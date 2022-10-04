Connect with us

Thailand

Woman abandons home after police ignore four burglaries

Published

 on 

Photo via อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 5.2

A homeowner in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok has abandoned her property after a spate of break-ins ignored by police left her fearing for her life.

A picture of the thieves breaking into her house is currently circulating on social media.

The Let Me Know If You Wanna Be Famous (อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้รีเทิร์น 5.2) Facebook account posted pictures of the thieving couple climbing out of the owner’s home after robbing it on Sunday, October 2.

The caption said…

“These two thieves broke into my neighbour’s house the night before. No one lives in this house anymore. They can’t steal at night because there is no electricity, so they go in the daytime to steal stuff. They were chilled and weren’t scared of me taking pictures of them. There are many thefts and robberies in the area. It is rare to find a police officer patrolling the area. They said they were busy. The only thing we can count on is a Thai Bangkaew dog. It happened in Soi Lat Phrao 64, intersection No. 8, under the care of Wang Thong Lang Police Station.”

The pictures show a male thief helping his female accomplice climb down a fence. Everything happened in broad daylight in front of residents and neighbours. The couple didn’t care, they casually walked away with a bag of stolen goods.

The homeowner, 67 year old Amarat (surname reserved), said…

“I don’t care about it anymore. I just let it happen and didn’t file any more complaints. I’ve moved out and living with my children because I’m scared of thieves. I planned to visit the house on the night the couple broke in but I changed my mind. If not, the news might have been reported in another way. I could have been attacked or killed.”

Amarat added…

“I don’t know how to protect the house and what to do next. If someone asks me nicely, I might give the house away. There is nothing left to steal right now.”

Amarat revealed her home has been burgled four times since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Thailand. She said she has lost more than 100,000 baht and filed a complaint with the police. She said nothing happened and thieves just kept breaking into her house.

The superintendent of the Wang Thong Lang Police Station, Kantapon Pho-ar, reported yesterday that they know the identities of the burglars and would invite the house owner to provide more information on the thefts.

Kantapon reported that the police patrol the area every eight hours and added that sometimes plain clothed officers operate in the area too.

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
ChrisS
2022-10-04 19:11
"Police know who the two thieves are" And yet no arrest? Who is or isn't paying who? It would of course be a different story if the victim was rich or influential. Once again the Thai police show to the…
Poolie
2022-10-04 19:40
26 minutes ago, ChrisS said: "Police know who the two thieves are" And yet no arrest? Who is or isn't paying who? It would of course be a different story if the victim was rich or influential. Once again the…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

World3 hours ago

Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week
Thailand4 hours ago

Tangmo defendant repays vow with 5-metre Ultraman figure
Bangkok4 hours ago

Bangkok asks companies to let employees work from home until October 7
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Prime minister’s achievements since coming back to the office
Best of4 hours ago

Revealed: the best rooftop bars in the world
Thailand4 hours ago

Father & 2 year old son shot in Chiang Mai
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya4 hours ago

Officials predict over 100,000 people at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival
Thailand4 hours ago

Six-legged golden frog brings good fortune in northern Thailand
Tourism5 hours ago

British Embassy Bangkok to hold a conference on tourism safety and security
Thailand5 hours ago

Mother seeks justice after a monk slapped her son
Expats5 hours ago

Bangkok ranked one of top 5 expat cities
Thailand5 hours ago

Woman abandons home after police ignore four burglaries
Thailand6 hours ago

VIDEO: Brave citizens save delivery driver swept away by floods in northeast Thailand
Chiang Mai6 hours ago

Chiang Mai wakes up to a flooded city district
World6 hours ago

Japanese warned to take cover over North Korea missile test
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending