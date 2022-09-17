Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok

Eager customers are crowding Bangkok’s two Apple stores for the new iPhone 14. Since yesterday, tech enthusiasts have been lining up at the stores in Iconsiam and Central World.

Other IT retail shops have also been boosted by iPhone customers. The chief-executive of Copperwired said that its pre-booking quotas for the iPhone 14 ran out faster than those of the iPhone 13. He said that hundreds of people had been queuing up in front of Central World at 8am.

The chief-executive noted that Apple fans from Vietnam and other ASEAN countries had also bought the iPhone 14 in Thailand.

The chief-executive of another IT retailer, Com7, said that since the new iPhone was rolled out earlier this year than in previous years, revenue in the third quarter might be higher than last year.

Meanwhile, people are celebrating the new iPhone all around the world. A report by Apple’s newsroom page described the iPhone 14’s debut in New York City. Photos show the long lines of customers waiting outside the Apple Store. They also show the happy customers smiling as they hold the new product. The report said…

“All models have impressive all-day battery life and groundbreaking safety features such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.“

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Apple Newsroom