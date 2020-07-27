Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations | The Thaiger

Tourism
Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations
As Thailand remains closed to international tourists with travel bubbles being postponed indefinitely, the country has shifted to relying on domestic tourism to close some of the gaps in profit losses. As it heavily relies on tourism, which accounts for around 15% of its GDP, hotels are adapting to welcoming domestic tourists by offering Covid-conscious accommodations.
But as the popular international tourist locations are proving hard to reach for many cash-strapped locals, they are instead shifting their travels to such resort towns as Hua Hin, which is logistically easier and cheaper to take a long weekend from Bangkok as it is only a 3 hour drive away. Hua Hin isn’t new to the Bangkok weekend travel scene as it has been a popular retreat amongst royalty and Bangkok workers for over a century. Now, as the government has issued travel vouchers, the resort town is booming thanks to its convenient location to the country’s capital.
According to CNN Travel, high-end Hua Hin properties such as Anantara, are surprisingly reporting high occupancy rates. Anantara’s general manager, Graham Ure, says last-minute travellers are accounting for the unexpected bookings.
“We expected to be busy when we reopened but the demand was beyond our initial forecast and it truly was incredible. We are seeing a lot of last-minute demand for the destination – weekends presently we are running at 100% occupancy.”
But the normal procedure upon entering such hotels has changed, along with the overall appearance as safety measures accompany the normally pristine lobbies. Upon checking in, guests have to fill in a form with their contact info with sanitised pens and have their temperatures checked. The lobby desks have plexiglass installed to protect staff and guests from swapping germs.
Upon entering hotel rooms, the scene appears a bit barer to decrease “touch points” such as decor. Guests will see TV / stereo remotes covered in plastic, amenities kits with masks (mandatory usage only for dining areas) and hand sanitisers. The desk light has also been transformed into a UVC ozone disinfection light which is turned on prior to each new arrival.
Staff have had to adapt to the strict safety measures as they wear masks around the clock and usually serve the food during buffets instead of allowing guests to self-serve. Buffet food is behind plexiglass in an effort to stop possible contamination and guests will no longer see cloth napkins at their tables.
Ure says other safety guidelines are mostly invisible to guests as hotel staff undergo temperature checks and other sanitary practices.
“Hua Hin is booming. I love the fact that it’s known again for all the right reasons – it’s a family destination, offering a nice weekend on the beach. We’ve been successful because of what we offer – fabulous service and privacy . We are so busy. Weekdays, weekends – I’ve never had to say ‘sorry but we’re full’ to so many people. It’s a good problem to have. ”
Anantara isn’t the only resort experiencing a boom in bookings, as many hotels are reportedly reaping the benefits of staying open to domestic tourists during the Covid pandemic. Upon visiting Hua Hin’s Night Market, a CNN Travel reporter says it was packed with visitors, most wearing masks.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Air Asia announces 2 new cross-country domestic routes into Hua Hin
Two new air routes announced by local Thai AirAsia will be a boon to coastal town of Hua Hin… Chiang Mai – Hua Hin and Udon Thani – Hua Hin. The newly announced routes will allow getaways to the popular resort town on the new twice-weekly flights. The flights will be every Friday and Sunday. CEO of Thai AirAsia , Santisuk Klongchaiya, says that AirAsia is always seeking new opportunities to stimulate domestic tourism as well as offer convenient connections between the nation’s regions. He noted Hua Hin is a “high potential” destination that has long been demanded. “We believe this […]
Crime
Man arrested for killing a wild elephant in southern Thailand
A wild elephant was shot and killed by a local at a national park in southern Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan over the weekend. Police arrested the alleged shooter who is now facing charges of killing a protected animal and possessing an unlicensed firearm. Kui Buri National Park officials say this is the fourth wild elephant this month that has died from either electrocution or gunshots. There are about 300 wild elephants in the park and local officials say they’ve been trying to prevent clashes between locals and the wild animals. On Saturday, park rangers were trying to lure an elephant […]
Hua Hin
Provincial employee arrested for allegedly stealing millions in government funds
A woman allegedly stole 33 million baht in government funds over the course of a year, using some of it support her gambling addiction. 28 year old Kanitha Hoythong, who worked in the finance and accounting section of the Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial offices, was arrested on charges of misappropriation and forging government documents. Hoythong allegedly forged signatures of authorised personnel and transferred money allocated for drought relief to a relative’s account, posing it as collateral for contractors working on various projects. Thai media says there were also remaining funds in an insurance contract account with a contractor, and Hoythong […]
Travelling domestically in Thailand brings Covid-style hotel accommodations
No let-up in anti-government protests as activists call for constitutional reform
Rohingya boat incident leaves 24 feared dead off Malaysian coast
Elderly British man killed, monk injured, in Isaan collision
Elderly man escapes with minor injuries as motorbike hit by 10 wheeler truck
Foreigners on short-term visas warned they must leave Thailand by September 26
Phuket anti-government protest attracts up to 400 people
Leaked documents reveal the reasons behind prosecutors dropping “Boss” charges
Hope among Pakistan’s elderly as 103 year old man recovers from Covid-19
Thai PM orders investigation into dropping of “Boss” charges
Abbot of Chon Buri temple found hanged in apparent suicide
Health minister urges demonstrators to wear masks, observe social distancing
Buriram man drowns after being struck by lightning
Student protests continue for seventh day
Constitutional Court judge demands investigation into Red Bull heir case decisions
Thailand pries open its borders for Phase 6 of re-openings
Thai Cabinet extends the visa amnesty for foreigners
Visa amnesty extension “very likely”. Decision this week.
Extension of visa amnesty, extension of emergency decree
Thailand’s tourist magnets deserted and desperate
Video catches Thai immigration officials asking for a bribe
Bangkok university professor says no “travel bubbles” for at least 6 months
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
Extension to visa amnesty to be published in Royal Gazette
Tourism sector facing massive closures
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
Bangkok entertainment venues still face strict safety checks
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phase 6 of re-opening to see thousands of foreigners granted entry to Thailand
- Expats2 days ago
2 foreigners found hanged in Chon Buri
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA clarifies requirements for entering Thailand
- Crime3 days ago
Hit-and-run charges against Red Bull heir “Boss” Yoovidhya dropped
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Destitute former teen star found dead in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Former PM Yingluck responds to allegations
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism Minister urges government to revisit travel bubble idea
- Business3 days ago
Overly harsh travel restrictions are destroying aviation: AAPA