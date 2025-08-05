Woman found dead at bus stop on Suwinthawong Road

Grim discovery sparks investigation as police investigate cause of death

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A woman’s body was discovered under a roadside bus stop shelter along Suwinthawong Road, heading towards Chachoengsao province, on the evening of yesterday, August 4.

Police Colonel Pakorn Chukhaw from Min Buri Police Station reported the incident at 7.40pm. Medical examiners from Police General Hospital and Poh Teck Tung Foundation officials were called to the scene.

The location was a raised wooden shelter with overgrown grass underneath. A Honda Filano motorcycle, registered in Bangkok, was parked nearby with a black helmet on the mirror.

Inside the shelter, a bunch of longan fruit was found. The deceased was identified as 30 year old Kanyarat, who worked at a local convenience store.

Her body was found sitting with a black fabric rope tied to the wooden planks of the shelter. She was wearing a navy jacket and black trousers. Police cut the rope to move her body for examination.

Kanokwan, a 46 year old woman, discovered the body. She first passed the shelter at 4pm with her daughter on their way to school and noticed the motorcycle but no person.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Body found

She initially thought the sight under the shelter resembled a garbage bag and did not investigate further. Upon returning at 6pm, the motorcycle was still there.

She asked her daughter to check, who saw someone sitting under the shelter. Initially, the daughter thought it was a person who might have been drunk. Kanokwan then checked and realised the person had taken their own life.

In shock as darkness approached, Kanokwan shouted and quickly ran back to the top of the shelter. Nearby factory workers waiting for their bus were also startled and ran outside. As the bus arrived, they boarded hurriedly.

Jidapa, the 26 year old girlfriend of the deceased, arrived at the scene in tears. She expressed her shock, stating she was unaware of the reasons behind the incident.

รอบแรกแค่สงสัย นึกว่าถุงขยะ วนกลับมาเจอจัง ๆ หลอนทั้งศาลา พบศพสาว ใต้ศาลารอรถริมทาง แฟนสาวช็อกร่ำไห้โฮ ไม่คิดว่าจะทำแบบนี้

She mentioned that the deceased had been quiet and less cheerful lately. Despite her inquiries, Kanyarat assured her that nothing was wrong, making the discovery even more unexpected.

The body was sent for an autopsy at Police General Hospital to determine the exact cause of death. Jidapa was invited to the police station for further questioning and to assist in contacting the deceased’s family for additional investigation and to arrange for the religious rites, reported KhaoSod.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
