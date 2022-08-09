Aussie man plunges to death from 17th floor of Pattaya hotel

A 41 year old Australian man fell to his death from the 17th floor of his hotel balcony in Pattaya yesterday.

The man, believed to be Matthew Leigh Plant from Adelaide, checked into the View Talay 6 in central Pattaya just before 7am, and an hour later his body was found dead face down in the car park.

Police and paramedics and rescue staff from Sawang Boriboon Foundation rushed to the scene but the man had already died from severe injuries.

He suffered broken limbs and a ruptured stomach wound.

Pattaya City Police Station Deputy Inspector General Amornthep Petchtim reported they aren’t treating the tourist’s death as suspicious.

Gen Amornthep added there was no signs of a struggle inside his hotel room.

“Searching inside his room, there was the deceased’s passport and one suitcase inside the room.”

Authorities have informed the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, where consular staff will contact the man’s relatives.

The View Talay 6 is a three star hotel located in the heart of the city on Thailand’s east coast and only a metres away from Central Pattaya Beach.

