major thoroughfare.
Other parts of the town were similarly affected by floodwater run-off rushing down from higher areas. Sois Khao Noi and Khao Talo saw torrents of water flowing down to inundate the railway road while sections of Sukhumvit Road and Pattaya Beach Road were also submerged.
The new drainage works are perfectly capable of handling the general rains during the annual wet season but there are still times that the systems in place will never be able to cope.
City engineers rushed water pumps to the most badly affected areas last week and, as the Gulf tide receded, the floodwater eventually drained into the ocean, leaving businesses and citizens with a lot of cleaning up to do.
SOURCE: Pattaya Mail
GRAPHIC: weather.com
Weather
Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days
PHOTO: www.phuket.com
Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) says most of the country is in for stormy showers and overcast weather for the next two days.
Only the North-East is expected to escape the wet weather, which is the result of a southwesterly trough, along with southeast winds in the north-east of the country.
All other regions can expect thundery rain showers and in coastal areas, waves may reach 2 metres in height during stormy weather.
In the south, 60% of areas on the west coast can expect thunderstorms over the next two days.
The TMD has also issued a warning to travellers headed to Korea in the coming days, as Typhoon Mitag, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. However, it is not expected to affect weather in Thailand.
The Nation reports the forecast for Thailand in the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in 30% of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.
Northeastern region
Morning fog and thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperatures lows 20-26 degrees and highs 34-36 degrees Celsius
Central region
Mostly cloudy weather with thundery showers rain in 30% of the area; lows 24-26 degrees, highs 35-36 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region
Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows 25-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Southern region (east coast)
Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows of 23-26 degrees, high 33-36 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast)
Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area, lows 26-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees Celsius
SOURCE: The Nation
Air Pollution
Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket
MAIN PHOTO: Phuket International Airport – Phuket People’s Voice
Phuket awakes today enveloped by an eerie sea of smoke-laced mist and smog – a combination of light winds, smoke blowing up the Malacca Strait from the Indonesian plantation fires and low seasonal cloud. The conditions have reduced visibility generally around the island to less than a kilometre.
Planes have still been landing at Phuket International Airport without disruption but airport officials say they are monitoring the situation and getting feedback from pilots.
Officially, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast is for a cloudy day with rain, and its hoped that the monsoonal winds may kick in during the day. But the prevailing winds are also the direction from where the problem is happening, from the south and south-west.
Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas.
Singapore ran its showcase annual street-circuit Grand Prix last night amid the regional smoke crisis, caused by intentionally lit fires on the Indonesian islands, mostly Sumatra and Kalimantan. Indonesia President Jokowi has sent officials, army and fire-fighters to the areas to battle the blazes, arrest the farmers and representatives from the companies responsible. Some 30,000 people are now deployed to solve the urgent, but seasonal, problem.
Singapore GP Circuit last night – Reuters
Meanwhile the air quality readings for Phuket this morning indicate the air pollution is three times the world upper-limit standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air. Southern Thailand is also suffering the poor air quality with Narithawat also recoding readings over 150 this morning.
Phuket enveloped by misty smog causing a traffic hazard and reducing visibility – Ajarn GC
