Patong card game bust: 4 arrested in secret gambling raid

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A not-so-secret card game ended in handcuffs when police raided a small shop in Patong, arresting four people allegedly caught gambling illegally.

The dramatic bust took place in Soi Kebsup, at the southern end of the island’s party capital, following an investigation into what officers described as a covert gambling network” operating under the radar of Patong’s bustling nightlife scene.

Patong Police revealed that officers had been monitoring the location before swooping in and catching the suspects red-handed.

The group consisted of a 36 year old Thai man and three Thai women, aged 35, 34, and 32, respectively, all allegedly engaged in a shadowy card game known as “Kang cards”—a lesser-known but illicit form of gambling in Thailand.

The arrests were made inside a local shop, which had reportedly been doubling as an underground casino. Police said the premises had been carefully modified to avoid detection, with lookouts and a quiet entry system designed to prevent outsiders from stumbling across the operation.

“All four suspects were arrested and charged with colluding to gamble (Kang cards) and gambling for property without permission, in violation of Thai gambling laws,” police confirmed.

The suspects were taken to Patong Police Station along with all evidence found at the scene, which reportedly included decks of cards, gambling chips, and a small amount of cash, reported The Phuket News.

Thailand maintains some of the strictest gambling laws in Southeast Asia, with very few exceptions beyond the government-run lottery and horse racing at licensed venues. Unauthorised gambling, even in private settings, is punishable by fines and potential jail time.

While gambling dens are often found operating in secret across the country, particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Phuket, this latest bust is part of a broader crackdown aimed at cleaning up illegal operations and protecting the reputation of one of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations.

Police say they are continuing to monitor suspicious activity and urge residents and business owners to report any signs of illegal gambling.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal3 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, May 22, 2025
