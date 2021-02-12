China yanks BBC World News off air after investigative report alleges abuse of Muslim minority women | The Thaiger

Media
China yanks BBC World News off air after investigative report alleges abuse of Muslim minority women
The news world is reeling after China has yanked BBC World News off air citing “serious” reporting guideline violations. China’s National Radio and Television Administration went on to say that the BBC reports on China did not follow the guidelines of the news being “truthful and fair” and of “not harming China’s national interests.”
“The BBC is the world’s most trusted international news broadcaster and reports on stories from around the world fairly, impartially and without fear or favour.”
The report on the Muslim Uighur minority group came after the news company conducted detailed investigations based on witness testimonies which alleged police and guards took part in systematic rape, torture and sexual abuse of women detainees. Such torture as electric shock, sexual assault including anal rape by electrified sticks, gang rape and forced sterilisation according to witness accounts.
“The screams echoed throughout the building.”
China’s western region of Xinjiang is home to mainly these Muslim minorities, with rights groups estimating more than 1 million Uighurs and Turkish speaking Muslims incarcerated in the camps.
Both the British and US governments have committed to taking action towards the situation in Xinjiang with a US State Department spokesperson saying that China is taking part in a genocide against the minority groups. PM Boris Johnson of Britain, however, says only the courts in his country can make the legal definition of genocide applicable towards the Chinese government.
The investigative report also ignited outrage from Australian officials, with new calls being made for China to allow UN rights inspectors to enter the camps in Xinjiang.
China denied that the camps existed at first, but then acknowledged them by saying they were vocational training centres aimed at “reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.” This, however, has been translated by many as a forceful renouncing of Islam by the minority groups as well as imposing forced labour.
Despite China’s foreign ministry acknowledging the “vocational training centres,” it has labelled the BBC World News report as “false.”
SOURCE: The Phuket News
2 Comments
Thailand
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
The pandemic is not only spreading the virus, but also the ‘infodemic’ that has caused misleading information or “fake news”. COFACT Thailand gives a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating to the latest outbreak of Covid-19, that have been circulating among Thai netizens…
- “All Thai must enter lockdown” – There was a claim that this is a voice of the Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, urging a lockdown of the whole nation. The Faculty later explained that it is not the Dean’s voice and asked people not to share the fake recording.
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus – This claim became first viral in March last year. But former Director-General of the Disease Control Department has already explained that there were not obvious medical or scientific evidences to prove that. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C but it can’t kill the virus. A similar claim has it that a mix of lemon juice and soda can also kill the virus, while Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine said this was simply not true.
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected – Medical experts explains that the pH levels or acidity levels in human blood are usually between 7.35-7.45 regardless of diet types. That is a normal function of human body, and eating a lot of fruits can’t change it. They recommend sticking to a healthy, well-balanced diet.
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus – In response to this false information, Thailand Post made an official announcement that “they have imposed stringent sanitisation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus – the Disease Control Department says this is not correct, clarifying that the coronavirus can be resistant to the heat up to 90 degree Celsius, but the temperature of the sunlight is not that high to make any effect. But you might end up with a bad case of sunburn.
COFACT cofounder Supinya Klangnarong says, “These urban myths are just some of many examples of how the coronavirus outbreak attracts a large amount of fake news and misinformation. Although these claims have already been debunked by experts, some have resurfaced.”
People are urged to double and triple check information they receive before believing it and before sharing it with others to stop the circulations of misleading information.
COFACT or the collaborative fact-checking platform in Thailand is an initiative by a network of civil society in Thailand that intends to establish an open, safe, and creative space for co-finding facts in the “infodemic” era. It is one of the organisations that are currently working to deal with fake news and misinformation on the net, namely COFACT, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Sure and Share Centre of the MCOT.
People who want to check if the information or news they receive are true or false can visit COFACT website.
There are plenty of other general myths and conspiracy theories circulating around the internet HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
World
Media censorship during the Covid era | VIDEO
Censorship of opinions and comments has become increasingly challenging for publishers and platforms in the time of Covid-19.
No other world health emergency has attracted such enormous coverage, facts, misinformation and outright nonsense.
And the concurrent rise and rise of social media as an information source has helped the spread of important public health information but also the inaccurate, and sometimes dangerous, mis-information.
Censorship on the major media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and YouTube – is not new. These companies regularly remove content that they consider as objectionable, based on their company policies.
This includes hate speech, the glorification of violence, harmful, dangerous and inaccurate content.
This presentation contains images that were used under a Creative Commons License. Click here to see the full list of images and attributions:
https://link.attribute.to/cc/1791233
Media
More websites get the Pornhub treatment as Thailand blocks a further 209 “offensive” and “misleading” sites
The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is on a roll, announcing plans to cut access to a further 209 websites following a block on adult website Pornhub. However, the names of the “misleading” or “offensive” websites which have incurred the ministry’s wrath have not been confirmed.
Earlier this week, a group gathered outside the DES ministry offices to protest against the decision to block access to Pornhub. The DES responded by insisting the ban was essential to protecting decency and the “good values” of Thailand.
(The same high standards don’t appear to be applicable to the country’s sex industry. According to the black market database Havascope, Thailand has an estimated 250,000 sex workers, generating revenue of US$6.4 billion a year…)
Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta says the ban was put in place after many complaints from concerned citizens, including parents, monks, and victims of sexual exploitation. However, many of those protesting the ban say otherwise, claiming that a couple of potentially compromising videos, including one allegedly featuring an MP, another including a significant ‘someone’ were posted on Pornhub, leading to the swift clampdown.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Brian
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12:49 pm
“truthful and fair” and of “not harming China’s national interests.” Sorry — you’ll have to choose one or the other.
Slugger
Friday, February 12, 2021 at 1:43 pm
Bunch of charlatans. Call themselves impartial? Dont make me chuckle.