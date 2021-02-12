Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to consider easing Samut Sakhon restrictions from next week
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is to discuss the easing of restrictions in the central province of Samut Sakhon next week, as new cases continue to fall. Health officials recently introduced a “seal and bubble” strategy to contain the spread of the virus at the epicentre of its resurgence late last year. Yesterday, the province reported 129 new cases, continuing a downward trend.
December’s outbreak is thought to have originated at a seafood market in Samut Sakhon, with most of the infections found in migrant factory workers. Nation Thailand reports that officials have now screened 1,880 factories, markets, and communities. CCSA spokesperson Apisamai Srirangsan says “seal and bubble” restrictions currently cover 9 factories and over 42,000 people, amid a 10% infection rate. Around 8,000 people a day are now being tested to determine if they have a level of immunity that would permit them to leave the “bubble” and return home.
Apisamai says Thailand has done well to curb the spread of the virus and now has just 5 “orange” provinces and 7 “red” provinces. Those colour-coded red have the highest restrictions in place, with orange provinces having the second highest.
Meanwhile, a new cluster of infections has been reported at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University. The CCSA says the cluster may be down to complacency in the workplace and a lack of temperature checks. She adds that finger scanners have been identified as a possible source of infection, along with ideal transmission conditions in dormitories and condominiums. The district of Pathumwan has now been classified as a virus hotspot, with local residents urged to take precautions to safeguard against infection and to use the MorChana app for updates.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Protests
Bangkok police threaten to use full riot-control equipment at future rallies
Following confirmation that several officers were injured at a pro-democracy rally in Bangkok on Wednesday, the Metropolitan Police Bureau says it may resort to using full riot-control equipment in future. This would imply a return to the water cannon and tear gas deployed by police late last year.
Pakapong Pongpetra from the MPB says 7 police officers were injured by protesters firing objects in their direction at a rally at the Pathumwan Intersection in the capital on Wednesday. Protesters were calling for the release of 4 pro-democracy activists, who’d had their bail requests turned down. Pakapong says that, in addition to his officers being injured, 8 police cars and a police motorbike were damaged.
According to a Nation Thailand report, he has denied that officers deployed the tear gas which hit protesters, as well as nearby reporters and passersby, saying the police would always issue a warning prior to using tear gas. He says an investigation is underway to determine the source of the teargas, as well as the origin of smoke bombs found at the site. He admits these do match the ones used by police but says they may have been stolen from officers during previous operations.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Bangkok
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Thanks to Starbucks, it may now be possible to drink and shop at Bangkok’s Iconsiam mall, as long as the government grants its approval. The US company has introduced its first store in Thailand to offer an alcoholic beverage menu, one that surely will help visitors to the mall relax a bit.
The managing director of Starbucks Coffee Thailand, Nednapa Srisamai, says the Starbucks Reserve Chao Phraya Riverfront at Iconsiam opens today and it is set up to include more seats, 350 to be exact, in a bar-like atmosphere. Thailand is now the 5th country to open a Starbucks that offers alcohol, with the US, Japan, China and Taiwan preceeding it.
Sara Trilling, the president of Starbucks Asia-Pacific says today is a significant milestone in the company’s 22 year history.
“For 22 years, Starbucks has been elevating coffee craftsmanship and bringing unique experiences to our customers in Thailand….. as we introduce an exciting new store that recognises our coffee heritage while celebrating Thailand’s rich and diverse culture.”
Nednapa says the company also felt the financial fallout from the Covid pandemic, but was slowly recovering. Thailand’s coffee market is estimated to be worth 60 billion baht, with over half of that number being attributed to drinking coffee products at one’s home. Thailand’s coffee shop chains are still seeing room for growth with Amazon, Starbucks, Doi Chang, Coffee World, True Coffee and All Cafe leading the way.
Nednapa says Starbucks plans to open 20-30 new stores in Thailand this year, which would bring the total to around 434-444 stores. The company also plans to open 10 more drive-thru stores, bringing up the total number of drive thrus in Thailand to 46. She says the number of cashless stores are also growing with about 50 to be in operation by the end of this year.
So far, there is no word yet on when the government will approve the move to offer alcohol at Starbucks, but if it does, shopping may never be the same.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
No Valentine’s Day marriage licenses will be issued in Bangkok due to Covid-19
Couples in Bangkok wishing to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day will have to wait. Bangkok officials have banned the issuing of marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day in all 50 districts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the holiday.
District offices are packed every year on February 14 with hundreds of couples queuing up to get marriage licenses, especially in the Bang Rak district which is Thai for the “district of love.” Last year, at 7am Valentine’s Day morning, more than 200 couples were already at the Bang Rak office.
The Public Relations Department recently made an announcement on Twitter that Bangkok will not be issuing the marriage licenses on Valentine’s Day.
“Bangkok’s 50 district offices will refrain from providing marriage license registration service on this Valentine’s Day… The cancellation aims to prevent the spread of #Covid19.”
In Ayutthaya, the Bang Na district office is also popular for Valentine’s Day marriages because the first Western-style wedding was in the district. In 1918, Prince Prajadhipok Sakdidej and Princess Rambhai Barni Swastiwat were the first Thai couple say “I do” and exchange rings.
The Bang Na district office will be open. The staff decorated the office with pink fabric and red hearts. Couples will even get a memorable gift.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand
