Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels!

PHOTO: The Raweekanlaya

Khaosan Road is a must-see for any first-time visitor to Bangkok. The vibrant street is full of life day and night, with endless shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It’s particularly famous among those who want to experience Bangkok’s lively nightlife. But if you’re not into that sort of thing, it’s still a great place to stay since the location is very convenient and central to many of Bangkok’s attractions. And, of course, there are plenty of hotels to choose from if you want to stay in the area. So, if you’re planning to stay on Khaosan Road, here are the best hotels in and around this iconic destination.

The Raweekanlaya

khaosan hotels

PHOTO: The Raweekanlaya

Pricing: Start from 2,105 Baht per night

Address: 64 172 Krung Kasem Rd, Bang Khun Phrom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

The Raweekanlaya is the perfect choice of accommodation for those who want to be close to the action but also want to enjoy some peace and quiet. The hotel features comfortable rooms and suites, all of which are decorated to reflect the heritage of Old Siam with contemporary style touches. If you love to enjoy the outdoors, there’s an inviting swimming pool that is a great place to relax after a day of sightseeing. 

The swimming pool is equipped with a pool bar, where you can enjoy fruit juices and cold fare while cooling off in the water during the day. And don’t worry about finding a good restaurant around the hotel. The hotel is home to The Raweekanlaya Dining, a Thai Authentic Cuisine restaurant that serves natural ingredients like organic brown rice, sea salt, and seasonal organic produce from small-scale farmers.

Casa Nithra Bangkok

khaosan hotels

PHOTO: Casa Nithra Bangkok

Pricing: Start from 1,640 Baht per night

Address: Baan Panthom, 176 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Ban Phan Thom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

Nestled in the heart of Bangkok is Casa Nithra, a luxury boutique hotel that will transport you to another world. This stunning property is inspired by the rich arts and cultures of Thailand, and it offers guests a truly unique experience. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be mesmerized by the intricate details and beautiful design, as well as the warm and homey atmosphere that the hotel exudes. The luxurious rooms are appointed with all the finest amenities and meticulously decorated with Thai-inspired designs. Moreover, the staff is second to none. They’ll go above and beyond to ensure that you’ll be comfortable throughout your stay.

Head to the rooftop, and you’ll find a serene rooftop swimming pool where you can relax with a book or escape Bangkok’s sweltering heat. Want to explore the nearby attractions? No need to worry about transport because the hotel offers shuttle services. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or an unforgettable adventure, Casa Nithra is sure to exceed your expectations. 

Chillax Resort 

khaosan hotels

PHOTO: Chillax Resort

Pricing: Start from 1,542 Baht per night

Address: 272, 274 Chillax Resort Samsen Rd, Samsen soi 2 Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200

If you’re looking for a romantic escape in Bangkok, the Chillax Resort is definitely worth checking out. From the provocative rooms to the sentimental sky pool, it’s a hidden gem for couples who want to spend a romantic time together. The rooms are spacious and comfortable, each with a private whirlpool bath that’ll enhance your vacation with that special someone.

The sky pool is a great spot to relax and take in the amazing views of the city. Moreover, staff are incredibly attentive and always go out of their way to make sure guests have everything they need, whether it helps with directions or booking a taxi. Whether you’re looking for a quiet weekend away or an exciting night out on the town, Chillax Resort is the perfect place for you.

Villa De Pranakorn

Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels! | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Villa de Pranakornn

Pricing: Start from 2,397 Baht per night

Address: 543 Mahachai Road, Samranraj Subdistrict, Pranakorn District, Bangkok 10200

Tucked away only moments from the heart of Bangkok’s Old Town, Villa de Pranakorn Hotel is where history, food and culture come together. As soon as you arrive at the hotel, you’ll be welcomed by a fantastic all-white facade. Inside, it’s just as beautiful. The rooms are big, bright, and breezy, providing the perfect retreat from the tropical heat, especially after a long day of sightseeing. 

Villa de Pranakorn Hotel is the perfect place to stay if you want to experience the best of Bangkok’s Old Town. Within minutes of walking from the villa, you’ll find yourself amidst some of the city’s most important historical sites, including Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. If you don’t know where to go, the friendly staff can help you find your way around the area. 

But the hotel is an attraction in itself. For relaxation, head to the courtyard pool for a leisurely afternoon soak or go to the treatment room to enjoy pure pampering. Want to learn more about the local history and culture? The hotel’s Ancestors Hall is home to a unique collection of heirlooms and mementoes. Plus, the hotel’s restaurant serves up some delicious dishes. If you are looking for a place to relax and soak up some history, this is definitely the hotel for you.

Villa de Khaosan

Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels! | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Villa de Khaosan

Pricing: Start from 1,618 Baht per night

Address: 20 Chakrabongse Rd, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200

When you enter the Villa De Khaosan Hotel, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported back in time to the French era. This luxurious hotel is inspired by the age of travel when the French kingdom began exploring the world. From the moment you step into the lobby, you’ll be surrounded by opulent furnishings. The decor influenced by the design and architecture of the 16th century. The rooms are equally as lavish, offering a quiet escape from the bustling Khaosan Road. 

On the rooftop, you’ll find a sparkling swimming pool overlooking the city and a beautiful Sky Pool Bar. The Sky Pool Bar has a breezy outdoor area where you can enjoy your meal while soaking up the sun. Not a fan of al fresco dining? Head to the hotel’s Millionaire Club & Bistro. It offers the most exquisite food and Thai beer. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Villa De Khaosan Hotel is a perfect choice.

These are five of the best hotels in the Khaosan Road area of Bangkok. They offer great value for your money, and each one has its own unique set of amenities. So you’re looking for a place to stay in this vibrant Khaosan Road, be sure to check out one of these hotels.

Looking for more hotels in Bangkok’s city centre? Click HERE.

 

Cita Catellya is a journalist and content writer who covers a range of topics from medical and property to leisure and tourism. Her career began as a copywriter, where she worked with several brands in Indonesia to help them increase their online presence.

Trending