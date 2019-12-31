Opposition will increase pressure to amend Thai constitution in 2020 | The Thaiger

Politics
Opposition will increase pressure to amend Thai constitution in 2020
Opposition parties will intensify their push to amend Thailand’s 2017 constitution and allow “fair political ground rules for all parties”, according to Phumtham Wechayachai, a key member of one of the parties, Pheu Thai.
He says the opposition will work through a joint parliamentary panel, recently formed to study constitutional amendments, headed by Phiraphan Saleeratthavipark, a veteran Democrat MP who quit the party earlier this month to join the pro-military Palang Pracharat party. Amending, indeed scrapping, the current Thai constitution has been a platform for the Future Forward party.
Outside of parliament, the opposition says they will take steps to increase public awareness of the shortcomings of the current charter and the need to overcome them and set fair political ground rules.
Phumtham urged PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to be open-minded about amending the constitution, warning that “a political crisis is inevitable” if the charter isn’t changed within the next six months.
The opposition fears that without the PM’s support, efforts to amend the charter will fail because of opposition in the Senate, which was fully appointed by the previous junta government. The PM has always maintained that amending the constitution is the responsibility of the legislature, not the Government.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Politics
Latest NIDA poll says Thanathorn “most suitable” for PM
A recent NIDA survey has named Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit “the most suitable person” for the post of Thai PM and his Future Forward Party as the best party to lead the country. The survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or NIDA Poll, was conducted between December 18 – 20 on 2,511 Thai adults of various occupations and levels of education.
Slightly more than 31.2% of respondents supported Thanathorn, saying they want a new generation to lead the nation (numbers are rounded to the nearest tenth of a percentage point).
The current PM Prayut Chan-o-cha was well behind in the survey with support from 23.7% of respondents who say he is honest, can help the people and will keep the country at peace.
The numbers drop off sharply after that, the next nearest being 11.9% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Pheu Thai Party. In all, 18 people from nine parties were named, with the lowest approval rate at 0.04% for four candidates.
An additional 17.3% said none of the current players are suited for the post, while 3.4% were not interested or had no opinion.
Asked to name a political party, 30.3% of respondents supported the FFP; 19.9% said the Pheu Thai Party; 16.7% named the Palang Pracharath Party; 10.8% for the Democrat Party; 2.4% for the Bhumjaithai Party; 2% for the Seri Ruam Thai Party; slightly less than 1% for the Chartthaipattana Party. All the other minor parties scored less than 1% support from respondents.
The remaining 13.4% didn’t support any party and, 1.6% weren’t interested or had no opinion.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
The Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has given his support to a law that would require chemical castration for convicted rapists. Democrat MP Rangsima Rodrasmi proposed the law during a discussion in the House of Representatives on sexual violence. The House has created an extraordinary committee on the prevention of sex crimes.
Rangsima suggested sex offenders should be castrated, chemically or surgically, whichever is recommended by health officials. Somsak said if the House approved the measure, they should start drafting legislation immediately, noting that if the public supports the law, it will not be difficult to pass.
The proposal comes shortly after a paroled serial killer, Somkid Pumpuang, allegedly murdered a 51 year old woman in Khon Kaen (police claim he admitted to the murder). Although he’d been sentenced to life in prison for murdering five women before, he was released after just 14 years as a “model prisoner.”
Somsak says legal measures are required to monitor sex offenders, and that the public should be aware of their whereabouts.
“They should be made to stay in restricted areas for three to 10 years by court order,” according to the Bangkok Post
Somsak says he’s ready to push for a law to make this possible. But human rights advocates say chemical castration may not be a valid solution. Chadej Chaowilai, director of the Women’s and Men’s Progressive Movement Foundation, says the root cause of rape is gender inequality.
“The legal definition of rape has been narrowed down from using objects for penetration to using just the penis, which diminishes a woman’s right to protection.”
“If a rapist uses his finger, he’s charged obscenity, not rape. The new legal definition of rape also excludes the LGBTQ community.”
Chadej added that inequality is ingrained in law enforcement.
“Some male police officers refuse to accept complaints from women. They’ll mediate instead, because they believe women are to blame for the way they dress or behave. Also, since there are very few women in the police force, there is a clear gender bias in their handling of such cases.”
Mr Chadej attributed the cause of rape to the prevalence of male chauvinism in society
“Women are seen as submissive housewives and objects of sexual desire. No one respects women’s rights despite harsher punishments for rape.”
Somchai Homlaor, a human-rights lawyer, also voiced opposition on the grounds of human dignity.
“Convicts should be treated according to the law and human rights principles. What if the person castrated has been framed?” he asked the Bangkok Post.
Somchai says the only way to prevent sexual violence is to change public attitudes.
“People must learn to respect others’ rights and avoid gender discrimination. Sexual harassment comes from our patriarchal attitude toward women.”
“Crime results from cumulative behavior and past experiences. If someone has been mistreated physically or sexually, they’re more likely to inflict violence on others.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
Thanathorn says he’ll fight for Thailand’s ethnic minorities
Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit says his opposition party will press for recognition of the basic rights of Thailand’s ethnic minorities, including ancestral land rights and access to state welfare.
The party leader was in the western province of Tak on Friday to attend New Year celebrations among the Hmong hill tribe, and to seek their support for the party. Thanathorn says that ethnic minorities are treated as second-class citizens and have been taken advantage of by the current government.
He told the audience he can’t explain the problems ethnic minorities face, such as land disputes and access to state welfare, as well as they themselves can, because he doesn’t feel their pain and suffering at the hands of state officials.
He pointed out that the FFP has two party-list MPs representing ethnic minorities.
Warong Dechgitvigrom, of the pro-government Ruam Palang Prachachart party, sees Thanathorn’s tactic as part of an effort to stir up dislike of the Thai nation. In a Facebook post, Warong called on the FFP to stop their “hate campaign against the Thai nation,” and specifically cited their meetings with hill tribe groups.
He urged people in Bangkok to attend his year end gathering aimed at “spreading the word about Future Forward’s hate-based doctrine.”
Meanwhile, on another Facebook page Thanathorn told supporters not to lose faith in the party, to carry on their fight against injustice and “restore true democracy to Thailand.”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
The baht keeps surging – and other predictions for the Thai economy in 2020
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
“The first quarter of 2020 looks terrible” – tourism in northern Thailand.
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Strong interest of foreign investors in Phuket’s resorts – JLL report
Temperatures dropping across Thailand
Thailand set to launch two more budget airlines in 2020
Thai policeman arrested as key suspect in human trafficking of Rohingya
Opposition will increase pressure to amend Thai constitution in 2020
Late night party blamed for major road incident east of Bangkok
Thai baht hits highest level against the USD in six years
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign
Flydubai introduces daily Dubai-Krabi flights
Freak hailstorm causes blackouts, damages homes in Chiang Rai
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Bangkok (2020)
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
2 million baht of gold stolen in Buri Ram, police suspect inside job
Latest NIDA poll says Thanathorn “most suitable” for PM
Thai police dis criticism of their Koh Tao Murder investigation
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Thailand2 days ago
Indian visitors to Thailand help break tourist arrival record
- Chiang Rai3 days ago
Another hero dies as a result of Tham Luang cave rescue
- Entertainment1 day ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Road deaths3 days ago
Drones being used to help manage Thai holiday traffic
- Politics2 days ago
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
- Business3 days ago
Phuket Sky Way cable car will provide tourists with a new view of the island
- Crime1 day ago
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition