Bangkok ranked one of top 5 expat cities

Bangkok is one of the top five expat cities in the world, according to the language learning platform Preply. Thailand’s capital city came in at No.5 on a list of the 60 best cities for expats to live and work.

The four cities that beat Bangkok, in order, were Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Tbilisi in Georgia, Lisbon in Portugal, and Dubai in the UAE.

After Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok is the second most affordable city to rent a one bedroom city centre property.

Preply’s list of the best expat cities is based on 11 relevant relocation metrics. These include the average monthly salary, how safe the area is, the average length of time to learn the language fluently, and more.

Bangkok has been ranking high on quite a few lists lately. In August, a report by a consulting firm in international conferences ranked Bangkok as the No.1 place in the Asia-Pacific region for its power to leverage its knowledge leaders in international associations to attract international conventions.

In June, Bangkok was at the top of a list of the 2022 10 best cities in Southeast Asia, ranked by travel magazine Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia.

Also in June, a UK-based company named Bangkok the second best city in the world to work as a digital nomad.

