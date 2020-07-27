Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people | The Thaiger

Politics
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Between 300 – 400 people from the Phuket Liberation Group rallied last night in Sapan Hin, Phuket Town, an east coast public park on Phuket. Around 50 police, army officers and security personnel also attended the event to ensure that everything ran smoothly. The demonstration lasted for about 2 hours.
The gathering of the young protesters began around 5.30pm. They were carrying signs like… “Sovereign power belongs to the people” … “Dissolve parliament. Get out” …. “Can’t we express opinions in democracy?” … “Down with dictatorship” … “Long live democracy”.
The photos of Wanchalerm Satsaksit, a Thai anti-government activist in political exile, and abducted by armed men outside his home in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on June 4, were also prominent, reading “Forced disappearance.”
A rally organiser, speaking to the protesters on the stage, says that the gathering “was for people to exercise their right to expression under the constitution”. Several speakers took discussed the country’s politics and economic problems. Demonstrators were chanting slogans and applauding the anti-government sentiment of the speaker’s.
The latest round of demonstrations around the country, kicked off in Bangkok two weeks ago, demand the Thai government dissolve parliament, rewrite the constitution and stop intimidating the people and stifling free speech
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Phuket HotnewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
The long holiday weekend is reportedly seeing heavy bookings at hotels and resorts, reigniting hopes of a revival of domestic tourism, which has been battered for months by the Covid-19 outbreak. Accommodations in the southern provinces in particular have been receiving a good rate of bookings with holidaymakers for the 4 day extended weekend. The tourism authoritiy of Thailand says hotels and resorts in coastal provinces in the East and seaside provinces in the South are reporting a surge in bookings to 80% and 90% occupancy over the 4 day weekend, which kicked off yesterday. It should be noted that […]
Phuket
Man arrested for stealing Phuket ambulance
A man has been arrested in Phang Nga after allegedly stealing an ambulance in Phuket. Reports in Thai Residents and The Phuket News say the vehicle was stolen from outside the Kathu office of The Kusoldharm Foundation at around 4am yesterday and discovered missing by a member of the foundation shortly after. After notifying police, foundation workers initially tried driving around the area to locate the ambulance, with rescue worker Pasikorn Surichuchoti saying he knew the ambulance was low on fuel. Guessing that the person who’d stolen the ambulance might try to leave the island, he stopped at every fuel […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
The 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, bird flu, SARS, political upheavals, passenger boats sinking. None of these have had anywhere near the effect of this year’s Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand. Visitor numbers, even from the usually enthusiastic Tourism Authority of Thailand, are expected to plummet up to 80% for the year. The other 20% mostly visited the Kingdom in the first quarter before the ‘disruption’. Last year, almost 40 million tourists visited Thailand. Phuket and Pattaya, both economies built around the smell of the tourist dollar, are almost devoid of any tourists – a few domestic tourists and long-term expats are […]
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
US donates thousands of masks for Thai hill tribes
Migrants seek to return to Thailand after lockdown
Nakhon Panom man shot dead after wounding policeman
Hotel bookings bounce back for long weekend holiday
North Korean border city locked down over suspected Covid-19 case
Navy rescues Thai sailor after electric shock on fishing boat
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Pattaya’s homeless population seeks refuge in abandoned bars
Phase 6 to be announced this week, will allow more groups to come to Thailand
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Thai government pleased with ongoing suppression of Covid-19 despite nightlife re-opening
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
Tourism sector facing massive closures
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Bangkok4 days ago
American busted for fraud in Bangkok