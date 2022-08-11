Connect with us

Economy

Bangkok No.1 in Asia-Pacific for MICE destinations

A report by a consulting firm in international conferences ranked Bangkok as the No.1 place in the Asia-Pacific region for its power to leverage its knowledge leaders in international associations to attract international conventions.

Australia-based GainingEdge released its latest report on “Leveraging Intellectual Capital” which shows that Bangkok has local knowledge leaders dominating positions on the boards of 194 international associations and that they can attract 123 international conferences of the associations to their city.

The report was categorised into “Harnessing Ratio” at 63.4%. The percentage is the highest in Asia-Pacific, followed by Shanghai (51.7%), Singapore (50.8%), Taipei (45.9%), and Kuala Lumpur (44.3%).

The firm ranked Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destinations worldwide based on the influence of their knowledge leaders in attracting international conventions.

The report compared the number of knowledge leaders from each city who are on the governing bodies of international associations and the number of international conventions that the city has hosted from 2018–2021. The interrelationship between the two numbers is defined as a city’s Harnessing Ratio.

President of Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya acknowledged the GainingEdge report.

“GainingEdge’s recommendation that destinations undertake smart bid strategies by engaging local knowledge leaders with a strong reputation to support their bids is in line with a new initiative of TCEB called Thailand Convention Ambassador Programme.

“We have so far appointed Prof Emeritus Dr Somsri Pausawasdi (Honorary Convention Ambassador – Medical) and Assoc Prof Dr Djitt Laowattana (Convention Ambassador – Robotics) as Thailand’s first Convention Ambassadors. The two ambassadors have played a role in supporting Thai medical and robotics professionals to assume the positions in the governing bodies of international associations.”

On a global scale, Bangkok ranked sixth behind Prague (95%), Dublin (81.9%), Lisbon (81.8%), Montreal (77.2%), and Berlin (64.7%).

SOURCE: Travel News Daily

 

