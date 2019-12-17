Connect with us

Politics

Adviser to opposition leader calls on Thai PM to resign

May Taylor

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Adviser to opposition leader calls on Thai PM to resign | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS World

An adviser to the leader of the opposition is calling on the PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha to resign, saying he’s let the people down. Thai PBS World reports that Phumtham Wechayachai accuses the current administration of under-performing, while increasing political tensions and causing serious damage to the democratic process.

He went on to list examples of how the PM has failed the people, including his failure to recite the ceremonial oath correctly before taking office, appointing a former convicted drug offender to the cabinet, and refusing to outline where the cash for the new budget is coming from.

He also says there are double standards at play with the Palang Pracharat party and coalition having its dubious fundraising practices cleared by the Election Commission, while Future Forward faces being disbanded for accepting a publicly documented loan from the party leader, Thanathorn.

Phumtham didn’t hold back, accusing the current Government of misusing the justice system against its political opponents, calling this an abuse of power. He also accuses the Government of using financial incentives to get opposition MPs to change sides.

Phumtham says the protest organised by the Future Forward party in central Bangkok on Saturday shows the public have had enough of the current Government.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for the Palang Pracharat party says the public should not heed Future Forward’s calls for another protest next month. Their spokesperson accuses the Future Forward leader, Thanathorn of misleading the public and claims that further protests and unrest will only serve to damage an already slow economy, which the Government is working to revive. He also says the “ruling junta” is a thing of the past since the last election.

“The country is now democratic, with the Government elected by the people. There is no such thing as perpetuation of the power of the junta and there is no longer the National Council of Peace and Order.”

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Adviser to opposition leader calls on Thai PM to resign | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Opposition leader’s advisor Phumtham Wechayachai – Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 17, 2019

By

Students say “Run Against Dictatorship” media event to go ahead | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Apichart Jinakul

University students have finally been allowed to hold a press conference on the “Wing Lai Lung” (Run to Oust the Uncle) event at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Earlier requests for two other locations to hold their media gathering were denied.

One of them was the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand…

The professional committee of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand is concerned about pressure from Thai police to cancel a planned press conference. Over the weekend the FCCT’s management was asked by Lumpini police station to cancel a booking by a group involved in the ‘Run Against Dictatorship’ planned for next month. The group had agreed to pay to use the FCCT for a press conference announcing the event. The police explained that the title of the event was objectionable, and that they considered it likely to create what they called a “mob.” They also stated that there would be serious consequences for the FCCT – suggesting possible closure — if it did not comply with their request. After discussion with the group, the organizers agreed to find an alternative venue – FCCT Facebook page

The running event was foreshadowed at Saturday’s gathering of protesters in support of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit and the Future Forward Party. The thousands that gathered on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, heard the announcement about the proposed running event.

The anti-military student group calls the event “Run Against Dictatorship” in English. The Thai name, “Wing Lai Lung,” literally means “Run to Oust the Uncle,” a not-very-thinly-veiled reference to PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, whose nickname is “Lung Tu” (Uncle Tu).

The 6 kilometre run is scheduled for January 12, 2020, although police have yet to approve the proposed route.

Whether the police considering the route will treat it as a political or sports event will soon become apparent. At this stage the government have had little to say about the proposed running event with the controversial name.

According to Thanawat Wongchai, an economics student from Chulalongkorn University and strategist of the Student Union of Thailand, the run will start from the university and head to the Democracy Monument. Runners will make three rounds around the monument before heading back to the university’s football field.

Participants are expected to gather at the university from 4.30am, with the run to start at 5.30am.

Final word about the application to hold the media conference from the FCCT…

Thailand has been under a civilian government since May this year, which should make such orders or even “suggestions” to curb free speech a thing of the past. In demanding the cancellation of this week’s event the police gave no legal justification, although they made it clear they were acting on orders from higher up.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | FCCT Facebook Page

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Bangkok

Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

23 hours ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

Police cobble together evidence to charge Bangkok’s political rally leaders | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Khaosod English

Bangkok Police are collating evidence to charge leaders of Saturday’s political gathering on Saturday held on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations in Bangkok, after discovering the rally was held without official permission.

Chief of Metropolitan Police Division 6, Pol Maj-General Metee Rakpan, says the police were checking if the rally, near the Pathumwan intersection was against the law, as the leaders had not notified Pathumwan Police Station.

