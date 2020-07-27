Connect with us

ASEAN

Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

A Rohingya boat incident has left at least 24 people feared to have drowned off the coast of Malaysia after a sole survivor swam to shore on the resort island of Langkawi. The 27 year old, named Nor Hossain was detained by police after arriving on the island. A search and rescue operation was launched using 2 aircraft and 2 boats but officials say no bodies or survivors have been found.

But that hasn’t stopped the asylum seekers, as many in overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox Bazar district have taken to boats directed towards Malaysia and Indonesia. As many as 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in Myanmar just 3 years ago which landed them in such overcrowded refugee camps.

According to the UNHCR, such countries as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand do not recognise refugees legally making such asylum seekers fall into the illegal migrant or stateless persons categories.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tourism

South east Asia’s budget airline dilemma

The Thaiger

Published

6 days ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

South east Asia&#8217;s budget airline dilemma | The Thaiger

South east Asia’s low-cost carriers are staggering as demand plunges, and countries are ever-wary about re-opening their borders, raising questions whether they will be needing any new planes in the short to medium term. Malaysia’s AirAsia Group and Vietnam’s VietJet are publicly canvassing their cashflow and funding problems. Indonesia’s Lion Air has shelved a planned flotation this year. But prior to the ‘disruption’, there were questions raised about whether new aircraft ordered during a frenzied decade of new plane orders by south east Asian carriers would ever end up actually being delivered. Whilst the high-profile owners were popping the champagne […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia battling new Covid-19 cases in SE Asia

The Thaiger

Published

1 week ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia battling new Covid-19 cases in SE Asia | The Thaiger
PHOTO: New Indian Express

Indonesia, The Philippines and Singapore are leading the way in South East Asia, contributing the most number of new cases of the coronavirus in the past week (worldometers.info). In the past 24 hours The Philippines (1,841), Indonesia (1,462) and Singapore (327) have added the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in the ASEAN region. In The Philippines the numbers have surged since the end of March. Singapore had a big surge, with an outbreak amongst its huge migrant worker population in mid-April, slowly dropping back to manageable levels, only to see a ‘blip’ in new cases this week. Indonesia’s level […]

Continue Reading

ASEAN

PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit

Jack Burton

Published

4 weeks ago

on

June 27, 2020

By

PM proposes limited regional travel at Asean summit | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NNT

The Covid-19 crisis has severely restricted international air travel, but that didn’t stop a summit of Asean nations yesterday hosted by Vietnam and held by teleconference. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha called on fellow Asean members to begin discussion about reopening certain limited lines of interregional travel, to begin the recovery from the pandemic’s impact on the regional economy. No specific time was mentioned around when such discussions would take place, but it was a significant first step to begin deeper discussions, as many Asean nations now have low to no active cases of Covid-19. There are some notable exceptions, such as […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending