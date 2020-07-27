No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform | The Thaiger

Politics
No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform
Anti-government protests are intensifying in Thailand, as activists call on officials to stop intimidating people, insisting that Parliament be dissolved, and the country’s constitution re-written. Their demand for constitutional reform is being backed by the Deputy PM, Anutin Charnvirakul.
Yesterday evening, protesters walked around Democracy Monument in Bangkok, with some making mocking comments that they were doing so to admire the flowers planted there. Officials in the capital have recently planted bushes and flowers around the monument, allegedly to create a barrier that might dissuade activists from gathering there.
A report in Nation Thailand says yesterday’s protesters sang a revised version of a song from a Japanese cartoon, using the lyrics to pour scorn on the government and accuse it of wasting taxpayer funds.
The protesters were joined by some red-shirt activists, supporters of former PMs Thaksin Shinawatra and his sister, Yingluck, both of whom are now living in exile. Representatives of the LGBTQ community were also present, having held their own anti-government protest in the same location the night before.
The protests show no sign of easing, with flash mobs and political gatherings taking place around the country, including a demonstration of around 400 protesters in Phuket last night.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Politics
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Between 300 – 400 people from the Phuket Liberation Group rallied last night in Sapan Hin, Phuket Town, an east coast public park on Phuket. Around 50 police, army officers and security personnel also attended the event to ensure that everything ran smoothly. The demonstration lasted for about 2 hours. The gathering of the young protesters began around 5.30pm. They were carrying signs like… “Sovereign power belongs to the people” … “Dissolve parliament. Get out” …. “Can’t we express opinions in democracy?” … “Down with dictatorship” … “Long live democracy”. The photos of Wanchalerm Satsaksit, a Thai anti-government activist in […]
Politics
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said yesterday he doesn’t oppose students’ demonstrations but urged them to wear facemasks and observe social distancing to help avoid spreading Covid-19 coronavirus. He said his main concern about student rallies is safety, but masks and social distancing could cope with the disease. (Thailand hasn’t had a locally transmitted case of the virus for over 2 months.) He said he won’t oppose students’ demonstrations because they want to communicate their feelings to the government. “Rallies should not lead to infection because Thailand has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 2 months […]
Politics
Student protests continue for seventh day
Students and young people held anti-government demonstrations in several provinces yesterday, continuing a week of protests sweeping the country. Demonstrators are demanding the dissolution of Parliament, a rewritten Constitution and an end to official and unofficial intimidation of government opponents – none of which are even remotely likely to happen, especially the first two. In the western Kanchanaburi province, at about 5:40pm a group of around 50 young people comprising secondary school and university students gathered at an open ground on Lak Muang road in the central city district. They held placards and banners with messages attacking the government and […]
