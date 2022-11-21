Expats
Pattaya Flying Club claims another victim, a Russian
The Pattaya Flying Club claimed another victim yesterday after a Russian man fell to his death from the 8th floor of his hotel in the notorious holiday resort hot spot.
The insensitively named Pattaya Flying Club is the term given to troubled foreigners who commit suicide by throwing themselves off a balcony of a Pattaya hotel and ultimately to their death. Yesterday a 33 year old Russian man became another statistic of the senseless club.
Staff reported that the unnamed Russian man and his Russian girlfriend were having a row before he threw himself off the 8th-floor balcony at about 5pm and landed in the crowded lobby shocking dozens of staff and tourists.
The name of the hotel has been withheld pending an investigation by Pattaya Police but Pattaya News reported the hotel is on Pratumnak Soi 5.
Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai and his team arrived on the scene to find the Russian man lying heavily injured but alive in the lobby. He had multiple broken bones and other severe injuries. His name has been withheld pending contact with his embassy and family.
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.
Sawang Boriboon rescue teams transported the injured Russian to a hospital but unfortunately, he died soon after arriving.
Hotel staff told reporters that the couple were involved in a screaming match in front of their 8th-floor hotel room, which has a balcony overlooking the lobby. But because nobody spoke Russian no one could understand what the argument was about.
Hotel staff said the Russian man suddenly climbed over the balcony and jumped to his death, landing in the lobby. His girlfriend fled the scene via a fire escape.
Pattaya Police Chief Kunlachart Kunlachai reported that officers are looking for the woman and that they would check CCTV footage to get a clearer picture of the incident.
The relatives of the victim and his embassy were being contacted.
The Russian is not the only recent victim of the Pattaya Flying Club. A 41 year old Aussie man threw himself off the balcony of his hotel in Pattaya in August, as did an 82 year old German man. Another man, a 72 year old foreigner, suspiciously fell to his death earlier this year.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
RTP contravened UN ruling using rubber bullets on protestors
More heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand
North Korea leader brings 9 year old daughter to missile launch
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Rowdy monkeys moved on Phuket island
Pattaya Flying Club claims another victim, a Russian
Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels!
2 entertainment venues raided in Pattaya amid crackdown
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
Where to eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving in Bangkok
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
NEON Countdown EDM Festival comes to Bangkok | GMT
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle10 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Crime3 days ago
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
-
Northern Thailand2 days ago
Crane driver electrocuted in freak N Thailand accident
-
Crime3 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept