Kyrgyzstani woman found dead in Pattaya reported trouble with Chinese gangster

A Kyrgyzstani woman who plunged to her death in Pattaya yesterday had previously reported problems with a Chinese gangster. The 30 year old woman died after falling from a hotel. This was after she had recently filed a report to Pattaya police saying she was defrauded by a Chinese gangster to be a prostitute.

An American man had owned the room on the seventh floor where the woman had been staying. The hotel is located on Thap Phraya Road in the Bang Lamung district. The man, Bechstein Hans Matthias, told police…

“The Kyrgyzstani woman was a friend of my ex-girlfriend. She used to ask for help as she was allegedly being defrauded by a Chinese gangster to become a prostitute. She claimed she needed a place to hide. I don’t personally know her but I gave one of my rooms for her to stay in.”

The woman had thrown bank notes adding up to over 10,000 baht over the balcony before she fell. Police found that she had also recently seen a doctor, although the reason was unclear.

Pattaya Police are continuing to investigate.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News