Meanwhile Senator Somchai Sawangkarn also posted a message on his Facebook account stating that the rally was illegal as the Public Assembly Act requires organisers to notify the event in advance, and prohibits the assembly from taking place within a 150 metre radius of the palace. The Sra Pathum palace is located nearby the Pathumwan intersection. It’s the official residence of Princess Sirindhorn.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the embattled Future Forward Party leader, had called on his supporters to rally on Saturday, to express opposition to the current political situation and showing that people “would not surrender to dictatorship”.

“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”

“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Politics

UK heads towards Brexit and Thailand ponders an FTA with Britain

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

December 16, 2019

By

UK heads towards Brexit and Thailand ponders an FTA with Britain | The Thaiger

Thailand is pondering the possibilities of creating a free trade agreement with the UK after British PM Boris Johnson’s historic victory in the UK election last week, which is expected to pave the way for the passage of the ‘Brexit’ separation form the EU soon. The UK will then have to make separate agreements with each individual country. Traditionally these FTA agreements can take up to five years or more to create.

The Thai Director-General of Department of Trade Negotiations, Auramon Supthaweethum, says they now plan to study benefits and impacts from the prospect of the UK leaving the European Union. They will then conduct hearings with all parties involved in order to formulate a strategy on a future FTA with the UK.

On December 12 the British Conservative party won a comfortable majority, winning 364 seats of 650 seats in the House of Commons. PM Boris Johnson is claiming the win as a mandate from the UK voters to go ahead with leaving EU trade bloc by January 31, 2020.

The Conservative Party’s triumph is interpreted as the British voters’ wish to leave the EU in an election that decimated the Labour Party whose Brexit policy was ‘unclear’. The UK government will now have to amend and pass several pieces of law and alter regulations to get the Brexit completed, all in the middle of the holiday ‘silly’ season, as well as speed up the negotiations to start negotiations for an FTA with the EU before the end of next year.

Meanwhile, the Thai government is speeding up the Thai-EU free trade negotiations. Brexit will also prompt Thailand and the EU to renegotiate some trade deals such as the export quota for processed chicken into the EU. Thailand will then have to negotiate a separate chicken export deal with the UK after the UK separation from the EU.

UK is the top 20 trading partners of Thailand, and the second of all EU members after Germany. During the first 10 months of this year, the Thai-UK trade totalled US$5.28 billion. Thailand also exported US$3.28 billion to the UK. Major export items include car and parts, processed chicken, motorcycle and parts, gems and jewelery and integrated circuit board, according to Thai PBS World.

Thailand imported US$2 billion from the UK. Major import items include machinery and parts, crude oil, integrated circuit board, beverages, electrical machinery and parts, medical products and pharmaceuticals.

But the uncertainty surrounding the Brexit and the lacklustre economic performance caused by delays, has dampened Thai trade with the UK over the past year. In the first 10 months of 2019, Thai consignments to the UK contracted by 4.7% compared year on year.

Ms. Auramon says the result of the UK election has sent a positive signal to the market as seen by a rise in pound sterling by almost 2% against the US dollar.

Kasikorn Research Centre says the clearer outlook on Brexit may improve the UK economic sentiment. A more stable UK pound will also ease the inflation pressure because it will reduce the import costs into the UK. Additionally, it will enable the Bank of England to undertake an expansionary monetary policy to boost the economy.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย24 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 days ago

ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย5 days ago

12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562 | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง | The Thaiger
ข่าว3 weeks ago

แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

สุดเหี้ยม ชายฉกรรจ์ ล็อกแขนต่อยคนแก่จนล้ม เตะซ้ำ
ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ | The Thaiger
ข่าว4 weeks ago

ร้องพ่อถูกจับยาบ้า 1 เม็ด ทั้งที่ตรวจไม่พบสารเสพติด ตำรวจโต้ไม่ได้ทำ
โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

โลกออนไลน์แห่แชร์คลิป พริตตี้ผ้ากันเปื้อน ด้านพริตตี้ดอดพบตำรวจแล้ว
ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสด สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 month ago

นาทีนายพลฟอร์จูนเนอร์หัวร้อน ผลักอกนักข่าวเกือบล้ม [คลิป]
ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 months ago

ตรวจหวยถ่ายทอดสด “สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล” 1 พฤศจิกายน 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 months ago

แฟนหวีดร้องลั่น จักรยานยนต์หัวร้อน ทุบกระจกรถเก๋งแตก ฉุนเบกกะทันหัน
สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์” | The Thaiger
ข่าว2 months ago

สรุปดราม่า “หนังน้องเดียว ลูกทุ่งวัฒนธรรม” เล่นหนังตะลุง “ด่าพระสงฆ์”

Trending