Ten days later, no sign of missing Phuket pair, or their kayak | The Thaiger

Ten days later, no sign of missing Phuket pair, or their kayak
PHOTO: Phuket People’s Voice
Nearly ten days have passed since Polish tourist Mateusz Juszkiewicz and his Thai friend Werakan Siriprakon went missing off the southern coast of Phuket.
The hopes of finding them alive are fading fast as vast swathes of the Andaman and coastal areas have been searched by up to 100 Navy, officers, Tourist Police, Rawai police and volunteers.
26 year old Mateusz Juszkiewicz and 23 year old Werakan from Nakhon Sawan headed off on Saturday, December 7 around lunchtime. The pair, and friends, hired four kayaks at Ya Nui Beach, just south of Nai Harn Beach. They were heading out to Koh Man for an afternoon expedition. But when the groups returned around sunset, Mateusz and Werakan weren’t with them. They’d phoned their friends and informed them they were have difficulties and unable to get back. There wasn’t any further information.
A search quickly got underway and has continued – off the coast, around nearby islands, around the coastlines – ever since.
On Sunday morning the Royal Thai Navy song into action with vessels and a helicopter to assist as the search widened. Three days later the search co-ordinators reported that they’d scoured over 2,000 kilometres of Andaman Sea without a single clue or sighting of the pair, or their kayak.
“I hope that both of them are still alive somewhere. I want to see them alive.”
Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, Rear Admiral Cherngchaiyot Atsuwee, described the current situation as “quite worrisome”, when speaking to the Phuket News.
Divers have been added to the search crew, assuming that the search may turn into a recovery of bodies at some time.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
PHOTO: Navy officer scans the Andaman Sea for any sign of the missing couple, Mateusz Juszkiewicz and Werakan Siriprakon, and their kayak – Royal Thai Navy
15 years on, over 300 tsunami victims from Thailand’s coast still unidentified
PHOTO: Phuket just moments after the Indian Ocean Tsunami hit the holiday island on December 26, 2004 – Associated Press/Stephen Trupp
Fifteen years after the Indian Ocean tsunami killed upwards of 230,000 people on December 26, 2004, a container at the Takua Pa police station in Phang Nga, southern Thailand, still contains personal items from the hundreds of victims whose remains are unlikely to ever be given a name.
Wallets, documents, keys, electronic items, all labeled and catalogued as evidence, await positive identification. Nearby a graveyard contains 340 bodies buried in unmarked graves but police hope that, if people came forward to identify some of the items, there is still hope that some of the bodies could rest in peace with a name attached.
Colonel Khemmarin Hassini is the deputy police commander in Takua Pa district. The area, taking in the coastal tourist resort of Khao Lak, was one of the areas hardest hit by the Boxing Day tsunami. The shallow approach and low-rise of the beach landscape allowed the waves to hit with speed and continue up to a kilometre inland.
“There are still more relatives of the victims, both near and far, that have hopes of finding their lost loved ones.”
The tsunami was triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake just before 8am (Thai time). But the killer waves didn’t reach the Thai coastline until about 2 hours later.
Around the Indian Ocean, the tsunami killed more than 230,000 people as waves as high as 17 metres crashed hit the shores of more than a dozen countries around the ocean’s perimeter.
More than 5,000 people died in Thailand. The Disaster Victim Identification unit involving police and an international force of forensic experts were able to identify more than 3,600 bodies. It took nearly two years but it was the largest and most successful project of identification of its kind.
Colonel Khemmarin hopes, even though nearly 15 years have past, there was still a hope they could re-activate many of the lead and put names to some of the identified bodies. The Colonel was part of the international forensics team and fears that many of the possible leads have gone cold in the time that has passed.
Speaking to Reuters in the Takua Pa place station he said… “If we are determined enough and reactivate our operations once again, I think some of the 340 unidentified bodies could be identified.”
In ten days it will be the fifteenth anniversary of the Indian Ocean Tsunami, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the last 100 years. Poom Jensen, the grandson of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and a nephew of the current Thai King, was killed whilst his family was holidaying at Khao Lak.
SOURCE: Reuters
Students clamber up destroyed stairway to get to school in Phuket
Students this morning had to climb an almost collapsed stairway to get to school. A truck (photo) careered off Thepkasattri Road in Koh Kaew, Phuket on Saturday night, running into the stairway and destroying half of the concrete stairway to the school’s overpass.
Undaunted, students tried to climb up the wrecked stairway this morning on their regular trip to school. But officials eventually arrived to close the hazardous stairs – lucky no one was injured in the collision or trying to climb onto the overpass this morning.
The incident happened at the overpass on Thepkasattri Road outside the Muslim Wittaya School. Students will be escorted across the busy road on their way home tonight.
PHOTOS: Khaosod.co.th
PHOTO: In happier days, before Saturday night’s collision – Google Maps
“Phuket’s economy is shrinking” – University report
PHOTO: Rocket Bird Travel Company
“Phuket’s economy is shrinking.”
A report released by the local Prince of Songkla University reveals some disturbing trends for the once-booming tropical paradise. Chayanon Phucharoen, the university’s associate dean of research and graduate study says that Phuket’s economy is undergoing a transformation. He blames the strong Thai baht and says digital disruption is funnelling tourist services and income toward online platforms controlled by outsiders, instead of the income going into local pockets.
Strong competition by the many new hotels and accommodation-sharing apps is pushing down prices across the island. Most of the new hotel rooms and tour destinations over the past five years are outside of the traditional favourite, Patong.
“Other factors included beaches degraded by pollution and poor road safety.”
Chayanon cited a survey by the Bank of Thailand showing a drop in the number of Phuket tourism operators, despite rising arrivals. The last two decades have seen an average growth in tourism numbers but this year the numbers have cooled off with a growth of only 4% and a swing in tourist demographics and preferred areas of the island to visit.
One of the biggest losers is Patong where the popular party town has been slow to adapt to the changing tourist mix. The report says that tourists are now sick of being ripped off by tuk tuks, touts and scams.
“Phuket needs to to create new tourism experiences instead of relying on its reputation for ‘sea, sand and sun. The sector can be improved in many ways, such as offering new experiences like cultural activities.”
“This would not only increase tourist numbers but also better disperse tourists, and tourism revenue, throughout the island.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
