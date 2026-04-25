Thai-Cambodia border stays shut amid ceasefire non-compliance

Photo courtesy of Surin Public Relations Office

Thailand’s defence minister has stated that border checkpoints with Cambodia will remain closed until Cambodia adheres to a ceasefire agreement. The announcement came during a ceremony marking the 139th anniversary of the defence ministry.

Adul Boonthumjaroen stressed the need to comply with the truce and related bilateral protocols after the government cancelled Memorandum of Understanding 44 (MoU44) on Thursday. Taking up his post on Friday, Adul confirmed there are no current plans to reopen the Thai-Cambodian border crossings.

He said the government’s position was clear.

“The government has clearly expressed that the border will stay closed unless the Joint Statement, referring to the December ceasefire agreement, is adhered to.”

Adul noted that existing bilateral frameworks remain in place, including the Regional Border Committee led by the army area commander, the General Border Committee under the ministry, and the Joint Boundary Commission under the Foreign Affairs Ministry. No personal-level talks have been initiated.

He also outlined his priorities for his term, including setting up a military volunteer system to improve operational efficiency. The ministry also aims to strengthen domestic industries to reduce reliance on foreign supplies during wartime.

Plans are also in place to upgrade infrastructure in border areas, covering water supply, electricity, roads, and telecommunications, to improve conditions for stationed troops. Benefits for military personnel, particularly medical services for families of deceased members, will also be improved.