Connect with us

Weather

Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago 

on

Southern Thailand to be worst hit by heavy rain and flooding risk next week | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Office of National Water Resources says 14 provinces are at increased risk from flooding as heavy rains are expected from October 15, with southern parts of the country expected to bear the brunt.

The Pattaya Mail reports that local authorities are being instructed to install equipment such as water pumps, flow accelerators and excavators, and to remain on alert and be ready to inform residents of risks.

The following regions should expect heavy rainfall from the middle of next week:

Chonburi, Chantaburi, and Trat in the east, Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan in the west, Surat Thani, Chumphon, Ranong, and Trang in the south, along with Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla.

The south of the country is expected to be the worst hit, according to General Somkiat Prajamwong, Secretary of The Office of National Water Resources.

“What we need to watch out for, is from 15th October in the southern region, particularly in the mid-section of the west coast. 14 provinces will be affected.

“The main issue is, in October from the 15th, so we have already assigned the Royal Irrigation Department and DDPM to relocate their machinery and equipment into flood risk areas to prevent difficulties, especially in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, and Songkhla which could be most affected.”

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Pattaya

Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

October 3, 2019

By

Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Pattaya Mail

Good news that there’s little chance of rain for the rest of today but torrential rain last week tested the millions of baht spent on better storm drains around the city (forecast below).

But again, many areas of Pattaya were swamped after the heavy rains on September 26. Last week’s floods came despite huge expense and years of construction to install new drainage systems. But certain parts of the city clearly remain at high risk during the monsoon season and peak deluges.

Pattaya’s third Road is one such area and last week’s deluge saw water levels quickly rise up to 60 centimetres+ and cause a huge tailback of traffic on the city’s major thoroughfare.

Other parts of the town were similarly affected by floodwater run-off rushing down from higher areas. Sois Khao Noi and Khao Talo saw torrents of water flowing down to inundate the railway road while sections of Sukhumvit Road and Pattaya Beach Road were also submerged.

The new drainage works are perfectly capable of handling the general rains during the annual wet season but there are still times that the systems in place will never be able to cope.

City engineers rushed water pumps to the most badly affected areas last week and, as the Gulf tide receded, the floodwater eventually drained into the ocean, leaving businesses and citizens with a lot of cleaning up to do.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail

Pattaya storm water drainage still lacking | News by The Thaiger

GRAPHIC: weather.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Weather

Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days

May Taylor

Published

7 days ago

on

October 2, 2019

By

Most of Thailand to see rain over the next two days | The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.phuket.com

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) says most of the country is in for stormy showers and overcast weather for the next two days.

Only the North-East is expected to escape the wet weather, which is the result of a southwesterly trough, along with southeast winds in the north-east of the country.

All other regions can expect thundery rain showers and in coastal areas, waves may reach 2 metres in height during stormy weather.

In the south, 60% of areas on the west coast can expect thunderstorms over the next two days.

The TMD has also issued a warning to travellers headed to Korea in the coming days, as Typhoon Mitag, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain. However, it is not expected to affect weather in Thailand.

The Nation reports the forecast for Thailand in the next 24 hours as follows:

Northern region

Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms in 30% of the area; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees and highs of 33-37 degrees Celsius.

Northeastern region

Morning fog and thunder showers in 10% of the area, temperatures lows 20-26 degrees and highs 34-36 degrees Celsius

Central region

Mostly cloudy weather with thundery showers rain in 30% of the area; lows 24-26 degrees, highs 35-36 degrees Celsius.

Eastern region

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows 25-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (east coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area; lows of 23-26 degrees, high 33-36 degrees Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Southern region (west coast)

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area; lows 22-25 degrees, highs 32-33 degree Celsius; wave height 1 metre, increasing to 2 metres during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas

Mostly cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area, lows 26-27 degrees, highs 32-36 degrees Celsius

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Air Pollution

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket

The Thaiger

Published

2 weeks ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | The Thaiger

MAIN PHOTO: Phuket International Airport – Phuket People’s Voice

Phuket awakes today enveloped by an eerie sea of smoke-laced mist and smog – a combination of light winds, smoke blowing up the Malacca Strait from the Indonesian plantation fires and low seasonal cloud. The conditions have reduced visibility generally around the island to less than a kilometre.

Planes have still been landing at Phuket International Airport without disruption but airport officials say they are monitoring the situation and getting feedback from pilots.

Officially, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast is for a cloudy day with rain, and its hoped that the monsoonal winds may kick in during the day. But the prevailing winds are also the direction from where the problem is happening, from the south and south-west.

Cloudy with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi and Trang. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-33 °C. Southwesterly winds 20-35 km/hr. Wave height about 2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas.

Singapore ran its showcase annual street-circuit Grand Prix last night amid the regional smoke crisis, caused by intentionally lit fires on the Indonesian islands, mostly Sumatra and Kalimantan. Indonesia President Jokowi has sent officials, army and fire-fighters to the areas to battle the blazes, arrest the farmers and representatives from the companies responsible. Some 30,000 people are now deployed to solve the urgent, but seasonal, problem.

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Singapore GP Circuit last night – Reuters

Meanwhile the air quality readings for Phuket this morning indicate the air pollution is three times the world upper-limit standard of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air. Southern Thailand is also suffering the poor air quality with Narithawat also recoding readings over 150 this morning.

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger Smoke-laced smog envelops Phuket | News by The Thaiger

Phuket enveloped by misty smog causing a traffic hazard and reducing visibility – Ajarn GC

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 week ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 week ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง4 weeks ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง1 month ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล

Trending