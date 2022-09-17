American man falls 9 floors to his death outside Bangkok

An American man met his demise in the greater Bangkok suburb of Nontha Buri after plummeting out of the ninth-floor window of a rental building. For some reason, falling deaths, especially those of foreigners, have been an increasingly common occurrence in Thailand.

In this most recent incident, a man that Pak Kret police identified as Mr Campi was reported to have fallen out of a window on the ninth story of a building in Muang Thong Thani in the Nontha Buri province. He was 43 years old and died from a head injury sustained from the massive fall.

Me Campi had rented a storage unit in the building, but it was on the eighth floor. A witness said that they had spotted the man smoking a cigarette on the floor above his rental unit near the window that he later fell out of, though there are no reported witnesses to the actual fall.

A security guard heard a loud noise when the incident occurred, but he attributed it to the regular thrum of traffic that passes by the building each day and did not think anything was unusual at the time. Then a van driver spotted the American man on the ground and reported it to the guard who contacted authorities.

The Ruam Katanya Rescue Service arrived alongside the Pak Kret Police to investigate the scene and the body of the American man was transferred to Thammasat Hospital in nearby Rangsit for an autopsy to be performed.

Now, police have set about contacting friends and relatives of the deceased American to try to put together any information about him and what happened in the moments leading up to his death. They said that investigators will keep an open mind about the incident for now and have not judged it suicide or ruled out any foul play so far.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.

SOURCE: ASEAN Now

For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE