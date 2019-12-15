“This is just the beginning” – Thanathorn warns the government | The Thaiger

Bangkok
“This is just the beginning” – Thanathorn warns the government
PHOTOS: Thousands gathered in the first large anti-government rally in over five years – Khaosod English
He tried to do it legitimately by running for office in the March election. His party performed above expectations, garnering the third highest number of votes after less than 12 months of existence. And Thanathorn was just votes away from being elected Thailand’s Prime Minister.
Now he’s back on the streets fighting what he, and his supporters, describe as “anti-democratic forces”.
Thousands of people rallied in support yesterday in the largest street protest in more than five years. Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit threatened “it’s just the beginning”.
Whether the charges against him and his party by the Election Commission are legitimate or trumped-up, Future Forward now find themselves on the back foot, being pushed out of parliament with a string of cases being heard by the Constitutional Court. Putting aside his parliamentary suit and tie for rolled up sleeves and megaphones in the street, puts Thanathorn on course for a head-on clash with the Thai establishment.
Thanathorn called for the central Bangkok protest on Friday after the latest moves to ban Future Forward – the most vocal challenger to the coalition government under the leadership of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
The crowd assembled on the skywalk linking the National Stadium and Siam BTS stations, not shy of making their statement right in the busy heart of the city. They didn’t mince their words.
“We’re just here today as a test run. Prayut, don’t be afraid yet. The real thing is next month.”
The protest, attracting thousands, ran for an hour, was without incident and wrapped up just after 6pm. During the protest many flashed the anti-junta “three-finger” salute, made popular in the movie “Hunger Games” and representing a stand against oppression..
The Election Commission approached the Constitutional Court this week asking for the ruling body to disband the Future Forward Party on grounds it had accepted money or other benefits from “an illegitimate source” under Section 72 of the Political Parties Act.
Thanathorn lent 191 million baht to the party in January this year. The loan was documented and signed off by party officials. Section 66 of the Act prohibits a donation of more than 10 million baht to a party by any individual in any one-year period. But Future Forward say it was a loan, not a donation. If found guilty, Thanathorn and 14 other FF party executives could be banned from politics for at least five years.
Back at the Pathumwan Intersection, Future Forward’s Thanathorn Juangruangruangkit told several thousands supporters that the people would no longer put up with political injustice.
“We come together today in a show of force, to show that we will not retreat and will not put up with things any longer. This is not a day to protect the Future Forward, but a day to to protect the future of all Thais.”
“An hour is enough. Once we’re done, we will go home.”
And they did.
But he parted with an invitation and urged supporters of Future Forward to show up next month at the “Run Against Dictatorship” running event scheduled to take place on January 12. He also said there will be a much larger rally in the future.
For the ruling government, and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Thanathorn is no longer a polite MP discussing matters in the Parliament. He is now a renegade high-profile voice against their legitimacy. The government, using its blunt tools of the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court, has now pushed Thanathorn and the Future Forward Party into a corner. And now they’re fighting back.
Walking street-led economic recovery
And it starts today at two locations in Bangkok.
In its latest campaign to encourage more spending and boost tourism Bangkok’s government is launching a series of walking streets today before the Thai government spreads the walking street ‘boost’ to other provinces. Silom and Yaowarat roads are becoming pedestrian walkways today and other provinces have temporary walking street events starting on December 22.
Activities, such as concerts, will be held on Bangkok’s Silom and Yaowaraj roads, with additional cultural activities, such as Khon mask dance performances and Talung shadow play planned for Khao San Road.
The government spokesperson Narumon Pinyosinwat says that after today’s event, Yaowarat Road in Chinatown will be closed for pedestrians every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7pm to midnight.
Silom Road is car-free today and then on the third Sunday of each month from noon to 10pm. It will be closed from Sala Daeng intersection to Nararom junction, and closed to all vehicles from noon to 10pm. Khao San Road, Bangkok’s back-packer central, will be open to pedestrians every Monday from 5pm to midnight.
The plan from the BMA, TAT and national government, is to use the walking streets to provide a new attraction and allow vendors to sell their local wares.
The next walking street in Bangkok will be in Khlong Bang Luang in Phasi Charoen district, on the opposite side of the Chao Phraya River, with an emphasis on showcasing the area’s cultural richness and temples. Six events are planned during weekends, starting from January 18. To facilitate travel to the area, shuttle boat services will be increased.
Kadeechine in Khlong San and Thon Buri districts are also earmarked for cultural and street food festivals, to be held every three months, tentatively starting in January.
PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Social media users in Thailand have had plenty to say about a video that appears to show a couple having sex in the back of a tuk-tuk speeding through Bangkok.
Some would say using this particular mode of Bangkok transport is exhilarating enough without adding anything else into the mix, but the Chiang Rai Times reports that one couple decided to spice up their journey.
That decision has sent Thailand’s social media users into meltdown as they shared their collecting outrage the inappropriateness of the couple’s behaviour.
The video shows five passengers, three men and two women, travelling in a tuk-tuk as it travels through Bangkok in the early hours of the morning. One of the women can be seen sitting on the lap of one of the men, apparently without any underwear and apparently enjoy the intimate moment.
(We hope the tuk tuk didn’t hit any speed bumps, or worse, a pot hole)
The video was widely shared online, where it garnered over 200,000 views and earned the couple some harsh criticism from Thais. Social media users are calling on police to investigate the matter, saying the couple’s behaviour was disrespectful in a Buddhist country.
The video has now been removed from Facebook. But at the time of writing, it’s still available on YouTube (below).
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Grateful woman tries to find foreigner who saved the life of her boyfriend’s father
A Thai woman has taken to social media in an attempt to track down the foreign man who saved her boyfriend’s father after he had chest pains and an apparent heart attack in Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. The Bangkok Post reports that a foreign man performed CPR on the man after he fell unconscious and his heart stopped beating.
Now the family wants him to know the patient is alive and recovering at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. They credit the foreigner with saving his life and wish to meet him to express their gratitude.
The girlfriend of the patient’s son has taken to Twitter in her quest to track him down, posting a photo taken as the foreign man performed CPR on her boyfriend’s father.
“I am looking for the foreigner in this photo. Please tell me if you find him. He is the one who saved the life of my boyfriend’s father on the afternoon of December 6. My boyfriend’s father had passed out and his heart had stopped beating. This foreigner performed CPR on him until his heart started beating. Rescue volunteers then rushed him to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. We want to thank him and tell him that the man he helped is now safe.”
Her message has been widely shared as other netizens help her in her bid to find the Good Samaritan.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
