Travel
Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels!
Khaosan Road is a must-see for any first-time visitor to Bangkok. The vibrant street is full of life day and night, with endless shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It’s particularly famous among those who want to experience Bangkok’s lively nightlife. But if you’re not into that sort of thing, it’s still a great place to stay since the location is very convenient and central to many of Bangkok’s attractions. And, of course, there are plenty of hotels to choose from if you want to stay in the area. So, if you’re planning to stay on Khaosan Road, here are the best hotels in and around this iconic destination.
The Raweekanlaya
Pricing: Start from 2,105 Baht per night
Address: 64 172 Krung Kasem Rd, Bang Khun Phrom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
The Raweekanlaya is the perfect choice of accommodation for those who want to be close to the action but also want to enjoy some peace and quiet. The hotel features comfortable rooms and suites, all of which are decorated to reflect the heritage of Old Siam with contemporary style touches. If you love to enjoy the outdoors, there’s an inviting swimming pool that is a great place to relax after a day of sightseeing.
The swimming pool is equipped with a pool bar, where you can enjoy fruit juices and cold fare while cooling off in the water during the day. And don’t worry about finding a good restaurant around the hotel. The hotel is home to The Raweekanlaya Dining, a Thai Authentic Cuisine restaurant that serves natural ingredients like organic brown rice, sea salt, and seasonal organic produce from small-scale farmers.
Casa Nithra Bangkok
Pricing: Start from 1,640 Baht per night
Address: Baan Panthom, 176 Samsen Rd, Khwaeng Ban Phan Thom, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
Nestled in the heart of Bangkok is Casa Nithra, a luxury boutique hotel that will transport you to another world. This stunning property is inspired by the rich arts and cultures of Thailand, and it offers guests a truly unique experience. From the moment you step inside, you’ll be mesmerized by the intricate details and beautiful design, as well as the warm and homey atmosphere that the hotel exudes. The luxurious rooms are appointed with all the finest amenities and meticulously decorated with Thai-inspired designs. Moreover, the staff is second to none. They’ll go above and beyond to ensure that you’ll be comfortable throughout your stay.
Head to the rooftop, and you’ll find a serene rooftop swimming pool where you can relax with a book or escape Bangkok’s sweltering heat. Want to explore the nearby attractions? No need to worry about transport because the hotel offers shuttle services. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or an unforgettable adventure, Casa Nithra is sure to exceed your expectations.
Chillax Resort
Pricing: Start from 1,542 Baht per night
Address: 272, 274 Chillax Resort Samsen Rd, Samsen soi 2 Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200
If you’re looking for a romantic escape in Bangkok, the Chillax Resort is definitely worth checking out. From the provocative rooms to the sentimental sky pool, it’s a hidden gem for couples who want to spend a romantic time together. The rooms are spacious and comfortable, each with a private whirlpool bath that’ll enhance your vacation with that special someone.
The sky pool is a great spot to relax and take in the amazing views of the city. Moreover, staff are incredibly attentive and always go out of their way to make sure guests have everything they need, whether it helps with directions or booking a taxi. Whether you’re looking for a quiet weekend away or an exciting night out on the town, Chillax Resort is the perfect place for you.
Villa De Pranakorn
Pricing: Start from 2,397 Baht per night
Address: 543 Mahachai Road, Samranraj Subdistrict, Pranakorn District, Bangkok 10200
Tucked away only moments from the heart of Bangkok’s Old Town, Villa de Pranakorn Hotel is where history, food and culture come together. As soon as you arrive at the hotel, you’ll be welcomed by a fantastic all-white facade. Inside, it’s just as beautiful. The rooms are big, bright, and breezy, providing the perfect retreat from the tropical heat, especially after a long day of sightseeing.
Villa de Pranakorn Hotel is the perfect place to stay if you want to experience the best of Bangkok’s Old Town. Within minutes of walking from the villa, you’ll find yourself amidst some of the city’s most important historical sites, including Wat Pho and the Grand Palace. If you don’t know where to go, the friendly staff can help you find your way around the area.
But the hotel is an attraction in itself. For relaxation, head to the courtyard pool for a leisurely afternoon soak or go to the treatment room to enjoy pure pampering. Want to learn more about the local history and culture? The hotel’s Ancestors Hall is home to a unique collection of heirlooms and mementoes. Plus, the hotel’s restaurant serves up some delicious dishes. If you are looking for a place to relax and soak up some history, this is definitely the hotel for you.
Villa de Khaosan
Pricing: Start from 1,618 Baht per night
Address: 20 Chakrabongse Rd, Chana Songkhram, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200
When you enter the Villa De Khaosan Hotel, you’ll feel as though you’ve been transported back in time to the French era. This luxurious hotel is inspired by the age of travel when the French kingdom began exploring the world. From the moment you step into the lobby, you’ll be surrounded by opulent furnishings. The decor influenced by the design and architecture of the 16th century. The rooms are equally as lavish, offering a quiet escape from the bustling Khaosan Road.
On the rooftop, you’ll find a sparkling swimming pool overlooking the city and a beautiful Sky Pool Bar. The Sky Pool Bar has a breezy outdoor area where you can enjoy your meal while soaking up the sun. Not a fan of al fresco dining? Head to the hotel’s Millionaire Club & Bistro. It offers the most exquisite food and Thai beer. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway or a place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Villa De Khaosan Hotel is a perfect choice.
These are five of the best hotels in the Khaosan Road area of Bangkok. They offer great value for your money, and each one has its own unique set of amenities. So you’re looking for a place to stay in this vibrant Khaosan Road, be sure to check out one of these hotels.
Looking for more hotels in Bangkok’s city centre? Click HERE.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Fraudulant websites offer refunds on FTX collapse
Thailand News Today | Chinese man overstays visa in Thailand for 7 years over ‘cult’ beliefs
Earthquake kills at least 46 in Indonesia
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
RTP contravened UN ruling using rubber bullets on protestors
More heavy rain and flash floods expected in Thailand
North Korea leader brings 9 year old daughter to missile launch
Meth addict kills and cooks pet dog that ‘ate his thoughts’ in northeast Thailand
Rowdy monkeys moved on Phuket island
Pattaya Flying Club claims another victim, a Russian
Not sure where to stay near Khaosan Road? Check out these 5 amazing hotels!
2 entertainment venues raided in Pattaya amid crackdown
Cheating husband shoots wife in the head live on Facebook in southern Thailand
Where to eat, drink, and be merry this Thanksgiving in Bangkok
Pattaya man assaults intoxicated man, reportedly for catcalling at his girlfriend
Asian international tourism slower than other regions
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
Patong Police set up checkpoints on Bangla Road
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore
VIDEO: Chinese President Xi berates Canadian PM Trudeau ahead of APEC
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
New moves to criminalise cannabis shrugged off by Anutin
South Thailand province welcomes first female Muslim governor
World could learn from Thailand’s family planning approach, says US healthcare director
Unhinged cop shoots bar owner after being refused free food & drinks
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle10 hours ago
What makes Tops Fine Food the ideal place to shop for premium food in Bangkok
-
Thailand3 days ago
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
-
Hot News3 days ago
China’s Xi takes APEC by storm after stealing the show with hardline statements
-
Sponsored3 days ago
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
-
Property3 days ago
What 50,000 USD buys you for a condo in Bangkok, Hua Hin, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Phuket
-
Crime3 days ago
Man attacks and allegedly raped his estranged wife while she slept
-
Crime3 days ago
Man says his leg was amputated without permission in Thailand
-
Expats6 hours ago
Nike defends sweatshops accusation in Thailand