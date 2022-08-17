Pattaya
Sick German man fails in suicide attempt in Pattaya
A German man with a debilitating medical condition tried to shoot himself but missed in a failed suicide attempt in Pattaya.
The 82 year old man, believed to be Jonas Wolfgang Dietrich, was found unconscious with a gun wound to the chest on Sunday at about 10.30pm at 352/58 Village No. 5, Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung District in Chon Buri Province.
Pol. Lt. Col. Ongart Tumsud, Deputy Inspector General of Nong Prue Police Station, received a call about the shooting and sent rescue workers to the scene. They then transported Dietrich from his home to Pattaya City Hospital.
At Dietrich’s residence, officers discovered a .357 mm Ruger firearm, five .38 mm cartridges contained in the muzzle, and one fired casing.
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail show police looking at the Ruger .357 handgun on the floor with which the German attempted to take his own life.
A resident who knew the German, 59 year old Mrs Laong Nicholl, said she was alerted to the sound of a gun going off. She made it known that the man often spoke about suicide, after revealing he had several congenital diseases, but didn’t think he would go through with it.
Pol Lt. Col. Ongart examined the scene thoroughly and reported no signs of any fighting. He concluded it was an unsuccessful suicide attempt.
He added Dietrich is still in hospital and is being closely monitored by medical staff.
Ongart said he will keep the firearm as evidence and will investigate whether the gun is legal or not.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.
SOURCE: Daily News Pattaya Mail
