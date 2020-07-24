Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations | The Thaiger

Politics
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
Former PM Yingluck Shinawatra, now a fugitive living in exile since she was removed from office in May 2014 by a Constitutional Court decision, took to Facebook yesterday to respond to allegations of abuse of power brought by the National Anti-Corruption Commission earlier this week, calling on the anti-graft body to focus on the current government instead.
On Wednesday the NACC announced it had evidence the former premier and 2 senior colleagues committed offences and abused their authority during a 2013 public relations campaign.
She took to her official “Yingluck Shinawatra” Facebook page on Thursday and questioned why the NACC was quick to process 2 cases against her when it should instead be scrutinising the current administration’s activities.
“Politicians or former politicians who oppose the government are ‘suspected’ of committing offences, while those in power are always innocent.”
The NACC said Wednesday there’s evidence indicating that Yingluck, her secretary-general and her deputy PM violated the law in the submission of contract bids to state agencies.
The alleged offences relate to the “Building the Future of Thailand 2020” project, which was worth 240 million baht and launched in 2013 by the Secretariat of the Prime Minister.
Her former deputy PM said yesterday the campaign was in line with the Yingluck government’s policies that were declared in parliament.
Central Thailand
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
A former TV star was found dead yesterday morning at a home in the Si Racha district of Chon Buri. Si Racha police were notified of the discovery, at a house in the Surasak sub-district, at around 10am. They arrived at the house to find the body of 33 year old Manusanan ‘Tai’ Pandee.
Manusanan had reportedly fallen on hard times and was destitute. No sign of struggle was found on her body or in the house, where she found was lying in a sleeping area. She was discovered by the homeowner, 81 year old Jan Kongkaew, a longtime family friend.
Manusanan was originally from Chon Buri. She was a teenage star 13 years ago and was a supporting actress in a variety of TV shows, movies, commercials and other media. Some of her best-known movies were Noodle Boxer and See How They Run. She also became a prominent singer in Bangkok’s entertainment scene.
But last year, Manusanan was seen with her head shaved, begging on the streets of Chon Buri. She reportedly developed a mental illness after a tragic car incident and was arrested several times for various theft and drug-related charges in 2016 and again in 2018. The crash killed her former boyfriend, also a singer, which reportedly sent Manusanan spiralling into depression and drug abuse.
According to relatives and media, she had privately been dealing with years of substance abuse. A video of her living in poverty and struggling went viral:
Recently, she had stayed with her mother, 53 year old Usa Chankae, at a homeless shelter in Chon Buri. Kongkaew says Usa is now in prison. He didn’t give the nature of her charges or whether she had been made aware of her daughter’s death.
Manusanan asked to stay at his house after her mother went to prison as his family had known her family for a long time. According to Kongkaew, Manusanan looked very sick all this week but had dismissed any attempts to help.
Police are continuing their investigation to find the exact cause of death.
Crime
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
In a shock ending to a case which has dragged on for years, charges against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, in a 2012 hit and run incident – one that resulted in a police officer’s death – have been dropped. Vorayuth is heir to the Red Bull fortune and a member of one of Thailand’s wealthiest families.
The Office of the Attorney General of Thailand made the decision to stop pursuing the charges against Yoovidhya in a court of law, resulting in Thai police reportedly dropping the charges.
As a spokesman for the Royal Thai Police told CNN this morning that the department has followed the decision of the Attorney General’s office and revoked the warrant for Yoovidhya’s arrest. The deputy head of Bangkok’s Thonglor police station, also reportedly confirmed the revocation of the arrest warrant to the associated press.
For years, Yoovidhya had an Interpol “red notice”, meaning a worldwide request for his arrest pending extradition, but the notice mysteriously disappeared from the Interpol website earlier this year and no explanation has been given. Interpol declined to discuss individual cases but told the Bangkok Post that generally a published notice is removed from its website if “the suspect has been arrested and extradited or died, the country which requested it has withdrawn its request, the judicial authorities in the country behind the notice have withdrawn the national arrest warrant against a suspect, the notice is the subject of an appeal or the notice has been cancelled or the status of the notice has changed from public to restricted”.
35 year old Boss had been facing charges of speeding, hit-and-run and reckless driving causing death. They relate to the 2012 incident in which Boss, driving a black Ferrari, hit a police officer and allegedly fled the scene, after dragging the officer for some distance. The officer later died. Boss allegedly admitted to driving the vehicle but claimed that the police officer had cut in front of him. The case caused widespread outrage in Thailand. Boss was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time.
Authorities claimed they had been searching for Boss, who missed at least 8 court appearances over at least 5 years before managing to flee the country. Officially, Boss has been “missing” for years, although he has been spotted in public numerous time in London and elsewhere. Thai police claim they have been trying to find him.
Boss is the son of Thailand’s second richest man and the grandson of the founder of Red Bull. His father’s estimated wealth is in the billions of dollars, according to Forbes magazine.
Red Bull has not released a public statement.
Crime
4 pregnant women among 32 human trafficking victims dumped in forest in southern Thailand
4 pregnant women are among 32 Burmese dumped in a forest in the southern province of Chumphon after being illegally trafficked into Thailand. It’s understood the group had all been working in Malaysia until the Covid-19 crisis erupted and they lost their jobs. Thai Residents reports that they pooled all the money they had to engage a human trafficking gang to help them cross into the Kingdom, paying the traffickers 20,000 baht per person.
It’s understood the victims were hoping to eventually reach their home country of Myanmar by passing through Thailand. The group was smuggled into Thailand at the Sadao border in the southern province of Songkhla, with plans to cross into Myanmar at the Ranong border. However, on arrival at Chumphon, the traffickers realised there was an immigration checkpoint in place and instead, lured the group into a palm plantation, where they abandoned them.
A villager subsequently found the group, with the village chief notifying the police. The group is now being quarantined and tested for Covid-19, with 6 men and 1 woman found to have a high fever. The 7 have been separated from the rest of the group and sent to Chumphon Khet Udomsak Hospital.
In total, the group consists of 24 males and 8 females, 4 of whom are pregnant. All are between the ages of 21 and 47 years old and now face prosecution for entering the Kingdom illegally. Officials have also launched an investigation to find the traffickers.
